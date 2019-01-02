Bartenders Pick The Underrated Bottles Of Booze You Should Try In 2019

Unsplash/Uproxx

If you stroll through the aisles of your local liquor store, you’re likely to be inundated with choices. In the tequila section alone, you’ll be met with bottles new and old — some more bespoke and others more mainstream. It’s enough to make someone grab the most well-known brand within arm’s reach and run to the cashier, rather than risk getting stuck in a time loop, wandering a supermarket for all eternity.

The thing of it is, there are gems to be found if you’re willing to be adventurous. And plenty of big brands get bought on name recognition alone, which feels dumb. Plus, why would you want to limit yourself to a few brands when there’s a whole world of liquor out there to be enjoyed neat and in your favorite cocktails? That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite underrated bottles of booze.

Here are their picks for the lesser-known (or lesser-appreciated) bottles you should try in the new year.

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia

Juan Arboleda, lead bartender at Da Capo in New York City

“I’d probably say Jose Cuervo. It has such a bad stigma from people drinking it college and not liking the strong flavor of the tequila. I get that. But they came out with this ridiculously good bottle called Reserva de la Familia. It’s over the top delicious—one of the best bottles you can get.”

Roku Gin

Nahm Kim, mixologist at Sunda in Nashville

“I think Japanese gin is going to be one of the next big things. I look forward to incorporating Roku from Suntory into the menu at Sunda. Can’t wait for five years from now when all the Tito’s and soda drinkers are at my bar are asking for Japanese gin instead.”

Sacred Bond Brandy

Will Benedetto, director of bars at In Good Company Hospitality in New York City

“Sacred Bond Brandy. It’s completely delicious and a workhorse in a cocktail — bold enough to work well with virtually any flavor combination. It’s also really inexpensive.”