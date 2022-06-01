Sure, you can grab a nice bottle of tequila, and a few mixers, and spend an afternoon whipping up margaritas, palomas, and the like. But now that it’s beginning to look (and feel) a lot like summer from Bar Harbor to Beverly Hills, who has the time? That’s where RTDs (also known as ready-to-drink cocktails) come in. These pre-mixed, canned cocktails simply need to be cracked open, poured over ice (or sipped straight out of the can or bottle), and enjoyed. The only problem is with these canned cocktails growing so popular in recent years, there are too many to choose from. To add to that, while many are well-made, flavorful, and balanced, others are syrupy sweet, generic-tasting, and downright awful. To make your late spring and summer better, we decided to blindly taste and rank eight of the best tequila-based RTDs. And, since we assume you’d prefer to drink different kinds of cocktails, we selected canned ranch waters, margaritas, and palomas. Keep scrolling to see all the picks and learn how everything turned out. Cutwater Lime Ranch Water

Part 1: The Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: The nose is slightly herbal, and fruity, with slight citrus aromas, but not much else. The palate is light, refreshing, and effervescent with lime zest, agave sweetness, and just a hint of hard-to-place tequila flavor. From my notes: “Overall, it takes more like soda than a cocktail.” Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Unlike many RTDs, this one smells like tequila right off the bat. Then it delves into key lime and a slight herbal quality. But it’s clear the tequila takes the top spot. One sip and I could tell this was a real deal cocktail. It’s a nice mix of warming, vegetal tequila, and tart, slightly sweet lime. From my notes: “This is the real deal.”

Taste 3 Tasting Notes: This doesn’t smell like a tequila cocktail even a little bit. It smells like I just cracked open a can of lemon/line soda. Really, that’s it. Sipping it only added to the lemon/lime flavor with maybe some sugary sweetness and a very faint tequila taste. From my notes: “Overly sweet and too one-dimensional for my liking.” Taste 4 Tasting Notes: The nose is classic margarita with bold aromas of vegetal sweet tequila, lime zest, tangerine pulp, and a light, herbal, earthy aroma. Drinking it revealed ripe orange, key lime, sweet, vegetal agave, warming tequila, and a slightly tart, salinity that brings everything together nicely. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Lime juice, grapefruit zest. slight vegetal notes and an herbal quality dominate the nose. The palate is loaded with tart lime, lemon, grapefruit, and a slight tequila flavor. There’s also a slight smoky quality that adds another dimension to this RTD. All in all, a well-rounded, easy-to-drink pre-made cocktail. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: There are notable aromas of fresh lime juice, sweet oranges, and just a hint of herbal, vegetal tequila. This definitely doesn’t smell like a pre-made, canned cocktail. One sip only adds to that feeling as this is definitely boozier than most. Even with that, it’s fresh, filled with lime juice, and other citrus flavors, and has a nice kick of vegetal tequila. Yet there’s really no burn. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: This RTD smells like a classic margarita so I’m going to assume that’s what it is and that’s definitely a good sign. No fake, sugary smells here. Lime zest and a hint of agave sweetness are prevalent on the nose. Sipping it revealed more tart, slightly salty lime, and some other citrus flavors. Not sugary and sweet like some RTDS and that’s a good thing, but the tequila is still rather muted and lost in the salt and lime flavors. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: There is a lot of fruit on this drink’s nose. I noticed inviting aromas of lime zest, grapefruit pulp, and even some lemon. The palate follows suit with notes of herbal, vegetal sweet agave, lime peels, and more grapefruit. It’s very refreshing, flavorful, and crushable. From my notes: “What could be better on a hot day?” Part 2: The Ranking