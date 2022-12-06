With twelve different flavors, you’d think Wing Stop would have all its bases covered. And yet it seems like every year the wing chain dishes out a few new flavors that manage to be as delicious as they are inventive. In addition to some hybrid flavors, this year Wing Stop dropped a Hot Honey Rub (which in my opinion is one of Wing Stop’s best flavors) and, beginning today, its take on Carolina Gold. If you’re unfamiliar with Carolina Gold, it’s a variety of barbecue sauce that trades in the smokey and heavily spiced flavors for some mustard-based tang and brightness. Thanks to a sweet brown-sugar-heavy base, it tastes enough like barbecue sauce to register as such on your tastebuds but different enough to earn its distinct name. Wing Stop’s new Carolina Gold BBQ sauce is now available at all Wing Stop locations nationwide, to get the best sense of the new flavor we tried it in every form factor offered at Wing Stop: as bone-in wings, boneless wings, and in sandwich form. What’s the best way to enjoy the new Carolina Gold flavor? Let’s find out, starting with the wings!

Carolina Gold — Bone-In Wings Tasting Notes: I’m going to begin this review with what I think is the weakest form factor for this wing flavor. Don’t get me wrong, I love bone-in wings and almost always prefer them to their boneless counterparts, which are essentially just chicken nuggets if we’re being real. But my problem with the bone-in is just how messy it leaves your hands. This sauce is sticky as hell, and since bone-in wings are a food that heavily involves both of your hands, it’s impossible to enjoy these without making an absolute mess. Granted, all saucy wings will stain your fingers, but there is a stickiness to this sauce that cakes on your fingers in the worst way. As far as flavor goes, it’s great, it doesn’t contain as much tang as your typical Carolina Gold BBQ, instead focusing on the honey and brown sugar notes, with just a hint of mustard flavor on the aftertaste. There is almost no smoke here either, so if you like your BBQ sauce smokey, this isn’t going to deliver. The Bottom Line: Good, but far too messy to be enjoyable. Carolina Gold — Boneless Wings The experience of eating the new Carolina Gold flavor is greatly enhanced by going boneless. You’re still going to get sticky sauce all over your fingers, but you can easily pop an entire boneless wing / nugget into your mouth with just one hand, creating significantly less mess. Hell, you could even use a fork to eat these things if you don’t mind getting roasted by your friends. If they do make fun of you, just pull the ‘ol George Costanza. Look at them with disdain, scoff at them, and say, “How do you eat it, with your hands?” The sweetness of this sandwich reminds me less of bbq sauce and more of the sort of Orange Chicken you’d typically find at a Chinese food hot lamp establishment, complete with a thick and sauce-absorbing breading that still manages to have some crisp to it. The Bottom Line: A much better experience than going bone-in and that’s coming from someone who generally avoids boneless wings.