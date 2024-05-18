World Whisky Day is here! The global celebration aims to honor some of the best spirits on the planet, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to participate in the fun. Whether it’s bourbon, single malt, or rye, there are some truly excellent and interesting whiskies being made all around the globe. To help you sort through some of the biggest whisky/whiskey-producing countries and join in the celebration we put together this list highlighting the most underrated from every region as well as some of the very best. One quick note for those who are unfamiliar “whiskey” is the spelling primarily used in the United States whereas “whisky” is typically employed in the rest of the world. There are some exceptions to the rule, but for the sake of clarity, we’ll use both spellings where they apply throughout this list. With that out of the way let’s get to the main event. These are the best and most underrated whiskies from the 10 biggest whisky-producing countries in the world! PART I — Australia The Most Underrated Australian Whisky: Morris Australian Signature Single Malt Whisky ABV: 40%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: If you didn’t know, Morris of Rutherglen has been in the alcohol-making business since the mid-1800’s. The whisky in this release was aged for at least 3 years, then finished in the family-owned winery’s fortified wine barrels making this a product of Australia through and through. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose carries a bouquet of red fruit — primarily bright cherries — as the fortified wine finishing cask punches through. There are also touches of leather and grain to help round things out.

Palate: On the palate is where the grain takes the lead as the flavor of Honey Nut Cheerios coats the palate allowing accents of vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and red fruit to provide ample support.

Finish: The finish is uncomplicated yet engaging with a light coating of black pepper elevating the cereal grains as it ends curtly with a closing kiss of red berries. Bottom Line: While Morris Australian Signature Single Malt Whisky isn’t overly complex, it is a delicious and straightforward pour that will pique your interest in the region’s unique wine-inflected offerings. The Best Australian Whisky: Starward in Collaboration with Lagavulin Single Malt Whisky

ABV: 48%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Starward, founded in 2007, is Australia’s premier whisky producer and their latest release is easily among the best on the continent. This collaboration with Lagavulin was finished in the brand’s peated Islay whisky barrels for 18 months and released exclusively in the United States. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whisky is resplendent with bright cherries, grilled pineapples, and a gentle smokiness. With a few waves of the hand, the fruit becomes punctuated by white pepper and allspice with a faint honey sweetness that creeps in as well.

Palate: The influence of the Islay whisky casks is apparent on the palate where smoke billows over the tongue and carries with it those fresh fruit notes that were so evident on the nose. Black tea and honey-drenched baklava can also be found at midpalate once the initial fruity and smoky shock subsides.

Finish: On the finish there’s a faint leather aspect to go with the re-emergence of grilled pineapple and the gentle peaty notes that make this enjoyable from start to finish. Bottom Line: This is a seriously decadent pour. It packs a ton of flavor from both the base whisky and the finishing cask, making it an excellent display of balance, and a fine showcase of the quality you can expect from Australia’s best distillery. PART II — Canada The Most Underrated Canadian Whisky: Rare Perfection 14 Year ABV: 50.35%

Average Price: $195 The Whiskey: Rare Perfection is a brand produced by Preservation Distillery, based in Bardstown, Kentucky, but the whisky is distilled and aged in Canada using a “bourbon mash bill.” That mash bill features a majority corn recipe with wheat, rye, and malted barley as flavoring grains. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with the rich aroma of butterscotch, shaved coconut flakes, clove, and warm brioche — making it distinctly more reminiscent of prototypical bourbon notes than Canadian whisky.

Palate: On the palate, that sticky butterscotch comes through in a major way and those accents of coconut flakes meld well against a backdrop of woodchips, nectarines, and graham crackers.

Finish: The finish carries a bit of cracked black pepper and the uniquely sweet profile of maple candy which benefits from being lengthy with only a moderately viscous texture. Bottom Line: Canadian whisky is excellent when it showcases sweetness without being treacly and delivers flavor without scorching your palate with proof. That’s exactly what Rare Perfection 14 Year achieves, and that’s why it’s one of the most underrated Canadian whiskies on the market. The Best Canadian Whisky: Obtainium 27-Year Canadian Whisky

ABV: 78.9%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Obtainium Canadian Whisky from Cats Eye Distillery is a range of sourced corn whisky that hits some truly eye-popping proof points. For their Obtainium range they utilize all sourced whisky and this particular offering is 100% corn whisky distilled at about 160 proof and then aged in used rye barrels from Palliser Distillery. Tasting Notes: Nose: High heat greets the nose at first but once that punch of ethanol blows over you’ll find corn pudding, vanilla extract, echoes of rye spice, and gentle oak tannins.

Palate: On the palate this strikes like white heat, sending your senses into shock at first before it detonates with incredibly rich flavors of butterscotch, honey, sweet corn, and vanilla candy.

Finish: The finish introduces a bit of freshly cracked black pepper and the influence of oak tannins but softens those rough edges with more corn pudding and sticky toffee. Bottom Line: Obtainium by Cats Eye Distillery is not for the faint of heart but it is certainly a worthwhile expression for anyone curious about what makes the extreme ABV of certain Canadian whiskies so irresistible. It isn’t just the allure of high heat that makes this one worth seeking out, it’s also loaded with smooth flavors that stand in contrast to that death-defying proof point. PART III — France The Most Underrated French Whiskey: Brenne Ten-Year French Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 48%

Average Price: $116 The Whiskey: Brenne Ten is the more mature version of Brenne’s stellar flagship French Single Malt Whiskey. Brenne Ten is comprised of four hand-selected barrels of Brenne’s self-distilled whiskey that are aged in a combination of new French Limousin oak and Cognac casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, the lightness of Brenne’s single malt distillate is transformed with more herbaceousness, the ample aroma of golden raisins, and the welcome inclusion of baking spices like tarragon.

Palate: On the palate there’s a lush rush of dried red fruits and apricots that join the notes of cinnamon, cake frosting, and dilute maple syrup.

Finish: The finish is subtly sweet with black tea, vanilla, and butterscotch taking the lead. Bottom Line: Brenne Ten is rich and full of well-developed flavors that are a credit to their distillery’s blending team. The overall experience is one marked by the full-bodied texture of the liquid and the clear line of demarcation between each of the flavors. The Best French Whisky: Version Françes Blavier 2003 Single Malt Whisky

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $185 The Whiskey: Distilled in 2003 and bottled in 2023, Blavier 2003 from Version Françes features a combination of whiskey produced on both pot and column stills. That blend of single malt whiskies are then further matured in ex-red wine casks from Jura. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose this whisky is bursting with varied notes like rancio walnut shell, brioche buns, and the strong fruity influence of sherry that all comes together magnificently.

Palate: On the palate those sherry notes definitely shine and take the lead but they’re buttressed by cocoa powder, tomato paste, and cardamom.

Finish: The finish sees an uptick in citrus notes with some orange blossom and black pepper joining the fray along with some faint leather aspects that seemingly last forever. Bottom Line: The Blavier 2003 expression from Version Françes is not only the pinnacle of their recent releases, but it’s also among the very best French whiskies available on the market. By exploring a depth of flavors and displaying them with refinement, Version Françes succeeds in every way with their Blavier 2003 release. PART IV — India The Most Underrated Indian Whisky: Amrut Single Malt Indian Whisky ABV: 50%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Amrut Single Malt Indian Whisky, which debuted in 2004, is a classic example of Indian whisky. Made from 100% 6-row malted barley and distilled on twin pot stills in Bengaluru, India before being fermented for five days. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose this is immediately reminiscent of single malt whiskies from Scotland, with citrus notes taking charge in the form of orange peel and lemon custard. It evolves from there to include toasted malt notes along with some vanilla pods, dried apricots, and a doughy bread-like aspect.

Palate: Once tasted, Amrut Single Malt remains true to its nosing notes but enhances them with the introduction of a slick mouthfeel, richer vanilla notes, and even some well-integrated dark chocolate flavors.

Finish: The medium-length finish welcomes the inclusion of the doughy notes from the nose along with some gentle oak tones and creamy custard sweetness. Bottom Line: It’s hard to call one of the most successful Indian whiskies “underrated” but Amrut Single Malt fits the bill courtesy of its crowd-pleasing yet deceptively complex array of flavors. The Best Indian Whisky: Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 PX Sherry Peat

ABV: 60.5%

Average Price: $800 The Whiskey: Locally grown 6-row barley goes into this peated and pot-distilled Indian Single Malt Whisky. That liquid is then aged in ex-PX sherry casks for aging before being bottled at 121 proof.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: A medley of nuts, dried fruits, and chocolate chunks informs the nose at first before a blanket of smoke, saffron, and hazelnut widens the aperture of aromas.

Palate: On the palate, candied ginger and grilled plums make way for a touch of mocha and malted chocolate that serve as pleasant additions to all of the delicious nosing notes that make their way into the mouth.

Finish: As each sip winds down, the leather and smoke begin to find their footing but they’re outdone by the nuttiness and dried fruit that extend through this lengthy finish.

Bottom Line:

Similar to other ‘bests’ on this list, Indri’s Diwali Collector’s Edition from 2023 does an incredible job delivering a depth of flavor that’s rare. By showcasing so many well-defined flavors and so clearly delineating between them, this is surely one of the best whiskies in the world. PART V — Ireland The Most Underrated Irish Whisky: Bushmills Single Malt Aged 16 Years ABV: 40%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: Bushmills 16-year expression is triple distilled and then aged for 15+ years in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks. That wonderfully matured whisky is then transferred into port pipes for an additional 9 months of resting. Tasting Notes: Nose: Ripe red apples interspersed with juicy orange rind on the nose. Those fruit-forward notes are buoyed by a touch of leather, mulling spices, and the aroma of fresh pecans.

Palate: On the palate is where those fruit notes truly pop. They’re elevated by the introduction of luscious butterscotch, tobacco leaf, cinnamon bark, and even a surprising dose of marzipan.

Finish: The medium-length finish is warming with cinnamon and leather claiming the reigns, making for a mellow spice-laden kiss goodbye. Bottom Line: While Bushmills is producing incredibly high-quality whiskies with even more age — with the Bushmills Aged 25 Years standing as the prime example of that — this gem of a pour continues to be a bit under the radar. Make no mistake, you shouldn’t overlook it. The Best Irish Whisky: Midleton Very Rare 40th Anniversary Ruby Edition ABV: 53.1%

Average Price: $20,000 The Whiskey: Midleton’s Very Rare collection has been one of the most expensive annual expressions released by Irish distillers since its introduction in 1984. Each of the annual releases is slightly different, with this 40th Anniversary ode to distilling mastery finished in port barrels marking the third release by Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: The nose is informed by the port barrels it was rested in with red berries making an impact on the aroma in concert with decadent malted chocolate, honeycomb, sandalwood, and mellow oak tones.

Palate: On the palate that interplay of chocolate and red berries works well, giving off the taste of chocolate wafers and fresh raspberries. From there, a drop of honey and graham cracker is at midpalate as the oily texture takes you on the rest of the ride.

Finish: The finish is where you’ll find a bit of white pepper and truly notice the viscousness of the texture as it continues to coat and cling to your palate long after your last sip.

Bottom Line:

For their 40th ode to distilling mastery, Midleton Very Rare’s Ruby Edition takes you through both the history of the expression and also through a journey of flavor. The ruby port finishing cask does a fine job of marrying the three hand-selected casks together but also elevating their combined qualities. PART VI — Japan The Most Underrated Japanese Whisky: Hakata 10 Year Sherry Cask Whisky ABV: 42%

Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: Hakata 10-Year Sherry Cask Whisky is the entry-level offering from the Hakata lineup which is distilled in Fukuoka, Japan from 100% malted barley. A portion of that barley is koji-fermented and the entirety of the whisky is matured in ex-sherry casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Right off the bat you get notes of umami, clove, lemon custard, cinnamon, and sage. They all meld together nicely and are distinctly separate as opposed to being muddled or difficult to tease out.

Palate: Once on the palate, this whisky is full of flavors like raisin, orange peel, more umami, and some slight nuttiness. Overall it’s a fairly balanced pour with a substantive mouthfeel that grips your palate and allows each of those flavor notes to blossom.

Finish: The finish is marked by more umami flavor, some slight nuttiness, and more than anything — the fruit-forward notes wrought by the sherry cask. There is also some additional cracked pepper spice that contributes to the medium-length finish as well.

Bottom Line: Big flavors and lots of creativity mark this gem of a bottle. The Best Japanese Whisky: Hibiki Suntory Whisky 21 Years Old 100th Anniversary Suntory Whisky ABV: 43%

Average Price: $8,500 The Whiskey: This blend of malt and grain whiskies, hand-selected and mingled by Suntory’s Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo and his team, marks the first time in Hibiki’s storied history that they’ve utilized Mizunara oak for an expression. Created to honor the 100th anniversary of the House of Suntory, this limited-time offering was released in 2023. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whisky is utterly impressive with a delicate balance between star fruit, jasmine blooms, and kumquat. The aroma of Japanese sandalwood is also prominent, and likely brought forth by the Mizunara casks.

Palate: On the palate there’s a strong floral aspect with sandalwood and even acacia bark blooming across the roof of the mouth, and clover honey finding root along the periphery of the tongue.

Finish: The floral notes continue to blossom on the lengthy finish that’s only reigned in by the delight in parsing the differences between them. Sometimes jasmine, at other times lavender or dried coriander, they all have something to contribute. Bottom Line:

Hibiki is one of the premier whiskies in the world and for their 100th Anniversary bottling, they took the bold approach of including one of Japan’s most predominant oak types for the first time. The results are simply stunning and truly showcase the beauty of what Japanese whisky can do on the world stage. PART VII — Mexico The Most Underrated Mexican Whisky: Gran Maizal Mexican Corn Whiskey ABV: 43%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Gran Maizal Corn Whiskey is produced using nal t’eel which is recognized as one of the most ancient grains found in the Yucatan Peninsula, honoring tradition in an unprecedented way. The whiskey is then rested with vanilla pods and cacao nibs. Tasting Notes: Nose: The vanilla pods contribute to the floral aromas emanating from the glass once you pour this whiskey. With that runway laid, nixtamalized maize floats in the air along with clover honey, pops of paprika, and a touch of cocoa powder.

Palate: On the palate what’s most prominent is the flavor of vanilla extract, corn chips, and maple candy. Additional notes from the cacao nibs include a splash of wet tobacco leaf and a hazelnut aspect that rounds things out.

Finish: The finish is where the cacao nibs are most prominent as the taste of cocoa permeates throughout the medium-length finish. Bottom Line: Gran Maizal is responsible for championing nal t’eel and their founder Cesar Ayala certainly deserves a fair bit of credit for that. But beyond paying homage to the ancient grain, Gran Maizal is producing a deeply intriguing whiskey that honors regional history and presents a flavorful way forward. The Best Mexican Whisky: Abasolo Whisky