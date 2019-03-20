Chefs Tell Us The Best Taco Joints In The Country

Unsplash

There is nothing like a well-made taco. From al pastor to barbacoa, these deceptively simple Mexican flavor bombs deliver on every front. A warmed tortilla filled with a savory protein and garnished with some pico de gallo or salsa verde is perfection. It’s no wonder Taco Tuesday has become a mainstay in restaurants and bars across the county.

In an effort to track down some of the best tacos in the country, we reached out to some of our favorite chefs (and a few of our favorite food writers) for their recommendations. We weren’t disappointed. Picks range from the authentic budget joint to higher-end options, every single one sounds like it’s worth a visit.

T/aco (Boulder, Colorado)

Duncan Holmes, Executive Chef of Beckon| Call in Denver, Colorado

“Peter Waters T/aco in Boulder. It is a great concept — simple and doesn’t stray far off the path of serving only great tacos. What sets him apart from the others is that he makes the tortillas from corn to finished product in-house. He cares about his sourcing and his beginning, as well as his final product. He really nailed the idea.”