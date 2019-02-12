This Early-Retirement-By-State Map Will Make You Despair Over Your Savings

02.12.19 22 hours ago 6 Comments

UPROXX

By age 35, the saying goes, you should have at least twice your salary saved for retirement. But that pearl of wisdom seems more like a joke to millennials. Retirement? Not in this life.

Ours is the generation that expects to work until we die. Or maybe a few weeks after. Now HowMuch has published a state-by-state map of how much you need to save in order to retire early, rubbing salt in the wound. Retire early. As in: not only retire but before you’re 65.

“You might not need as much money as you think to retire early, according to our new set of maps,” the HowMuch article states, seriously, without a hint of irony. This comes right after the map that shows that you would need a cool $1.4 million to retire at 55 in Mississippi. Mississippi! The state with the lowest cost of living!

TOPICS#Money
TAGSearly retirementmillennial problemsMILLENNIALSmoney

