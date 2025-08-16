Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. August keeps heating up — this week features a strong list of five dope sneakers you need on your radar. From Tyler the Creator’s resurrected 1908 Jogger, to a Whitaker Group assisted New Balance, to a new link-up between Nike and Nigel Sylvester, this week went hard on collaboration, but that doesn’t mean the big brands didn’t bring their own solo heat. Case in point, our favorite release of the week — The Jordan 12 French Blue. If you’re a hardcore Jordan fan, you understand the significance of this colorway. It’s safe to say a lot of people are going to be catching L’s this week over that release. Hopefully you’re not one of them! Let’s dive into this week’s best sneakers and where to find them.

Converse 1908 Jogger Price: $100 We’re willing to call it — Tyler the Creator is the best thing that has happened to Converse since Jack Purcell. Now granted, with later classics like The Weapon, that claim might seem hyperbolic, but come on — Tyler is single-handedly keeping Converse cool. Case in point, his decision to reintroduce the Converse Jogger from the brand’s vault. But this isn’t just retreaded ground, Tyler took the this 1970’s runner and added his lifestyle touch to turn it into a brand-new shoe. The sneaker features a mixed suede and woven upper, a woven tongue label, and elegant Le Fleur branding. The Converse 1908 Jogger is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Converse. New Balance Made in USA 998 Clay Ash with Black Price: $219.99 New Balance stays consistent with their latest release out of the Made in USA line. Made in collaboration with luxury creative house The Whitaker Group, this Clay Ash with Black 998 sports a mesh upper with hairy suede overlays, synthetic details, and a woven co-branded logo. The Made in USA line is already known for its premium offerings, but by teaming up with the Whitaker Group, NB is significantly elevating the luxury. Easily, this is one of our favorite New Balance releases of the year. The New Balance Made in USA 998 Clay Ash with Black is out now for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Adidas Samba OG Preloved Red Price: $110 The Samba is one of Adidas’ finest silhouettes, and because it has such a classic and iconic design (and a renewed popularity) that means Adidas can get a little bit weird with it. Case in point, this cheetah print Women’s Preloved Red Samba. The sneaker features a pony hair upper outfitted with leather details and red-orange accents. It’s a bit bold, a bit wild, yet classic! The Adidas Samba OG Preloved Red is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Superstar Vintage Core White Price: $250 The Superstar Vintage is simply an Adidas Superstar, made in Germany with elevated materials. The build is essentially the same as your stock Superstar — you’re getting a leather upper with leather lining, and a rubber outsole, in a Core white colorway with two blue and a red stripe, but the attention to detail here elevates this sneaker to new heights. We love to see this kind of love and appreciation paid to one of Adidas best silhouettes. The Adidas Superstar Vintage Core White is set to drop on Saturday, August 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app.