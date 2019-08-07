The ‘Beyond Meatball Marinara Sub’ Is Coming To Subway Very Soon

Subway

Every time a new fast-food franchise announces a partnership with Impossible Foods or Beyond Meats, Arby’s loses another ally on the weird “we have the meats” hill they’ve decided to die on. Their latest fallen comrade is Subway, which is teaming up with Beyond Meat for the Subway Beyond Meatball Marinara sub. Sure, you can already buy a sandwich from Subway that’s full of veggies, but the Beyond Meatball sub packs an impressive 24 grams of protein per six-inches of sandwich. Better yet — if corporate press releases are to be believed — it tastes pretty close to the real thing.

The Beyond Meatball Marinara sub was co-developed by Subway and Beyond Meat and is drenched in Subway’s marinara sauce and sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese on a toasted bread roll. The new sandwich will mark Subway’s first plant-based meat option and Beyond Meat’s first attempt at manufacturing a meatball. According to data collected by the NPD research group, seventy percent of meat-eaters currently substitute meat for a non-meat protein an average of once per week. Once per week, Arby’s. Take note.

The Beyond Meatball Marinara sub will be available in Subway stores across the United States and Canada sometime in September.