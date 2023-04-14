Taco Bell is pretty sneaky. The brand is constantly shifting its menu around, adding new things, and ditching classics only to bring them back. And you know what? It works. As frustrating as this strategy is for a consumer, Taco Bell always seems like it’s doing something fresh and it makes each menu change feel like an event. This is why we were psyched when Taco Bell announced that its Grilled Cheese Burrito would be joining the menu as a permanent staple, where it belongs. But that’s not the only new thing at Taco Bell this month, the brand has also teamed up with the delicious hot sauce brand Yellowbird (a favorite of Sean Evans) for a new spin on their Nacho Fries. And for breakfast fans, Taco Bell is also experimenting with a Breakfast Crunchwrap. The latter dish deserves its own review (it’s coming), but since the Grilled Cheese Burrito and Yellowbird Nacho Fries are more like menu remixes rather than altogether new dishes, we’re going to hit those two first. Let’s eat!

Grilled Cheese Burrito The Burrito: The Grilled Cheese Burrito has long been a fan favorite and this month Taco Bell has finally made it a permanent menu option, which means now it’s easier than ever to sub that ground beef out for steak. Don’t do that. Sure, it sounds like a great idea, who wouldn’t want steak over low-quality ground meat? We get that, but if you’ve had Taco Bell’s steak you’d know that it is some of the worst on the planet. It’s rubbery and chewy as if it’s been steamed. It’s abhorrent. So we ordered the burrito the classic way — the only way you should order it if you want to enjoy your meal — with ground beef. Inside this burrito are seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, seasoned rice, sour cream, chipotle sauce, and crispy fiesta strips, wrapped in a tortilla that is grilled with a layer of cheese under one of the flaps (the burrito’s best feature), adding just the right amount of texture to the soft flour tortilla. Tasting Notes: Altogether this provides a burrito with a great mouthfeel, it has a crispy and crunchy outer that makes way for an explosion of salty and savory flavors on the inside. The texture doesn’t stop either, the crispy fiesta strips add an additional layer of crunch once you break through the surface and keep this burrito from ever getting too mushy, despite the soft ground beef inside. As delicious as it is, I’d make a few changes. Namely, you don’t need the cheese sauce. All it does is add an overly salty top note and a bit too much moisture for the burrito’s own good. I’d sub the nacho cheese sauce for more of the three-cheese blend, which still has salt, but also adds a lot of creamy and nutty notes to the finished product. The Bottom Line: It’s been added to the permanent menu for a reason, Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Burrito is a top-five dish at Taco Bell.