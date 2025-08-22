Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is one of the single strongest of the year, while it’s another short list (at this point we’re used to it), what is here is absolute gold. At Nike the Air Max 95 is getting the SB treatment, the Total 90 is returning in a new luxurious colorway, the Kobe 3 Protro Halo is getting a tech-focused refresh and if all that wasn’t enough, the legendary Shattered Backboard Jordan 1 is returning. If you were so lucky as to cop all of those shoes, it would run you nearly a grand, so in terms of pure dollar value, no one is as hot as Nike right now. Outside of the Swoosh, Adidas is holding its own with a new Adimule, and the New Balance is going stealthy with its latest 1906R colorway. There is a lot of heat to get through, so let’s just dive into the best sneakers out right now. Happy hunting!

Nike SB Air Max 95 Summit White and Cactus Flower Price: $185 The SB Air Max 95 takes the iconic shape and design we all know and love, but builds it out with tougher, skate-ready materials, offering an elevated take on an icon. The Summit White and Cactus Flower sports a suede and leather upper, flexible materials for board flexibility and feel, and a herringbone lugged outsole for a locked-in feel. The colorway features a black to white gradient, bright burgundy hits through the airbag and on the eyelets and tongue, and a gum outsole, for that classic SB look. There is a lot to love here, whether you need the skate functionality or not. The Nike SB Air Max 95 Summit White and Cactus Flower is set to drop on August 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Total 90 Pale Ivory and Black Price: $125 This year brought the Total 90 back into Nike’s roster, 25 years after its first debut. This sneaker, built with the soccer field in mind, sports a snakeskin leather upper, a rare medium-sized swoosh, and a snakeskin-like texture that gives it a luxury look. To make the sneaker street-ready, Nike ditched the cleats in favor of a flat rubber sole. Here is to hoping some of Nike’s other sports-exclusive sneakers get this special treatment. This week’s Pale Ivory and Black is a Women’s exclusive, which feels incredibly cruel to those of us who have big feet. Hopefully this sells well so we get a wider release. The Nike Women’s Total 90 Pale Ivory and Black is set to drop on August 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Shattered Backboard Price: $185 The Jordan 1 Shattered Backboard is the stuff of legends. We named it one of the AJ-1’s all-time greatest colorways, so if you’re looking to own a piece of footwear history, you’re going to want to snag a pair. Just be prepared to go against just about every other hardcore Jordan fan, because this is a grail through and through. The sneaker sports a tumbled leather upper, black panels, an orange heel, outsole, and toe box, and a fresh white base. The Air Jordan 1 High OG Shattered Backboard is set to drop on August 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Kobe 3 Protro Halo Price: $210 Two grails in one week? Looks like August is set to dunk on July’s output! The Kobe 3 Protro Halo sports a design lifted from 2007 and infused with breathable mesh, tongue padding, a full-length Air Zoom strobel, and Nike’s plush CushIon 3.0 for a better energy return and a bouncy feel. Something we love about the Kobe Protro models is how they balance functionality and fashion perfectly. The Nike Kobe 3 Protro Halo is set to drop on August 23rd at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Adidas Women’s Adimule Price: $100 We might be running through August at lightning fast speed (at least it feels that way on our end) and school might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the summer spirit has to end. What says summer more than slipping into a pair of foot-hugging, cork-supported Adimules? Adidas answer to Birkenstocks, the Adimule sports a super smooth leather upper, a cork midsole, a rubber outsole, and a plush suede foot bed. It’s one part luxury, one part comfort. Adidas knocked it out of the park with this one. The Adidas Women’s Adimule is set to drop on August 22nd at 12:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Adidas. New Balance 1906R Black with Dark Silver Metallic and Black Cement Price: $154.99 “Stealthy” is not a word we often use to describe New Balance. The brand loves to live in grey tones and muted pastels, which is why this all-black 1906R came as a bit of a surprise to us. The sneakers sport an open mesh upper with synthetic overlays, with lightweight ACTEVA LITE midsole cushioning with arch support, and ABZORB cushioning in the heel.