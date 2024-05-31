There are two types of Starbucks drinkers. You’re either one of those people who pull up to your local Starbucks and order the same drink, the same way, at the same time every day. You know, a psychopath. Or you’re the occasional drinker, who every once in a while feels an urge for something intensely sweet and knows Starbucks is always going to deliver on that front. No matter what type best describes you, we’re willing to bet you’re hit with a bit of panic whenever Starbucks drops a flight of new drinks.
Do you go with your tried and true go-to drink or mix it up and try something brand new and untested? We’re living in an expensive world, and sometimes the risk of trying a new drink completely blind just costs too much. Well, good news — we’re willing to take the hit for you.
In the past, we’ve tried and ranked every Starbucks iced coffee and Frappuccino on the menu, so we know the menu pretty deeply. So read our reviews and know what to expect the next time you step into a Starbucks. Let’s dive in, starting with our least favorite of the three variations.
Summer-Berry Refresher
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Summer-Berry Refresher is the foundation by which the other two drinks are built, and because of that, this is by far the weakest of the three. The drink features a mix of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and cut with water, the result is a sweet vaguely berry flavored drink that comes across as watery and muted.
The boba-like pearls are less gummy and chewy than what you’d find with actual boba — tapioca balls — instead what you get here are light plastic-y bubbles that pop in your mouth and give an extra dose of raspberry flavor.
The drink is very much a delivery device for the pearls, which feature all the flavor.
The Bottom Line:
Muted and watery. The worst of the Summer-Berry Refresher line. Completely skippable.
Summer Skies Drink
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
On appearance alone, this is the drink I had the highest hopes for. That’s probably because of the three, this looks most like a traditional Boba milk tea, and build-wise, it comes pretty close. The drink features the Summer-Berry Refresher base cut with creamy coconut milk.
The drink has a creamy tropical flavor with hints of vanilla over a base of berry flavors. That creamy and berry-rich blend pair nicely with the raspberry pearls.
It’s not quite as decadent or indulgent as the type of milk tea you’d find at a boba shop (these are usually made with non-dairy creamer, which give a much sweeter flavor and a thicker texture), but it is refreshing without coming across as heavy.
As much as I like that, it wouldn’t hurt if Starbucks made a more indulgent version of this drink. We’d love to see a blended version!
The Bottom Line:
The closest thing to boba milk tea Starbucks has ever made. Creamy and sweet without being heavy or too indulgent.
Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
As much as I liked the Summer Skies (appearance, name, flavor, it’s got everything) I have to give it up to the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher. This drink features the berry blend base cut with lemonade, shaken with ice, and poured over the raspberry pearls.
The way the tart and citrusy lemonade interacts with the berry-base just tastes right — as if Starbucks formulated this drink before all the others. But where it really shines is the way it elevates the raspberry pearls. Complementing the mix of citrus and berry-rich flavors, each burst of flavor from the pearl serves as a counterbalance for the tart quality of the lemonade.
Not only does the flavor of the drink dunk on the other two variations, it serves as the perfect showcase for the raspberry pearl gimmick, and because of that, it’s the ultimate iteration of this drink.
The Bottom Line:
If you’re curious about the pearls and this line of drinks, start here. It’s the ultimate iteration of this flavor gimmick and the best showcase for the pearls.