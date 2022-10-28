We’ve made it to Halloween weekend, and that means costume parties, stealing candy from your friend’s house that is intended for children (possibly theirs), and waking up hungover on Monday morning, only to dodge calls from your friends when they realize you ate all the Starbursts from the variety pack and now their kids are crying. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As we hit the weekend you’re probably going to want to be geared up with all the best vices, rolling up to the party with great whiskey, good beer, and of course, some delicious high potency herb. Some sticky stinky herb is going to make you everyone’s favorite party favor and ensure that all the candy you steal will be well worth the crime. To that end, we’re shouting out our favorite high-potency strains of the moment. In keeping with the spirit of the holiday, we’re not just shouting out high-THC strains, we’ll also be focusing on strains that pack a lot of sweet aroma and flavor. From sweet and milky to tropical and fruity, here are the strong and tasty cannabis strains for a lit Halloween weekend.

Houseplant — Pancake Ice Price: $60 THC: 33% Tasting Notes: Seth Rogen’s Houseplant consistently produces some of the best-tasting and prettiest strains out of California. But what really gets us are the names. “Pancake Ice” just sounds f*cking incredible! Sure, it doesn’t make any sense when you break it down, like what the hell is pancake ice? Cold pancakes? The freezer burn that comes off of a frozen microwaveable pancake? Who knows, and in fact, this strain tastes nothing like pancakes, but that isn’t to say it doesn’t taste great. Pancake Ice is sweet and citrusy on the nose with an herbal clove flavor that finishes with some earthy spice. It’s a sativa-dominant hybrid that provides a subtle body buzz and a heavily euphoric high that lives mostly in the head. The Bottom Line: Sweet and spicy with a strong cerebral high. CBX — Thicc Mint Cookies Price: $50 THC: 28%-32% Tasting Notes: Thicc Mint Cookies is California cannabis brand Cannabiotix’s spin on the legendary Girl Scout Cookies strain. It’s a Cannabis Cup award-winning hybrid flower that sports beautiful crystal-covered dark green and purple buds. It is every bit as sweet as its name implies, with strong minty notes on the nose and a sweet herbal flavor with a cool and refreshing finish.

This is definitely the sort of strain you’re going to want to smoke out of a low-temperature setting vaporizer or a bong so you can really enjoy the flavors. Thanks to the dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Thicc Mint provides a strong relaxing body high that’ll melt stress upon the first hit. The Bottom Line: An herbal, minty, and refreshing blend of flavors that provide a feel-good high that’ll make you more social and less introverted. WonderBrett — Blueberry Purp Price: $63 THC: 24% Tasting Notes: If you love the berry-forward flavors of Blue Dream but want a strain that’s geared more towards end-of-the-night relaxation, look no further than Wonderbrett’s Blueberry Purp. This strain is a cross between Grand Daddy Purple, OZ Kush Cookies & Cream, and Wonderbrett’s own Beyond Blueberry v1 and features a fragrant floral scent with an almost suspiciously sweet flavor with notes of lavender and a grape juice-esque finish. Weed shouldn’t taste this good. The dominant terpenes in this strain include limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool providing a powerfully relaxing high that will knock you on your ass, so don’t attempt to smoke this strain before the party, unless you want to sleep through the whole thing. The Bottom Line: Intensely sweet and powerful enough to knock you out after a couple of hits. This is the perfect nightcap for after-party chilling.

22Red — Angry Apple 2.2 Price: $55 THC: 26% Tasting Notes: System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian knows his weed. Each strain out of his 22Red brand is potent and flavorful, with beautiful dense buds caked in shimmering trichomes. Best of all, it’s top-shelf quality weed at a much more affordable price. Right now we can’t get enough of the Indica-dominant hybrid strain Angry Apple 2.2. The smell of this strain is just incredible, it’s so sweet and tangy that even a sniff out of the jar is strong enough for you to taste. It’s sweet and tart on the nose but takes on a rich and creamy flavor once burned that provides a strong heavy body high that transitions to the head within the first hour, leaving you with a giddy sense of joy. If the Halloween party is giving you a lot of stress, take some time to yourself, light up a bowl, and soon enough you’ll be relaxed and chill without feeling weighed down and sluggish. The Bottom Line: The smell is so sweet and intoxicating that even your weed-smell-hating friends won’t be able to deny its deliciousness. A Golden State — Garlic Blossom Price: $55 THC: 36% Tasting Notes: Sometimes there just isn’t enough time or the right opportunity to get a smoke session in, so if you’re looking for a strain that’ll get you blitzed after just one hit, A Golden State’s Garlic Blossom is for you.

Garlic Blossom admittedly sounds less like something you’d want to smoke and more like an appetizer from an Outback Steakhouse but don’t let its stinky name fool you. This strain tastes incredible. It has a strong citrus-forward flavor that is lemony sweet and tart with an earthy finish that mixes together a bit of pepper and almond. Although it has an incredibly high THC content, one hit is the perfect amount to produce a euphoric cerebral high that’ll last throughout the night, whether you’re a heavy user or a lightweight. But if you’re a lightweight, under no circumstances should you attempt to smoke an entire bowl unless you’re planning on being so high that you won’t remember the party. The Bottom Line: An incredibly strong cerebral high with a tart lemon-forward flavor.