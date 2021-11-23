These Photos From Seismic Dance Event Will Help Cure Your Winter Blues

Although the year is winding down and the pandemic persists, music festivals continue to surge as they make up for lost time from 2020. And in Austin, Texas — where warmer temperatures pervade, even in winter — concerts and live events are still going particularly strong. Seismic Dance Event, held November 12th through 14th at The Concourse Project music and event venue, proves as much.

The boutique music festival is curated specifically for house, techno, and underground heads. So you can imagine the kind of feel-good PLUR vibes that were pulsing through the air, complete with out-there rainbow outfits, flashing LED light fixtures, and bass-heavy beats. The lineup featured more than 50 global headlining artists across two main stages, with even more DJs playing at the nightly after-parties that raged late into each night. On top of the entertainment, there were art installations, food trucks, and plenty of room to dance across the seven acres of land at the venue.

Basically, Seismic Dance Event was a weekend to remember (or not), as these photos attest. To add some joy, glitter, and good vibes into your week, we’re sharing all the best photos from the weekend — sure to cure your winter blues in no time.