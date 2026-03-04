Any time you get to taste a premium whiskey from Michter’s, it’s a cause for celebration. It just so happens that this particular expression is so painstakingly created that its name is an homage to the occasion.
Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash debuted in 2013 and, at the time, represented a major innovation in the American whiskey world, not only as one of the few expressions that blended bourbon and rye, but also as one of the first super-premium American whiskeys on the market. With an original MSRP of $4,000, Michter’s anticipated the current crop of high-end American whiskeys we’re seeing more frequently today. An aspect of that trend that Michter’s may not have anticipated is that, over a decade later, they’d still be among the scant few brands insistent on using barrels over 30 years old in the blend.
The final product is a mingling of seven barrels, with the youngest in the bunch at 12 years old and the most seasoned cask containing whiskey that’s been maturing since before the original Toy Story movie landed in theaters. Made from four rye barrels and three bourbon barrels, the results yielded only 315 bottles of Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash for the entire world.
Here at Uproxx, we were privileged to get a first taste of one of those bottles.
Known as “The World’s Most Admired Whiskey”, so named for the last three years, the Celebration Sour Mash is “a labor of love” according to Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, who crafted this expression alongside Master Distiller Dan McKee and a select group from the brand’s tasting panel. She continued, “To be part of creating Celebration is a tremendous honor. It is about respecting the art of maturing whiskey to its perfect moment, not a specific age; blending whiskeys to a profile that surpasses the beauty of any one barrel alone; and seeking something so unique it conveys a poetic elegance.”
All of Michter’s whiskeys undergo a proprietary filtration process, which is fine-tuned and custom-made for each individual expression. For this one, the team comprises several “micro batches” to hone in on a flavor profile befitting of the distillery’s most illustrious release. Once the most exemplary batch is approved and brought to proof, it’s then subjected to a carefully selected filtration process and bottled up for the world to enjoy.
If you’re salivating at the thought of how it might taste, wonder no more. Let’s dive in for a full review.
Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash American Whiskey Review
ABV: 57.6%
Average Price: $6,000
The Whiskey:
This year’s Michter’s Sour Mash Celebration is blended from four barrels of rye whiskey and three barrels of bourbon, with an age range from 12 to 30+ years. The liquid is then brought to its optimal proof and subjected to a custom filtration before bottling. The 2026 release yielded a total of 315 bottles.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The initial impression is one of remarkable refinement. The aroma of smoked raspberries and vanilla is effusive, accented by notes of candied pecans, fine dark chocolate, and hints of sandalwood, ensconced in leather. This is reminiscent of that basket of gourmet sweets you might get during the holidays. To round things out, there are plumes of orange blossom, subtle rye spice, and clove cigarettes, with floral notes to boot.
Palate: It enters the mouth with the flavor of luscious milk chocolate and bright, contrasting raspberry notes. Texturally, it’s almost a poltergeist on the palate in that you feel its presence, but it seems to gently waft over your tongue, parsing out each layer of flavor with restrained focus. At midpalate, this whiskey really opens up, getting jammier and more honey-forward, with notes of toasted hazelnuts, vanilla pods, and modestly steeped black tea slowly creeping in.
Finish: For its final act, this whiskey leans into its predominantly rye-forward DNA. Ending with a medium-length finish, it welcomes an uptick in pink peppercorn and honeyed black tea alongside a revival of that piquant raspberry flavor and a milder vanilla extract accompaniment.
Bottom Line:
It’s nigh impossible not to appreciate the decadence of this whiskey. From its evocative nose to its indulgent flavor profile and regally demure texture, this is an expression unlike any other American whiskey on the market. To simply label it a “bourye” seems insulting, as the Celebration Sour Mash artfully marries bourbon and rye to create something that exceeds the reach of either component, creating something wholly unique in its stead.
It’s not all roses and sunshine, as that delicate texture that intrigued for its restraint left me wanting a bit more heft. But it’s the smallest nit to pick with an otherwise flawless expression that opts out of marrying two worlds, and instead deconstructs them to present a pour unlike anything else.
While a cause célèbre typically carries a negative connotation, with this unique offering, Michter’s flipped the script and updated its resume for World’s Most Admired Whiskey consideration.