Thanks to Doja Cat the much-beloved Mexican Pizza is returning to Taco Bell’s menu next month. Which begs the question: when are we getting the Meximelt back? When Taco Bell streamlined its menu two years ago they dropped plenty of classics from their menu (shout out to the 7-Layer Burrito) but the Meximelt felt like the cruelest cut. Not only was this dish a favorite of many, it was easy to build and didn’t require complicated packaging like the Mexican Pizza. Most frustrating of all, it’s a hack away from still existing on the current menu… kind of.

The whole thing just feels so unnecessary, as if someone at the Bell’s headquarters had it out for the Meximelt. Or for all of us.

An easy hack for those missing the simple but addicting flavors of the Meximelt is to order a Cheesy Roll-Up and add Pico de Gallo and ground beef. It’s essentially the same thing, but it’s not quite as substantial. So we figured, why not make it ourselves until Taco Bell wises up — or a huge music personality urges them to bring it back and they cave.

Chance saved Wendy’s spicy nuggs back. Doja Cat handled Mexican Pizza. Who will be the Meximelt’s champion?

Despite our sadness over the Meximelt’s death, it’s not exactly — and I know this is hard for Meximelt stans to hear — anything special. It’s simply a ground beef soft taco with pico de gallo instead of lettuce, and a melted three-cheese blend instead of Taco Bell’s usual grated cheddar. That’s not exactly a culinary miracle, but there is something special about the way that the cheese melts and turns this dish into the exact middle point between a soft taco and a quesadilla.

It’s strange alchemy but, whew, it works. (Meanwhile, a slightly underdone Meximelt is horrifying. Again… odd.)

Because it’s so simple to make, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the internet is full of copycat recipes on how to recreate this dish at home. What is surprising though is that they’re all terrible. Not some, not most, all. Seriously, you’ll find questionable practices like adding ‘taco seasoning’ to your meat or worst of all, throwing the whole thing in the microwave to get it all melty.

(People who put tortillas in a microwave hate tortillas. Full stop. The Meximelt was cooked in a timed warmer, not a microwave — as was the Mexican Pizza.)

Today, not only are we going to teach you how to make the Meximelt, we’re going to teach you how to make it better than Taco Bell ever could. Let’s cook.