There are two types of Starbucks drinkers. You’re either one of those people who pull up to your local Starbucks and order the same drink, the same way, at the same time every day. You know, a psychopath. Or you’re the occasional drinker, who every once in a while feels an urge for something intensely sweet and knows Starbucks is always going to deliver on that front. No matter what type best describes you, we’re willing to bet you’re hit with a bit of panic whenever Starbucks drops a flight of new drinks.

Do you go with your tried and true go-to drink or mix it up and try something brand new and untested? We’re living in an expensive world, and sometimes the risk of trying a new drink completely blind just costs too much. Well, good news — we’re willing to take the hit for you.

In the past, we’ve tried and ranked every Starbucks iced coffee and Frappuccino on the menu, so we know the menu pretty deeply. So read our reviews and know what to expect the next time you step into a Starbucks. Let’s dive in, starting with our least favorite of the three variations.

Summer-Berry Refresher

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

The Summer-Berry Refresher is the foundation by which the other two drinks are built, and because of that, this is by far the weakest of the three. The drink features a mix of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and cut with water, the result is a sweet vaguely berry flavored drink that comes across as watery and muted.

The boba-like pearls are less gummy and chewy than what you’d find with actual boba — tapioca balls — instead what you get here are light plastic-y bubbles that pop in your mouth and give an extra dose of raspberry flavor.

The drink is very much a delivery device for the pearls, which feature all the flavor.

The Bottom Line:

Muted and watery. The worst of the Summer-Berry Refresher line. Completely skippable.

Summer Skies Drink

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

On appearance alone, this is the drink I had the highest hopes for. That’s probably because of the three, this looks most like a traditional Boba milk tea, and build-wise, it comes pretty close. The drink features the Summer-Berry Refresher base cut with creamy coconut milk.