By age 35, the saying goes, you should have at least twice your salary saved for retirement. But that pearl of wisdom seems more like a joke to millennials. Retirement? Not in this life.
Ours is the generation that expects to work until we die. Or maybe a few weeks after. Now HowMuch has published a state-by-state map of how much you need to save in order to retire early, rubbing salt in the wound. Retire early. As in: not only retire but before you’re 65.
“You might not need as much money as you think to retire early, according to our new set of maps,” the HowMuch article states, seriously, without a hint of irony. This comes right after the map that shows that you would need a cool $1.4 million to retire at 55 in Mississippi. Mississippi! The state with the lowest cost of living!
It’s the American dream! Work yourself into the grave! We should consider ourselves lucky to have the opportunity to have no savings at all! Whooooo! Murica!!!
No no no, we’re all just unrealized millionaires! Once we win the lottery, or get that huge settlement, or inherit a bunch of money from a dead relative then we’ll be the 1%! We must all protect the the wealthy classes for when we reach the top ourselves!
35 is early?
Jesus.
What do you mean, “Jesus”? The average college graduate takes 21 years to pay off their students loans. So yeah, 35 is early.
I like how “can’t retire by 35” somehow means “work yourself into the grave because you’re getting crushed by capitalism”
Who in the flying fuck thinks they can retire at 35? So you plan on finishing a few years of college and then working only 10 years in order to support your non-working ass for the next 50? Time to start managing expectations better, Millennials. And learning math.