Vodka is an interesting spirit. For many drinkers who only use it as a mixer or avoid it completely, it’s a flavorless, boring, clear spirit at best. At worst, it’s a harsh, ethanol-flavored liquid that seems like it would better at starting a lawn mower than adding flavor to a cocktail. Regardless of how you personally feel about vodka, you should know that for every awful, bottom-shelf vodka out there, there are numerous underrated, flavorful, well-made vodkas. Even if you only use it as the base for your favorite cocktail, you still wouldn’t want to buy a harsh, bottom-shelf, plastic-handled bargain vodka. Not only might it have a horrible flavor profile, but it also might leave you with an epic hangover the next day from the lackluster distilling process. This is where high-quality, underrated vodkas come into play. You don’t need to spend a month’s rent to buy a great, well-made, flavorful bottle of vodka. You do need a little help from the pros though. That’s why we asked a few well-known spirits experts and distillers to tell us the best, underrated vodkas you can buy today. Keep reading to see them all. Finlandia Vodka Eric “ET” Tecosky, bartender and founder of Dirty Sue in Los Angeles ABV: 40% Average Price: $20 for a liter bottle Why This Vodka? When I started bartending in the early ’90 s, there was a bottle of Finlandia in every bar I worked. And it wasn’t just ’there,’ it was called for by name. And then one day it was much harder to find. I still don’t really know why. I do know that I brought a bottle home recently and it still tastes great. Clean, crisp, and well-balanced. If a great-tasting, reasonably-priced vodka isn’t enough to entice you here are some fun facts: it’s made from pure, glacial spring water. And if you like the earth, they are a zero-waste facility and really into sustainability. And if you still need more – the grapefruit-flavored Finlandia is also delicious.

Breckenridge Vodka Frank Caiafa, author of “The Waldorf Astoria Bar Book” and global beverage and hospitality consulting for Handle Bars NYC in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $21.99 Why This Vodka? What I generally look for in a vodka is a spirit with a touch of identity, let’s say to stand up to a couple of ice cubes, but enough of a welcoming canvas that it doesn’t clash with modifying ingredients when mixed. Two tough criteria that Beckenridge Vodka fits to a T. E11VEN Vodka Gabriel Urrutia, USBG member and bartender at Gramps in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $21.99 Why This Vodka? E11VEN Vodka is made in Miami, locally sourced, distilled, and bottled in Miami, and is also women-owned using 100% Florida-grown corn. It’s clean, and dry, and works just as well as a light sipper with a few ice cubes (if you enjoy vodka like that) and as the base for a vodka soda or your favorite vodka-based cocktail.

Square One Organic Vodka Dr. Nicola Nice, founder and CEO of Pomp & Whimsy in Los Angeles ABV: 40% Average Price: $28 Why This Vodka? I don’t drink a lot of vodka, but when I do it’s usually Square One Organic Vodka. Square One was the first women-owned, fully organic craft vodka launched by Alison Evanow in 2006. While often overlooked by the younger, flashier start-ups it remains the best in its class. The Square One Cucumber mixes perfectly with Pomp & Whimsy Gin Liqueur in a gimlet, which is one of my favorite cocktails. The Cucumber is green, luscious, crisp, and full-bodied, with notes of mint and black pepper that come from using all parts of the cucumber. The Community Spirit Vodka Christine Wiseman, beverage director at Bar Lab in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $29.99 Why This Vodka? I love the undertone notes of corn and the creaminess of The Community Spirit Vodka. A lot of people say vodka is tasteless but when it’s done right, you can find great texture and flavorful undertones. So the liquid is amazing, but the purpose of The Community Spirit Vodka is what takes it to the next level. The brand is all about bringing people together and celebrating and showcasing organizations and individuals working to do that. As they say, people over everything. Penn 1681 Rye Vodka Melissa Katrincic, founder of Conniption Gin in Durham, North Carolina ABV: 40% Average Price: $28.50 Why This Vodka? Asking a gin distiller about their favorite vodka? I had to really think about this one. The only time I drink vodka is in a Vesper so my bias is right in the open. But for a U.S. vodka that deserves a look – seek out Philadelphia Distilling’s Penn 1681 Rye Vodka. The important history of rye in the U.S. is often overlooked. A rye vodka has a unique character giving it more depth. It doesn’t go unnoticed in cocktails – and that’s the fun of it.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Josh Miller, co-founder of Owen’s Craft Mixers in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $28 for one-liter Why This Vodka? There’s only one Vodka in my opinion, and that’s Tito’s. This corn-based, slightly sweet vodka has subtle notes of sweet corn, vanilla, and slightly spicy cracked black pepper. Even with its popularity, it’s still highly underrated. Great as the base for a bloody Mary or any other vodka cocktail. It’s a must-have for home bartenders. St. George Green Chile Vodka Nora Ganley-Roper, co-founder of Lost Lantern in Weybridge, Vermont ABV: 40% Average Price: $29.99 Why This Vodka? St. George Green Chile Vodka. We aren’t huge vodka drinkers, but this is the exception: we always have at least one bottle of this on hand. Unlike the vast majority of flavored vodkas, this is not made with flavorings but with actual, real ingredients – in this case, hot peppers, cilantro, and lime. We’ve actually been to St. George when they’re processing the jalapenos that go into this vodka, and it gave the entire distillery an amazingly pungent spicy aroma. This is the real stuff: bright, refreshing, and quite spicy. It’s the only vodka we ever use for bloody Marys, and its herbal, vegetal notes make it amazing for lots of other cocktails as well (and it can be a great substitute for tequila too).