Starbucks
Starbucks
Life

This Starbucks Christmas Drink, A Shaken Espresso With A Twist, Is Going Viral On TikTok

by: InstagramTwitter

There is something about heading home to spend time with your family that just invokes the urge to devour caffeine and sugar. Are you stressed about seeing your siblings for the first time in months? Do you feel overwhelmed by the prospect of buying presents? Are you cold and under-caffeinated? Is there a man super-gluing his hand to the coffee bar? It must be time for a hand-crafted beverage!

As always, there is a trendy new take on winter beverages this year that has been sweeping the nation….that nation being TikTok. The latest Starbucks concoction was created by an employee known as CozyBarista on TikTok who insisted that her followers have to try this holiday drink, which consists of a brown sugar shaken espresso drink topped with that coveted peppermint cold foam.

@cozybarista

Im in shock #starbucks #barista #starbucksdrinks #starbucksrecipes #starbucksbarista #starbuckschallenge #starbuckscup #starbuckssecretmenu #starbucksbaristarecipes #starbuckscups #brownsugarshakenespresso #christmas #christmasdrinks

♬ Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Michael Bublé

Obviously, any trend has its doubters: other baristas in the comments critiqued the way that the drink was made. Since there are approximately 400,000 Starbucks workers, it’s not surprising that there are other ways to make things, but that might alter just how good the drink is…though it will probably be enjoyable either way.

Speaking of making things, this drink could probably be created at home, which would save you about $9 and give you the opportunity to show off your barista skills to your family. Or you can just have someone make it for you instead. That’s the American Dream, anyway!

(Via Mashable)

Travel Guides
How Festivals And Hotels Are Collaborating To Throw Better Parties
by:
Famed Vagabond Rolf Potts Shares His Favorite Travel Tips For 2022
by:
A Weekend Guide To Puerto Rico — Where To Play, Eat, And Stay
by: InstagramTwitter
A Late-Summer Adventure Guide To Banff, Canada — Where To Play, Stay, And Eat
by: InstagramTwitter
DJ Nala Shares Her Complete Guide To The Best Los Angeles Restaurants
by: InstagramTwitter
London-Based Duo Franc Moody Gives Us Their Local’s Guide For A Weekend In London
by: InstagramTwitter
×