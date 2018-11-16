Well, Sour Patch Kids cereal is a thing now: https://t.co/B7zWrSLTi6 pic.twitter.com/LdaSVbI0kO — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) November 14, 2018

Most of us fondly remember Sour Patch Kids from our childhoods — those brightly-colored, vaguely kid-looking, blob-shaped sweet and sour candies that continue to be popular today. Given the continued popularity, the South Patch Kids brand has gone on to inspire other product lines including gum, lollipops, and jellybeans, as well as frozen treats such as Popsicles and Dippin’ Dots.

And those all sound well and good. However, the candy scientists at the Sour Patch Kids factory (citation needed) were apparently too preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should when coming up with their latest offshoot product: Sour Patch Kids Cereal.

Yes, everybody’s favorite flavor combination, “sour” and “milk,” is now a reality! According to Food & Wine, the cereal will mimic the candy in that it will consist of fruit-flavored kid-shaped pieces with a “a sour coating and a sweet finish.” To the surprise of likely no one, the cereal will first be available exclusively at Walmart stores in late December, before a nationwide rollout to other major retailers in early 2019.

So in other words, the jury is still out on whether Sour Patch Kids cereal will actually be good or not. But as the news hit Twitter this week people certainly had opinions, with most seeming to agree that on paper, this does not sound like a superb idea.