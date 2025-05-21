If exploring Southeast Asia has always been on your list, Singapore should be at the top. The country is known for its phenomenal food and street culinary adventures, but you can also discover unique history and architecture along the way, and even a booming nightlife. If you’re visiting Singapore for the first time and don’t know where to start, here are a few of our suggestions to make the most out of your time in the city. Southeast Asia is an area I have always wanted to explore, but being a little worried about language barriers, I decided to do a cruise solo through Holland America, starting in Hong Kong, and sailing through the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and ending in Singapore. When I realized the cruise did not include a lot to do in Singapore, with just a few sightseeing options on the way to the airport, I decided to extend my stay for a couple days. It’s a far flight from New York, and I wanted to really make it worthwhile and see what Singapore has to offer. PART I — Where To Stay

Pan Pacific Orchard

There are so many hotels in Singapore, the amount of choices can honestly be overwhelming. Of course you can take into account where you want to stay based on things you want to accomplish during your time in the city, but since the spots I wanted to hit were scattered, I prioritized the amenities like a beautiful pool with a view. This was definitely something important to me, especially for a city where its “cold season” is generally still in the 90s. The Pan Pacific Orchard offers another level of luxury, especially in the room I chose, which was the Beach Club Loft. The two story suite had a sprawling, comfortable bed, a rainfall shower, a second floor loft with a seating area to relax in, floor to ceiling windows to let in natural light during the day, and private access to the pool whenever you needed to cool off. The hotel even offers a package that you can purchase to give you some extra amenities like daily laundry service, breakfast, afternoon tea, and more. If you know me, you know I love a good pool, so that private access to the pool right out of my room was enough for me to recommend this hotel, let alone the other extraordinary amenities offered. I was blown away! Amenities: Direct access to the swimming pool

Loft-style mezzanine with a sofa couch

Pillow menu with hypoallergenic options

400-thread count cotton linen

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Energy efficient air-conditioning with intelligent technology

Bedside control for lightings

IT Concierge

Turndown service upon request Room Rate: Rooms start around $250 (the loft I mentioned starts around $575 and is worth the splurge) BOOK HERE PART II — Where To Eat Mosella inside Pan Pacific Orchard If you’re looking to indulge in some delicious Mediterranean cuisine, the restaurant inside the Pan Pacific Orchard offers fresh, creative dishes. They focus on ceviche among other light, fresh dishes like hokkaido scallop carpaccio with a light citrus dressing, grapefruit, and macadamia nuts. I highly recommend the tender black cod with green peas, salsa verde, and asparagus, or perfectly cooked beef tenderloin. Monster Day Tours

Singapore Street Food & Night Tour



With over 100 hawker centers, not to mention various food courts and delicious restaurants, it’s extremely difficult to choose where to eat in Singapore. I highly recommend, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, signing up for a food tour. They have a wide variety of tours based on different neighborhoods, night markets, street food, Michelin star restaurants, and anything else you’re interested in. While exploring with Monster Day Tours, our group was able to try a variety of dishes, in addition to checking out the city. We stopped to see the light show at the Marina Hotel and went to a few different hawker centers to try some traditional dishes, and local specialties like century eggs (only if you want to). Our tour guide, Darius, was engaging and handled all of the food sampling, so we could sit and relax. Price: $70/pax BOOK HERE Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice There’s a lot of foods that you should try while you’re in Singapore, and chicken and rice is definitely one of them. Now before you stick your nose up at this like I did, yes I am aware it sounds incredibly simple, but it’s a dish that they’re known for. The chicken is poached and the fat and juices run all throughout the rice. It was served hot with a flavorful sauce and quite delicious. Side note, a way of saving a table at the hawker centers is just by putting a pack of tissues on the table. There aren’t any napkins readily available, so people bring their own tissues with them as napkins, and will set them on an entire table to save it.