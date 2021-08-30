There are nearly infinite places to explore and things to see in the northern portion of NM, but the places I’d start with are Taos and Santa Fe — with a couple of detours in between. Check my guide to the two stunning towns below!

Northern New Mexico, specifically, is my favorite long weekend destination. An easy drive from my home in Colorado, it provides a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of Denver.

The sky, the land, the people, the food — it’s truly… magical. Mystical even. “The land of enchantment” might be the most fitting state nickname I’ve ever heard.

I started traveling to Northern New Mexico about five years ago. I wasn’t really sure what to do there, I just had a feeling it was a place I would connect with. From the minute I entered the state, I knew my instincts had been right. “The sky’s just different there,” you’ll hear everyone who’s ever visited say. And it really is.

PART I: Eat

The food in New Mexico is an integral part of the experience. There are eclectic and interesting spots on every corner. I can truly say I’ve never had a bad meal.

In Santa Fe, I always stop at Chocolate Maven Bakery and Cafe for breakfast or brunch. The cafe is small and charming, with a glass panel that looks into the bakery side. It feels like you’re stepping into a secret. A cozy little secret with amazing eggs benedict.