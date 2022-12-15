Life

Meet The Individuals Making A Difference In LA’s Skid Row By Leading With Compassion

The crisis of the unhoused is so widespread in Los Angeles that the city’s new mayor, Karen Bass, declared a state of emergency on her first day in office. And while millions of dollars are being thrown at this crisis trying to solve a seemingly unsolvable problem, the biggest difference is being made by individuals who are willing to walk the streets and meet face-to-face with the people in need.

On the latest episode of Show Up, we’re introduced to two such individuals, Sade Kammen, the founder of Atlas, a nonprofit aimed at identifying and bridging service gaps in LA’s Skid Row, and Kevin Call, a community organizer, and employee at Catch 21, a seafood spot that tackles and supports the unhoused community with compassion and dignity.

Without a doubt, the city of Los Angeles faces a gargantuan issue, and solving the unhoused crisis isn’t going to be easy, won’t happen overnight, and no matter how well-intentioned, cannot simply be solved by waving a pen to provide more funding. It takes individuals on the ground floor like Kammen and Call, who are willing to show up and meet the people’s needs with compassion and understanding.

To learn more about how organizations like Atlas and restaurants like Catch 21 are making a real difference in the lives of the unhoused, watch the latest episode of Show Up in the video above.

Topics: #Show Up
