World Whisky Day is here! The global celebration aims to honor some of the best spirits on the planet, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to participate in the fun. Whether it’s bourbon, single malt, or rye, there are some truly excellent and interesting whiskies being made all around the globe. To help you sort through some of the biggest whisky/whiskey-producing countries and join in the celebration we put together this list highlighting the most underrated from every region as well as some of the very best.
One quick note for those who are unfamiliar “whiskey” is the spelling primarily used in the United States whereas “whisky” is typically employed in the rest of the world. There are some exceptions to the rule, but for the sake of clarity, we’ll use both spellings where they apply throughout this list.
With that out of the way let’s get to the main event. These are the best and most underrated whiskies from the 10 biggest whisky-producing countries in the world!
PART I — Australia
The Most Underrated Australian Whisky: Morris Australian Signature Single Malt Whisky
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $70
The Whiskey:
If you didn’t know, Morris of Rutherglen has been in the alcohol-making business since the mid-1800’s. The whisky in this release was aged for at least 3 years, then finished in the family-owned winery’s fortified wine barrels making this a product of Australia through and through.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose carries a bouquet of red fruit — primarily bright cherries — as the fortified wine finishing cask punches through. There are also touches of leather and grain to help round things out.
Palate: On the palate is where the grain takes the lead as the flavor of Honey Nut Cheerios coats the palate allowing accents of vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and red fruit to provide ample support.
Finish: The finish is uncomplicated yet engaging with a light coating of black pepper elevating the cereal grains as it ends curtly with a closing kiss of red berries.
Bottom Line:
While Morris Australian Signature Single Malt Whisky isn’t overly complex, it is a delicious and straightforward pour that will pique your interest in the region’s unique wine-inflected offerings.
The Best Australian Whisky: Starward in Collaboration with Lagavulin Single Malt Whisky
ABV: 48%
Average Price: $160
The Whiskey:
Starward, founded in 2007, is Australia’s premier whisky producer and their latest release is easily among the best on the continent. This collaboration with Lagavulin was finished in the brand’s peated Islay whisky barrels for 18 months and released exclusively in the United States.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose on this whisky is resplendent with bright cherries, grilled pineapples, and a gentle smokiness. With a few waves of the hand, the fruit becomes punctuated by white pepper and allspice with a faint honey sweetness that creeps in as well.
Palate: The influence of the Islay whisky casks is apparent on the palate where smoke billows over the tongue and carries with it those fresh fruit notes that were so evident on the nose. Black tea and honey-drenched baklava can also be found at midpalate once the initial fruity and smoky shock subsides.
Finish: On the finish there’s a faint leather aspect to go with the re-emergence of grilled pineapple and the gentle peaty notes that make this enjoyable from start to finish.
Bottom Line:
This is a seriously decadent pour. It packs a ton of flavor from both the base whisky and the finishing cask, making it an excellent display of balance, and a fine showcase of the quality you can expect from Australia’s best distillery.
PART II — Canada
The Most Underrated Canadian Whisky: Rare Perfection 14 Year
ABV: 50.35%
Average Price: $195
The Whiskey:
Rare Perfection is a brand produced by Preservation Distillery, based in Bardstown, Kentucky, but the whisky is distilled and aged in Canada using a “bourbon mash bill.” That mash bill features a majority corn recipe with wheat, rye, and malted barley as flavoring grains.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose opens with the rich aroma of butterscotch, shaved coconut flakes, clove, and warm brioche — making it distinctly more reminiscent of prototypical bourbon notes than Canadian whisky.
Palate: On the palate, that sticky butterscotch comes through in a major way and those accents of coconut flakes meld well against a backdrop of woodchips, nectarines, and graham crackers.
Finish: The finish carries a bit of cracked black pepper and the uniquely sweet profile of maple candy which benefits from being lengthy with only a moderately viscous texture.
Bottom Line:
Canadian whisky is excellent when it showcases sweetness without being treacly and delivers flavor without scorching your palate with proof. That’s exactly what Rare Perfection 14 Year achieves, and that’s why it’s one of the most underrated Canadian whiskies on the market.
The Best Canadian Whisky: Obtainium 27-Year Canadian Whisky
ABV: 78.9%
Average Price: $200
The Whiskey:
Obtainium Canadian Whisky from Cats Eye Distillery is a range of sourced corn whisky that hits some truly eye-popping proof points. For their Obtainium range they utilize all sourced whisky and this particular offering is 100% corn whisky distilled at about 160 proof and then aged in used rye barrels from Palliser Distillery.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: High heat greets the nose at first but once that punch of ethanol blows over you’ll find corn pudding, vanilla extract, echoes of rye spice, and gentle oak tannins.
Palate: On the palate this strikes like white heat, sending your senses into shock at first before it detonates with incredibly rich flavors of butterscotch, honey, sweet corn, and vanilla candy.
Finish: The finish introduces a bit of freshly cracked black pepper and the influence of oak tannins but softens those rough edges with more corn pudding and sticky toffee.
Bottom Line:
Obtainium by Cats Eye Distillery is not for the faint of heart but it is certainly a worthwhile expression for anyone curious about what makes the extreme ABV of certain Canadian whiskies so irresistible. It isn’t just the allure of high heat that makes this one worth seeking out, it’s also loaded with smooth flavors that stand in contrast to that death-defying proof point.
PART III — France
The Most Underrated French Whiskey: Brenne Ten-Year French Single Malt Whiskey
ABV: 48%
Average Price: $116
The Whiskey:
Brenne Ten is the more mature version of Brenne’s stellar flagship French Single Malt Whiskey. Brenne Ten is comprised of four hand-selected barrels of Brenne’s self-distilled whiskey that are aged in a combination of new French Limousin oak and Cognac casks.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: On the nose, the lightness of Brenne’s single malt distillate is transformed with more herbaceousness, the ample aroma of golden raisins, and the welcome inclusion of baking spices like tarragon.
Palate: On the palate there’s a lush rush of dried red fruits and apricots that join the notes of cinnamon, cake frosting, and dilute maple syrup.
Finish: The finish is subtly sweet with black tea, vanilla, and butterscotch taking the lead.
Bottom Line:
Brenne Ten is rich and full of well-developed flavors that are a credit to their distillery’s blending team. The overall experience is one marked by the full-bodied texture of the liquid and the clear line of demarcation between each of the flavors.
The Best French Whisky: Version Françes Blavier 2003 Single Malt Whisky
ABV: 55%
Average Price: $185
The Whiskey:
Distilled in 2003 and bottled in 2023, Blavier 2003 from Version Françes features a combination of whiskey produced on both pot and column stills. That blend of single malt whiskies are then further matured in ex-red wine casks from Jura.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: On the nose this whisky is bursting with varied notes like rancio walnut shell, brioche buns, and the strong fruity influence of sherry that all comes together magnificently.
Palate: On the palate those sherry notes definitely shine and take the lead but they’re buttressed by cocoa powder, tomato paste, and cardamom.
Finish: The finish sees an uptick in citrus notes with some orange blossom and black pepper joining the fray along with some faint leather aspects that seemingly last forever.
Bottom Line:
The Blavier 2003 expression from Version Françes is not only the pinnacle of their recent releases, but it’s also among the very best French whiskies available on the market. By exploring a depth of flavors and displaying them with refinement, Version Françes succeeds in every way with their Blavier 2003 release.
PART IV — India
The Most Underrated Indian Whisky: Amrut Single Malt Indian Whisky
ABV: 50%
Average Price: $75
The Whiskey:
Amrut Single Malt Indian Whisky, which debuted in 2004, is a classic example of Indian whisky. Made from 100% 6-row malted barley and distilled on twin pot stills in Bengaluru, India before being fermented for five days.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: On the nose this is immediately reminiscent of single malt whiskies from Scotland, with citrus notes taking charge in the form of orange peel and lemon custard. It evolves from there to include toasted malt notes along with some vanilla pods, dried apricots, and a doughy bread-like aspect.
Palate: Once tasted, Amrut Single Malt remains true to its nosing notes but enhances them with the introduction of a slick mouthfeel, richer vanilla notes, and even some well-integrated dark chocolate flavors.
Finish: The medium-length finish welcomes the inclusion of the doughy notes from the nose along with some gentle oak tones and creamy custard sweetness.
Bottom Line:
It’s hard to call one of the most successful Indian whiskies “underrated” but Amrut Single Malt fits the bill courtesy of its crowd-pleasing yet deceptively complex array of flavors.
The Best Indian Whisky: Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 PX Sherry Peat
ABV: 60.5%
Average Price: $800
The Whiskey:
Locally grown 6-row barley goes into this peated and pot-distilled Indian Single Malt Whisky. That liquid is then aged in ex-PX sherry casks for aging before being bottled at 121 proof.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: A medley of nuts, dried fruits, and chocolate chunks informs the nose at first before a blanket of smoke, saffron, and hazelnut widens the aperture of aromas.
Palate: On the palate, candied ginger and grilled plums make way for a touch of mocha and malted chocolate that serve as pleasant additions to all of the delicious nosing notes that make their way into the mouth.
Finish: As each sip winds down, the leather and smoke begin to find their footing but they’re outdone by the nuttiness and dried fruit that extend through this lengthy finish.
Bottom Line:
Similar to other ‘bests’ on this list, Indri’s Diwali Collector’s Edition from 2023 does an incredible job delivering a depth of flavor that’s rare. By showcasing so many well-defined flavors and so clearly delineating between them, this is surely one of the best whiskies in the world.
PART V — Ireland
The Most Underrated Irish Whisky: Bushmills Single Malt Aged 16 Years
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $120
The Whiskey:
Bushmills 16-year expression is triple distilled and then aged for 15+ years in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks. That wonderfully matured whisky is then transferred into port pipes for an additional 9 months of resting.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: Ripe red apples interspersed with juicy orange rind on the nose. Those fruit-forward notes are buoyed by a touch of leather, mulling spices, and the aroma of fresh pecans.
Palate: On the palate is where those fruit notes truly pop. They’re elevated by the introduction of luscious butterscotch, tobacco leaf, cinnamon bark, and even a surprising dose of marzipan.
Finish: The medium-length finish is warming with cinnamon and leather claiming the reigns, making for a mellow spice-laden kiss goodbye.
Bottom Line:
While Bushmills is producing incredibly high-quality whiskies with even more age — with the Bushmills Aged 25 Years standing as the prime example of that — this gem of a pour continues to be a bit under the radar. Make no mistake, you shouldn’t overlook it.
The Best Irish Whisky: Midleton Very Rare 40th Anniversary Ruby Edition
ABV: 53.1%
Average Price: $20,000
The Whiskey:
Midleton’s Very Rare collection has been one of the most expensive annual expressions released by Irish distillers since its introduction in 1984. Each of the annual releases is slightly different, with this 40th Anniversary ode to distilling mastery finished in port barrels marking the third release by Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose is informed by the port barrels it was rested in with red berries making an impact on the aroma in concert with decadent malted chocolate, honeycomb, sandalwood, and mellow oak tones.
Palate: On the palate that interplay of chocolate and red berries works well, giving off the taste of chocolate wafers and fresh raspberries. From there, a drop of honey and graham cracker is at midpalate as the oily texture takes you on the rest of the ride.
Finish: The finish is where you’ll find a bit of white pepper and truly notice the viscousness of the texture as it continues to coat and cling to your palate long after your last sip.
Bottom Line:
For their 40th ode to distilling mastery, Midleton Very Rare’s Ruby Edition takes you through both the history of the expression and also through a journey of flavor. The ruby port finishing cask does a fine job of marrying the three hand-selected casks together but also elevating their combined qualities.
PART VI — Japan
The Most Underrated Japanese Whisky: Hakata 10 Year Sherry Cask Whisky
ABV: 42%
Average Price: $83
The Whiskey:
Hakata 10-Year Sherry Cask Whisky is the entry-level offering from the Hakata lineup which is distilled in Fukuoka, Japan from 100% malted barley. A portion of that barley is koji-fermented and the entirety of the whisky is matured in ex-sherry casks.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: Right off the bat you get notes of umami, clove, lemon custard, cinnamon, and sage. They all meld together nicely and are distinctly separate as opposed to being muddled or difficult to tease out.
Palate: Once on the palate, this whisky is full of flavors like raisin, orange peel, more umami, and some slight nuttiness. Overall it’s a fairly balanced pour with a substantive mouthfeel that grips your palate and allows each of those flavor notes to blossom.
Finish: The finish is marked by more umami flavor, some slight nuttiness, and more than anything — the fruit-forward notes wrought by the sherry cask. There is also some additional cracked pepper spice that contributes to the medium-length finish as well.
Bottom Line: Big flavors and lots of creativity mark this gem of a bottle.
The Best Japanese Whisky: Hibiki Suntory Whisky 21 Years Old 100th Anniversary Suntory Whisky
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $8,500
The Whiskey:
This blend of malt and grain whiskies, hand-selected and mingled by Suntory’s Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo and his team, marks the first time in Hibiki’s storied history that they’ve utilized Mizunara oak for an expression. Created to honor the 100th anniversary of the House of Suntory, this limited-time offering was released in 2023.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose on this whisky is utterly impressive with a delicate balance between star fruit, jasmine blooms, and kumquat. The aroma of Japanese sandalwood is also prominent, and likely brought forth by the Mizunara casks.
Palate: On the palate there’s a strong floral aspect with sandalwood and even acacia bark blooming across the roof of the mouth, and clover honey finding root along the periphery of the tongue.
Finish: The floral notes continue to blossom on the lengthy finish that’s only reigned in by the delight in parsing the differences between them. Sometimes jasmine, at other times lavender or dried coriander, they all have something to contribute.
Bottom Line:
Hibiki is one of the premier whiskies in the world and for their 100th Anniversary bottling, they took the bold approach of including one of Japan’s most predominant oak types for the first time. The results are simply stunning and truly showcase the beauty of what Japanese whisky can do on the world stage.
PART VII — Mexico
The Most Underrated Mexican Whisky: Gran Maizal Mexican Corn Whiskey
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $60
The Whiskey:
Gran Maizal Corn Whiskey is produced using nal t’eel which is recognized as one of the most ancient grains found in the Yucatan Peninsula, honoring tradition in an unprecedented way. The whiskey is then rested with vanilla pods and cacao nibs.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The vanilla pods contribute to the floral aromas emanating from the glass once you pour this whiskey. With that runway laid, nixtamalized maize floats in the air along with clover honey, pops of paprika, and a touch of cocoa powder.
Palate: On the palate what’s most prominent is the flavor of vanilla extract, corn chips, and maple candy. Additional notes from the cacao nibs include a splash of wet tobacco leaf and a hazelnut aspect that rounds things out.
Finish: The finish is where the cacao nibs are most prominent as the taste of cocoa permeates throughout the medium-length finish.
Bottom Line:
Gran Maizal is responsible for championing nal t’eel and their founder Cesar Ayala certainly deserves a fair bit of credit for that. But beyond paying homage to the ancient grain, Gran Maizal is producing a deeply intriguing whiskey that honors regional history and presents a flavorful way forward.
The Best Mexican Whisky: Abasolo Whisky
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $47
The Whiskey:
Abasolo Whisky is perhaps the best-known expression in the category. Produced from non-GMO Cacahuazintle corn that was passed down by 200 generations of Mexican farmers, this NAS whisky comes from the first farm-to-bottle whisky distillery in Mexico.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: I’ve frequently found that the aroma of corn nuts is predominant in Mexican whiskies and this one is no exception with that brilliantly earthy note punctuated by a bit of sweetness very present here. The additional sweetness of buttercream frosting also shows up with some hints of stone fruits, chocolate, and even an herbaceousness that’s hard to place but eminently enjoyable.
Palate: On the palate that herbaceousness takes the form of mint sprigs and nopales with additional aspects like charred green pepper, cane sugar, and — of course — field corn contributing to the party.
Finish: On the finish it’s the charred green pepper, cake frosting, and corn notes that win out. The spirit itself is fairly austere so the texture is lean and the finish is curt but enjoyable.
Bottom Line:
Mexican whiskey, like many others on this list, has a tendency to lean into the best qualities of its regional grains. Abasolo is a fantastic example of that. With a grain-forward profile that honors the rich history of the region, you’d be hard-pressed to find a finer spirit to celebrate World Whisky Day with than this one.
PART VIII — Taiwan
The Most Underrated Taiwanese Whisky: Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky
ABV: 40%
Average Price: https://www.frootbat.com/product/4828785/Kavalan-Triple-Sherry-Cask-Single-Malt-Whisky-700ml-Bottle/United-States?gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIvYy2xJqVhgMVtDrUAR2ZGg8NEAQYBSABEgIrovD_BwE
The Whiskey:
Oloroso, PX, and Moscatel casks contribute to this unique “Triple Sherry Cask” whisky out of Taiwan by Kavalan. While it carries no age statement and the mash bill is undisclosed, this is believed to be at least 51% malted barley and aged for at least 4 years.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: Those sweet sherry notes are unmistakable and they provide the backbone of the aromas in this whisky. There’s a faintly nutty quality that’s reminiscent of Brazil nuts as well and those scents are joined by freshly cracked black pepper, nutmeg, and floral — almost perfumey — aromas as well.
Palate: The palate is rewarded with ripe red berries, leaning heavily into raisins, fresh raspberries, and dried cherries. From there, one can expect milk chocolate and some espresso notes to develop at midpalate with a substantive albeit not overly viscous mouthfeel.
Finish: The finish is fairly long with bright berries and cherries leading the charge, aided by support from the flavor of milk chocolate, and oak tannins.
Bottom Line:
Yes, this is indeed a “sherry bomb” of a whisky but it expertly balances those various sherry varieties and still allows ground for the base whisky to shine. That’s a win. More people should be aware of this finely crafted expression from Kavalan.
The Best Taiwanese Whisky: Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak Single Malt Whisky
ABV: 46%
Average Price: $160
The Whiskey:
Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak Single Malt is the more dilute sibling of Kavalan’s well-regarded Solist expression, utilizing Taiwanese spring water to proof it down to 46% ABV.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: Dates, figs, and red berries predictably flow out the gate on this whisky as the Oloroso Sherry plays a major role in the aromas presented. Those fruit-forward notes, however, are undergirded by a nutty quality similar to cashews and further bolstered by mulled spices, pound cake, and chocolate truffle dust.
Palate: On the palate each sip reveals ripe chunks of red berries with marzipan, vanilla pastry notes, and candied orange wheel flavors elevating the entire affair. The clean texture of the whisky makes it thoroughly enjoyable to parse each of those notes as they’re well-presented on top of being well-refined.
Finish: The finish finds the mulling spices, vanilla extract, and a faint bit of cracked pepper on the back end to round out the sweeter fruit-forward notes found at the tip of the tongue, and at midpalate.
Bottom Line:
While Kavalan’s Triple Sherry Cask release is less well-known and showcases their blending expertise, this Oloroso Sherry Oak expression furthers their reputation for utilizing finishing casks to elevate their base spirit. They may indeed have better options along their product lineup, but the deft balance of this one deserves serious acclaim.
Scotland
The Most Underrated Scotch Whisky: House of Hazelwood 50-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky
ABV: 45.3%
Average Price: $6,000
The Whiskey:
House of Hazelwood is a product line from the Gordon family, owners of Willliam Grant & Sons, conceived to release their vast inventory of unique whisky. This particular whisky was distilled in 1972 and aged in European and American oak casks before undergoing a fifteen-year secondary finishing period in active ex-bourbon barrels. The final product has an age statement of 50 years.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The layers of complexity are immediately apparent on the nose as waves of thick toffee sweetness take flight and a faintly floral aspect crests in concert with rich malted chocolate and faint bits of hazelnut spread.
Palate: On the palate is where this whisky is most gobsmacking. The toffee carries through with orange marmalade, chocolate truffle powder, and lemon buttercream showing up in force. The texture is particularly remarkable, it translates from the tip of the tongue to the roof of the mouth.
Finish: On the finish, malted chocolate returns to the flavor wheel, and rich toffee sticks to the back of your teeth making for an incredibly long-lasting experience.
Bottom Line:
House of Hazelwood brings an incredibly rich history in the industry and an immaculately curated inventory of well-aged Scotch whisky to the table despite having only been launched in 2022. In their most-premium Charles Gordon Collection only “A Singular Blend” carries a higher age statement and none convey a higher degree of quality.
The Best Scotch Whisky: Port Ellen Gemini Remnant Cask Aged 44 Years
ABV: 53.6%
Average Price: $50,000
The Whiskey:
Port Ellen Gemini Remnant Cask is the second of twin whiskies from the Port Ellen distillery, which closed 40 years ago before recently being reopened by Diageo in March of 2024. Originally rescued in 1983, after being distilled in 1978, this expression spent the final years of its 44-year maturation evolving in what’s known as a remnant cask from the original Port Ellen distillery which was re-seasoned.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose on this whiskey is full of lively raspberries — defying the length of its maturation journey — along with candied ginger, marzipan, restrained smokiness, and some enticing salinity. Those notes are joined by accents of leather, coconut flakes, and clove.
Palate: On the palate, raspberries and candied ginger notes truly shine. The influence of those smoky notes is more prominent on the palate than it was initially on the nose and some dried apricot fuses with poached pear notes that provide a delicate sweetness well worth exploring.
Finish: This whisky closes with more toasted coconut flakes, leather, and satisfying raspberry sweetness while a blanket of gentle smoke extends through the lengthy finish.
Bottom Line:
In this two-for-one deal, the Remnant Cask comes with its twin, Port Ellen Gemini Original. While the Gemini Original offers a delicious and intriguing look into Port Ellen’s past, the Remnant Cask displays a more robust flavor profile and a burlier texture that carries with it the weight of all that history. This is truly one of the best Scotch whiskies available in the world today.
The United States of America
The Most Underrated American Whiskey: Stranahan’s 2023 Snowflake, Batch #26 Pyramid Peak
ABV: 47%
Average Price: $130 (Distillery Exclusive)
The Whiskey:
Stranahan’s Snowflake is so-named because the annual limited expression showcases a shifting makeup that changes with each iteration. While previous expressions have featured reposado tequila and chocolate stour finishes, for 2023 the brand utilized several finishing casks including rum, sherry, ruby port, Islay quarter-casks, and mezcal. It should be noted that the base liquids in this blend were all aged for 6-8 years before ever touching those finishing casks.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose on this whisky is marked by the gentle smokiness of distant brush fire, pine, stewed fruits — think peaches and red cherries — and candied blood orange rinds. The almost imperceptible tendrils of agave syrup that waft out of the glass and the gentle blanket of smoke that hangs over the entire affair serve to deepen the richness of all those notes.
Palate: On the palate that wonderful combination of fruit is on full display and they develop on a gentle bed of smoke while being reined in by a touch of agave syrup, candied ginger, and a slight earthiness. The mouthfeel is robust but restrained, exhibiting the deft agility one typically attributes to agile overgrown athletes.
Finish: The finish finds the herbaceousness, smokiness, and ripeness of the fruit flavors coming together harmoniously. The velvety mouthfeel aids in this endeavor, allowing those flavors plenty of runway to fuse through the lengthy finish.
Bottom Line:
The Best American Whiskey: Rare Character Old Cassidy
ABV: 50.7%
Average Price: $300
The Whiskey:
Old Cassidy is the latest expression from one of this year’s hottest bourbon brands — Rare Character. This single barrel selection was picked by none other than UPROXX head whiskey critic, Frank Dobbins III (me), back in September of 2023. Pulled from an undisclosed source in Kentucky and aged for nearly 11 years the end product was bottled in March 2024.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: Cherry strudel, phyllo dough, and roasted almonds set the stage for this decadent and richly sweet pour. Clove, nutmeg, peanut brittle, and milk chocolate aromas soon follow.
Palate: On the palate one finds an ample amount of cherry syrup and milk chocolate — think of cherry cordials here — with allspice, buttercream, and peanut brittle all present as well. Upon further inspection, peripheral notes of sage and polished leather offer a solid foundation of balance to this otherwise sumptuously sweet pour.
Finish: The finish is marked by a touch of tobacco leaf and the perseverance of milk chocolate and cherry flavors. The finish itself is medium-to-long and closes on a sweet note, beckoning repeat sips to restart the journey.
Bottom Line:
With all due respect to all of the delicious whiskey being made from coast to coast in the U.S. of A. this is certainly among the very finest for me, and that’s why I picked it. The Old Cassidy label will be a one-and-done expression for 2024 with the possibility of being the sole release to come from the brand, making this bottle even more special. Rarity aside, this bourbon deserves top billing among the Rare Character portfolio and among the best whiskies in the world.