The Sun’s Gone Blank And We Could Be Heading For A Mini Ice Age

Winter is coming. Or, well, it might be. And no, this isn’t an article about that Game of Thrones finale. This is real life.
What’s happened is that the sun has “gone blank” for the second time this month. But don’t worry, it’s not about to burn out or anything. “Going blank” is a fancy way of saying that the sun doesn’t have any sunspots on it. It’s perfectly normal — but it does have implications for the future. Including, possibly, the weather over the next several years.
To explain this, we need to get a little technical for a second. The sun goes through phases of solar maximums and minimums, called solar cycles. A single solar cycle usually lasts around eleven years. Right now, we’re seven years into Solar Cycle 24; that is, the 24th solar cycle since 1755, when scientists started recording sunspot activity. The cycle reached its solar maximum back in April 2014, and it’s expected to reach its minimum within the next three or four years. The blank periods like we experienced this month will get longer and longer, going from days to weeks to months.
This is where an R.R. Martin-esque winter comes in. Cycle 24 has been pretty weak overall: the number of sunspots in the maximum phase were some of the lowest since 1755. You can compare this cycle’s weakness with Solar Cycle 14, back in 1906. Remember that year? Yeah, neither do we.
But that’s not the worst of it. Back in 1645 the sun went through a prolonged period of no sunspots — it “went blank” for a really long time. Scientists refer to that period as the “Maunder Minimum.” Non-scientists refer to it as “that time when it was super duper cold in North America and Europe.” Er, the “Little Ice Age.”
It could also be a dangerous period for astronauts. According to Vencore Weather meteorologist Paul Dorian, during solar minimums, the decrease in solar wind and weakening of the sun’s magnetic field makes it easier for cosmic rays to reach the earth — cosmic rays that, when potent enough, can “easily shatter a strand of human DNA.” Yikes.
There’s more, though: the dropping extreme ultraviolet radiation (EUV) from the sun during solar minimums cools and contracts the Earth’s upper atmosphere. Good for satellites, which have an easier time staying in orbit with the reduced aerodynamic drag, bad for astronauts, who can be harmed by the increase in accumulated space junk. We’ve all seen Gravity.
The reduction in sunspots might not mean we need to worry about White Walkers any time soon (thank goodness!), but it is at least something to think about the next time you see a sale on wool sweaters. (And if you’re wondering whether another Little Ice Age would cancel out global warming, the Washington Post answered that three years ago: no. It would only slow it down modestly.)
(Via EliteDaily)
So in other words, global warming was done on purpose to counteract the new ice age?
That is TOTALLY the summary of what I just wrote. Close reading FTW! :)
You mean to tell me that man made climate change is actually affecting the sun? Whoa!
It is just the reverse — Our Star (our Sun) is the primary driver of climate change for over the 4.5+ Billion years the Earth has existed. The current Modern Solar Grand Maximum is the warmest in 1,000 years which is now transitioning to the next solar minimum where our temperatures will be much colder and much more severe winters for the next 20-30 years — Forget Global Warming, it is not happening and it is not due to Trace CO2!
Actually, the Sun is and has always been the primary driver of Climate Change on Earth & throughout our Solar System. Thousands of years of Solar Cycles: Solar Maximums followed by Solar Minimums … Repeating Warming and Cooling Cycles.
From 1300 AD to the early 1800’s we experienced a long solar minimum, Climatologists call the “Little Ice Age” which included the very cold minimum called the “Maunder Minimum” followed by the not quite as cold “Dalton Minimum”. Currently we are experiencing the downward slope of the “Modern Grand Solar Maximum” (1850 AD to present) which peaked in 1998 and then sharply dropped 1.08 degrees F and although there has be some up and down variation since the global temperature trend (its average) has be flat with no warming for the last 18 years — Despite all the political hype about global warming and a pending crisis!
However, you should not that the winters in the Northern Hemisphere since 2010 have become increasingly severe with snow and many temperatures recorded breaking 100-year records.
“Another Ice Age”, makes good attention-getting news and is highly exaggerated. However, solar & many climate scientists recognize the downward sloping pattern of solar cycles 22, 23, and 24 are highly indicative that our climate is currently beginning a transition into a much cooler period where you are likely to soon see 200-year cold and snow records being broken and possibly 400-year records as well (i.e., the water between NJ and Manhattan frozen over, etc.).
Unlike all the hype by progressive politicians and the media, NASA Satellite & Weather Balloon measurements are quite flat and normal indicating no Global Warming just normal natural variability. If the Man-Made Climate Change premise that fossil fuel emissions significantly affect the Greenhouse Effect were true, we would see warming in upper Troposphere where this effect happens. As it turns our all the hype about CO2, ignores the fact that Carbon Dioxide is a TRACE Greenhouse Gas and most of it (400 parts-per-million, 0.04% of the atmosphere) occurs naturally (i.e., 0.038%, 380 ppm) and only Extremely Trace Concentrations (i.e., 0.002%, 20 ppm) are caused by Man & Fossil Fuel Emissions.
In addition, the most important Greenhouse Gas that contributes the most to the Greenhouse Effect is Water Vapor (H2O) which is 95% of the greenhouse gases (i.e., 9,500 ppm).
Scientists have proven that as the Sun’s temperatures increase, the atmospheric concentrations of CO2 increase slowly lagging the sun-caused temperature increases — Al Gore got it backwards claiming the CO2 causes Temperatures to increase due to the Greenhouse Effect which shows the Man-Made Premise and assumptions for Anthropocentric (Man-Made) Global Warming and Man-Made Climate change to be false — So to invalidating their man-made climate models that are based on false CO2 assumptions!
If you find this narrative surprising, look up “Carbon Dioxide” on Wikipedia — The very 1st paragraph lists CO2 as a TRACE GAS.
For further information by honest expert scientists follow this Link:
[youtu.be] .