The 10 Best ‘Introduction To Bourbon’ Bottles For 2024, Ranked

Bourbon is booming and as more folks are becoming curious about America’s Native Spirit it’s a great time to highlight what makes it so special. For some people, it’s the allure of a made-in-America product; for others, it’s the relatively accessible price point compared to Scotch or Japanese whisky. Of course, there’s also the third camp who are simply drawn to the beauty of bourbon’s flavor – whether tasted in a cocktail, on the rocks, or enjoyed neat. No matter why you’re drawn to bourbon, the list below will highlight 10 bottles that will serve as a proper introduction to the category. While I would advise tasting these bourbons neat on your first try to fully appreciate what makes them great, one of the biggest unwritten rules in the space is that you should enjoy bourbon however you see fit. No whiskey “expert” worth their salt should tell you any different. With that out of the way allow me — and your curiosity— to guide you through the 10 best introduction to bourbon bottles, ranked. 10. Buffalo Trace Bourbon ABV: 45% Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: Buffalo Trace is one of the biggest names in the bourbon world because it produces legendary expressions like Pappy Van Winkle as well as bottles from the critically acclaimed Buffalo Trace Antique Collection like George T. Stagg and William LaRue Weller. Their flagship product is the perfect entry point both for anyone interested in bourbon and anyone curious about those more elusive expressions. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeysuckle and gentle baking spices like white pepper combine with saltwater taffy, vanilla, and caramel to form an approachable but well-refined bouquet of aromas. Palate: On the palate you can expect to find notes like crisp apple and caramel joining some of the flavors that were immediately evident on the nose.

Finish: Pleasantly sweet with a bit of oak and further splashes of vanilla are present on the finish, making this an easy pour to enjoy again and again. Bottom Line: Buffalo Trace Bourbon skews a bit on the lighter side of the sweetness spectrum with vanilla, caramel, and delicate oak showcasing the classic trio of prototypical bourbon flavors. Not to be overlooked as a mere beginner’s pour, there is enough depth to these flavors to keep even a more seasoned drinker engaged. 9. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series Bourbon ABV: 48%

Average Price: $49 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company has billed itself as the Napa Valley of Bourbon Country and when you visit their distillery it’s easy to understand the claim. Their distillery grounds are pristine and expansive, their welcome center is state-of-the-art and features world-class food options, and the volume of whiskey they produce is remarkable. Their newly unveiled flagship lineup – The Origin Series – is headed by a stellar rye and two bourbons, with this high-rye bourbon being the better of the two at this stage. Tasting Notes Nose: Initially fruit-forward with plenty of confectioner’s sugar on top, this also carries a distinct dusty note on the nose. Those richer sweeter notes are accented by the aroma of woodchips with some faintly floral aromas in the background. Palate: On the palate there’s a big handful of dried cranberries that comes through with a bit of mineral water, peppermint, and oregano in the mix as well. The texture remains consistent throughout, offering just enough grip on the palate to keep your senses engaged as you untangle each layer of well-delineated flavor. Finish: Charred apple peel and nutmeg blend well with honeyed cereal notes making this an approachable and enjoyable sip all the way through. Bottom Line: For their Origin Series, Bardstown was intent on delivering a solid product to market that could be readily available after the success of their more elusive Discovery and Fusion lineups. Mission accomplished. With their high-rye Origin Series Bourbon, the brand has delivered a nuanced and remarkable sipping experience that can not just hang with the legacy distilleries’ best entry-level offerings – it can actually beat them at their own game. 8. Evan Williams Bottled In Bond Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Colloquially known as “Evan Williams White Label” to differentiate it from its better-selling sibling, Evan Williams Bourbon, I’d highly recommend springing for this Bottled in Bond version. Abiding by the Bottled in Bond regulation which mandates a bourbon be 100 proof, the product of a single distillery, and a single distilling season – among other stipulations – this is a classic representation of the bourbon category. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey-roasted peanuts fuse with a dash of freshly cracked black pepper to give this pour a bit of sweetness and zip in the aroma department. Palate: Once on the palate that black pepper kick is a bit more pronounced, but there’s also a floral aspect combined with a touch of cinnamon and citrus which keeps things interesting. Finish: The citrus and spice are found in spades on the finish which provides a bit of a “Kentucky hug” – the warming sensation of alcohol traveling down your chest on its way to… greeting your liver. Bottom Line: Evan Williams Bottled in Bond has more of a spice kick than Evan Williams “Black Label” which makes it a suitable choice for serving in cocktails, if that’s your preferred way to imbibe. However, if you choose to try it neat or on the rocks, it will reward you with a depth of flavor that the black-label alternative simply can’t match. 7. Woodford Reserve ABV: 45.2%

Average Price: $36 The Whiskey: Woodford Reserve is owned by parent company Brown-Forman, which produces some of the biggest and best-selling whiskey brands in the world including Old Forester and Jack Daniel’s. It’s worth noting that Woodford Reserve is famously known as the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby – and is popular in mint juleps during Derby season. Tasting Notes: Nose: Brown sugar and mellow oak lead the way but you will also discover some toasted marshmallow emanating from your glass after pouring this one.

Palate: On the palate that trio of flavors will continue to blossom and the gentle texture of the liquid makes it so this pour is almost refreshing – leading to the kind of enjoyment that the phrase “easy-sipping” espouses. Finish: The finish concludes with a flourish of black pepper and mellow oak that serves as a reminder that this is, indeed, bourbon you’re drinking. Bottom Line: Seemingly made with easy-sipping in mind, this 90.4 proof bourbon is a great gateway for anyone in search of rich flavor but averse to a high ABV. Again, I’d advise trying it neat to get a sense of the flavors it contains but it’s impossible to refrain from recommending you utilize this bourbon in a mint julep during, or even outside of, Derby season. 6. Michter’s US*1 Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: Michter’s US*1 lineup features all of their flagship products and they represent, perhaps, the pinnacle of well-made lower-ABV American whiskey. Thanks to the fact that Michter’s is currently distilling its own whiskey, Michter’s US*1 is now an entirely in-house product. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aromas in Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon lean heavily on rich caramel and stone fruits like cherries and nectarines. Palate: On the palate that balance of caramel sweetness and rich, fruit notes is on full display with an impressive presence of oak and vanilla extract helping to balance it out.

Finish: The caramel carries through to the finish where aspects of nutmeg and allspice can also be found, affording further balance to this light and approachable pour. Bottom Line: Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon is the kind of readily available and flavorful offering that does well to represent the category as a whole. With an abundance of fruit flavors on display, this is one bourbon I’d certainly recommend tasting neat or with a big cube in the summertime so that you can fully tease out all of its richness. 5. Knob Creek 9 Year Small Batch Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $37 The Whiskey: Knob Creek’s Small Batch Bourbon is made by the same folks behind Jim Beam and the years of experience they’ve gathered in crafting their flagship expression is on full display with this bottle. Tasting Notes: Nose: Peanut shell, brown sugar, caramel, and rich oak can be found on the nose of this bourbon which comes together in impressive harmony thanks to those 9 years spent developing in the barrel. Palate: On the palate those flavors come together in a surprisingly rich and harmonious symphony of flavor that coats the palate and even evolves over time to reveal an additional layer of nuttiness. Finish: On the finish, both the proof and the age of this bourbon reveal themselves as it introduces a slight earthy, sweetness reminiscent of hazelnut spread along with allspice and nutmeg. Bottom Line: Aged for a minimum of 9 years and minimally diluted down to 100 proof, this is a serious – and seriously versatile – bottle of bourbon. Neat drinking will fix you up fine but you should also really consider pouring this bottle into a booze-forward cocktail like an Old Fashioned and admire how well it holds that additional sweetness together. 4. Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: Four Roses has come a long way from its reputation as the kind of whiskey swigged by cornermen for upstart Philly boxers. These days, Four Roses is enjoying a decades-long reputation as one of the best bourbons on the market and that’s due in part to its underrated yet incredibly flavorful single-barrel expression. Because single-barrel bourbon has a bit more variance from bottle to bottle than its small-batch counterparts, chasing single barrels can be both more rewarding and frustrating – but therein lies the fun. Tasting Notes: Nose: Immediately floral and resplendent with red berries, there’s also a significant baking spice presence – punctuated by black pepper and oregano, but balanced by gooey caramel and well-developed oak aromas. Palate: At 100 proof this is a zippy pour on the palate with plenty of runway for the taste of red berries and black pepper, but also a great deal of floral rosewater and sticky caramel. Finish: On the finish you’ll find that the influence of baking spices weigh heavily but they barely exceed the fruity aspect of raspberries and red apples, making this a fun sip to sit and savor – observing the balancing act between the two. Bottom Line: Four Roses Single Barrel is among the most spice-laden of the bourbons on this list thus far. While certain other whiskeys combat that with confectionary notes, Four Roses does so with the addition of fruit-forward flavors that are a tad more interesting to explore. It should also be said that, because this is a single barrel expression, it’s unlikely you will get the same experience twice – making Four Roses Single Barrel, and other single barrel expressions, a joy to explore neat. 3. Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon is an underrated display of refinement. Not only is it an incredible value at $40 and readily available at most liquor stores, but it’s also an expertly crafted display of artisanship from one of the most respected distilleries in the industry – Wild Turkey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Waves of butterscotch and oak wash over your senses as the rich notes developed over 10 years in the barrel slowly unwind. A scoop of vanilla ice cream, dashes of powdered nutmeg and black pepper all meld well with a healthy helping of cooked red apple on the nose.

Palate: The palate is home to more of the same, with stewed red apple taking the driver seat and bringing robust baking spices, refined oak, and the gentle accent of cinnamon bark in its tow. Finish: On the finish is where you find caramel and apple fusing into a lovely apple tart note complemented by dashes of black pepper. Bottom Line: While some of the refinement of Russell’s Reserve 10 Year is lost in a cocktail (this is where the ubiquitous Wild Turkey 101 should come in handy) when enjoyed neat this is one of the better examples of well-aged American whiskey on the market. When you consider that, on top of the fact that it’s incredibly well priced and exceedingly available, that makes this bottle one of the best introductions any prospective fan could have to bourbon. 2. Rare Character Fortuna ABV: 51%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Fortuna is a pre-Prohibition brand that dates back to 1869 which Rare Character revived with the aim of recreating the flavor profile of its forebears. Having succeeded in that endeavor this 6-to-12 barrel blend, which is always aged at least 6 years, is now Rare Character’s flagship brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: Brown sugar, pie crust, and rich leather fuse together along with grapefruit peel and the aroma of old books reminiscent of so-called “dusty” bourbons from yesteryear.

Palate: Surprisingly lively – despite what the slight dustiness on the nose would have indicated – the first sip is full of butterscotch, spiced Brazil nuts, red chili flakes, and grilled pineapple. It’s unlike any other “entry-level” bourbon out there, and that’s a great thing for your palate. Finish: Full of brown sugar and oak with a chewy viscosity that will lead to a lot of lip-smacking and teeth-sucking, the finish is long-lasting and well-balanced. Bottom Line: Fortuna Bourbon offers insight into both the past and the future of bourbon. For someone new to the category, ready to enjoy the flavor on its own merits, there’s an abundance of bourbon’s prototypical DNA to serve as an ideal introduction. Additionally, the dusty aspect offers a peek into what bourbon used to be and with regards to its high level of quality, an indication of what we can expect moving forward. 1. Elijah Craig Small Batch