The Hana-Maui Resort Is A Dreamy Escape In Sleepy East Maui

My trip to Hana, the tiny town on the far windward side of Maui, started out with the sort of tangle that wrecks the first day of many a lesser trip. After landing in a small six-seater plane and watching the pilot and co-pilot buzz right back down the runway to return to Wilea, my family and I discovered that we were alone at the airport. The office was closed. Our phones didn’t get service. There was no landline. And no cars seemed to be in the area. The kids were hungry and agitated. It could have really shifted the whole energy. Except… Something about Eastern Maui just doesn’t allow for that. There are places that feel sleepy when you’re at a resort and places that work hard to cultivate that “sleepy town” vibe, but in Hana, it just is. Life is genuinely quiet, and even getting loud about being accidentally left at the airport (which turned out to be an innocent miscommunication) feels silly. Eventually, we lugged our bags up the road and found a local who took us in the back of his pickup to the resort. The local friendliness and the absolute non-surprise by the resort staff of having a family roll up to the valet in a flatbed told me everything I needed to know about this part of the island. And it made me love it off the rip. From there, we had a stay so magical and musical (the sounds of the rain forest will never go out of style. They deserve to headline festivals) that it still lingers in my memory. Check out details from the trip and a review of the Hana-Maui Resort, below. WHY IT’S AWESOME Most Hawaii resorts fight the islands they inhabit (though, to be fair, that number is shifting). Over the decades, I’ve seen hotels scrape a bluff flat, pour a lazy river over it, pipe a playlist into the palm trees, and hand you a mai tai with a card that says “Welcome to Paradise.” It’s the whole plot of Season 1 of White Lotus. The Hana-Maui Resort does none of that. It sits at the literal end of the road — 66 rooms scattered across 66 acres of green that slopes down toward the water, a town of about 1,600 people that goes dark before most mainland dinners have hit the table — and it just lets the quiet do the work. You feel the history in the bones of the place. Plantation-style bungalows with low-pitched roofs and exposed wood beams. A property that’s been here under one name or another since 1946, when this was a working cattle ranch that put up a handful of cottages for paniolo and the rare traveler stubborn enough to make the drive. The lawns smell like cut grass and plumeria. And after a rain — and it rains here; this is rainforest country — the iron-red dirt is pungent and powerful.

There are no TVs in the rooms. No clocks. No radios. The wifi works fine, you just quit reaching for it around day two. Are there tradeoffs? Sure. Everything that isn’t grown locally is imported and… not cheap. You’re giving up fine dining. You’re giving up nightlife — the only thing open in town past sundown is the resort’s tiny bar. You’re giving up the swim-up-cabana vibe. What you get instead is the closest thing to old Hawaii that I can imagine. A little sliver of quiet, calm, lazy paradise. It’s not Don the Beachcomber’s Hawaiian paradise, or even Don Draper’s, or the Hawaiian paradise that got bastardized in the ’80s and then remixed by the luxury resorts over the ensuing decades. It’s something wholly unique and oh-so-patient in how it drags you towards calm. But you feel it, that’s for sure. IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK The resort’s dining spot is simply called The Restaurant — open-air, bayside, and looking down at Kauiki Hill — and these days it only serves breakfast. There aren’t enough bodies in Hana to keep two resort dinner services honest, so they stopped pretending and formed a relationship with the one restaurant in town, Hana Ranch Restaurant. But The Restaurant’s one meal is a doozy. I make pancakes every Sunday I’m home, and I’ve been doing it for twenty years. I’ve got five distinct recipes, all of them dialed, all of them — I say this with a straight face — better than anything I’ve been handed in a restaurant. In my own kitchen, on a Sunday, I’m Bobby F*cking Flay. So when the Mochiko Pancakes hit the table in front of my daughter, I didn’t worry. Until her eyes lit up. I’ve never seen her react quite this way to food. Gingerly, I reached out a fork and tasted them. These pancakes smoked every pancake I’ve ever made. I had to put my fork down and sit with it for a second. I peppered the waitress with questions and found that Mochiko is sweet glutinous rice flour — the same stuff behind mochi and butter mochi — and what it does to a pancake is sorta… structural. Inside, it’s a cloud; outside, there are crispy little edges. It was sweet but not sugary. I wanted to hate it because, sadly, I’m a competitive pancake chef. But I had to order my own plate instead.

I also went back for them the next morning. And the next. Twenty years of Sunday mornings, humbled by a rice-flour batter in a town with one stoplight’s worth of restaurants. The rest is similarly excellent. The Papaya Boat — half a papaya hollowed out and packed with granola, yogurt, and berries — converted me to a fruit I’ve actively disliked my entire adult life. The Hana Breakfast Plate eats like scaled-up pre-surf food: eggs, kalua pork, rice, the works. And the coffee’s local, which in Hawaii seems like it should be standard but likely isn’t. THE POOL The infinity pool sits up above the oceanfront lawn, open on the seaward side to the whole Pacific and the little hump of ʻĀlau Island offshore. There’s no glass box around it, no windbreak, no piped music — the edge of the pool reads as the edge of the land, and past it the lawn rolls down to where the surf is working the black lava rock at the base of the property. You float, and forty feet below and out, the swell is detonating white against stone, over and over, the sound carrying up the grass. Even after dusk, the pool was where we wanted to hang out and play. It’s huge, first of all, and feels very organically set into the hillside. Plus, the chance to see those spray explosions as I dipped in and out of the water soon became all the activity I needed. Most resort pools are designed to make you forget where you are. This one is designed to remind you, constantly, that you are on a wild stretch of coast at the literal end of a famous road, and that the ocean down there is not a swim-up bar, it’s the actual Pacific doing what it has done for a few million years. AMENITIES Two outdoor pools, including the oceanfront infinity pool above the lawn

A lava-rock whirlpool — carved from actual lava rock, and no, it’s not a gimmick

The Spa at Travaasa: nine treatment rooms, eucalyptus steam room, cold plunge, outdoor showers, and a jetted tub looking out over Kapueokahi (Hana Bay)

Wellness center with daily yoga, meditation, and sound baths; a fitness room with Peloton bikes

Three-hole pitch-and-putt over the bay

Two tennis courts

Cycling, hiking, and guided coastal walks

Cultural programming: lei making, lauhala weaving, hula, coconut painting, feather flower work

Complimentary shuttle around the property and to nearby beaches

Pet-friendly (two pets, 75 lbs combined, $100 fee)

A small-plane shuttle from Kahului if you want to skip the drive entirely I booked a 60-minute lomi-lomi and walked out closer to ninety. The treatment rooms open to private outdoor lounges with nothing in the frame but water. The cold plunge faces the same view. Block off a half-day and don’t bring your phone. The wellness programming was also a hit with our squad. I am not, as a rule, a sound-bath person. I went to one because the pavilion was right there and the schedule said 10 a.m. It was incredible. As the crystal bowls hum, the low tone sits on your sternum like a weight you didn’t know you’d been carrying. I came out declaring, “I’m a sound bath guy now!” ROOM TYPES Garden View Rooms — The interior-facing rooms. These are the cheapest way in, with partial views. You still get the wood beams and the lanai, but no postcard out the window.

Ocean View & Oceanfront Bungalows — This is the play. Detached, plantation-style, vaulted wood-beam ceilings, a king bed, a wet bar, and a lanai that runs the length of the unit. The oceanfront ones (around 600 square feet) sit on a grass bluff with the Pacific filling the whole frame. Some come with a private hot tub on the lanai. If you can swing it, swing it.

Suites & Waikoloa Villas — The splurge. The oceanfront suites give you a sitting area and the best real estate on the property. The Waikoloa villas sit condo-style upcountry near the pitch-and-putt — bigger footprint, full kitchen, slightly less drama on the view, but built for families or longer stays. Still… I prefer the history and fixtures of the bungalows. The rooms got refreshed recently — newer furniture, updated soft goods, and modern Hawaiian wood touches. If your idea of luxury is hard surfaces and a Dyson in the bathroom, you picked the wrong hotel. If you, like me, believe that luxury means the sound of the pounding surf coming through wooden windows and four days without a “Welcome to Our Hotel” TV screen glowing at you, you found it. BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK The five-minute version: walk down to Kapueokahi — Hana Bay Beach Park — just past the spa. Gray sand and a gentle Pacific that’s calm enough to actually get in, which most of East Maui’s coast emphatically is not. Above it you see Kauiki Head, the birthplace of Queen Kaʻahumanu, one of the most consequential figures in Hawaiian history. (I’m a soundbath guy and a history guy.)

The fifteen-minute version: Hamoa Beach. It’s a thousand feet of salt-and-pepper sand bent into a near-perfect crescent, backed by 30-foot sea cliffs and hala trees, and the resort has groomed and looked after it for the better part of a century — James Michener famously called it the most perfect crescent beach in the Pacific. It still feels like the Hawaii of twenty, thirty years ago: not over-manicured, not over-touristed, no soundtrack but water. In fact, it conjured something so ancient in my memory that I called my mom to find out if I’d been there on my first Hawaii trip as an eight-year-old (I had). On a calm morning, the shorebreak just womps you gently up onto the sand and lets you go — no undertow, no drama. Lay a towel down and just alternate swims and naps. BEST THING TO DO/EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE Well friends… There is no cab in Hana, as far as I can tell. There’s the resort shuttle, your rental, or that dude who picked me up from the airport with his truck. So it’s either walking or controlling your own transport. Three hundred feet up from the property, past the squat white stone of Wananalua Congregational Church — built in the 1830s out of coral and lava by Hawaiian hands, one of the oldest churches on the island — you hit the cluster of food carts around Hasegawa General Store that is, functionally, Hana’s restaurant row. Braddah Hutts BBQ Grill is the most famous of these, if I’m not mistaken. It was definitely the first to be sold out. Speaking of food selling out, you will have to plan around closing time. Hana does not bend its hours for tourists, and, honestly, it’s the best thing about the place. By 5:25, the carts are out of their good stuff. By 5:45, they’re shuttered. I have never seen a town hold its own rhythm this hard against a tide of visitors who’d happily hand it money. I love that quality. Waiʻānapanapa State Park is ~~~15~~~ minutes out of the resort. Honokalani black sand beach, lava tubes, sea caves, a blowhole. Out-of-state visitors need a reservation, and they sell out — book it the day you book the room. Don’t be the family that drives up and gets turned around. It did happen to us, though we were able to reserve for the next day as well. But as long as we’re talking about roads and drives… THE ROAD TO HANA — AND WHY YOU DRIVE IT BACKWARD Here’s the move that AI am 100000% sure of: drive the famous Road to Hana in reverse. Get to Hana first via plane, sleep at the resort, and then run the road back out the next day, against the grain of every rental car on the island.

See, everyone leaves the resort towns in the morning crawling toward Hana, which means by 10 a.m. the falls and the parking pullouts are a slow-moving conga line of Mustang convertibles, Jeeps filled with families, and brake lights. Go the other way, leaving Hana early, and the whole 50-some miles open up in front of you. We had waterfall after waterfall to ourselves. Every corner unspooled a new thing — a pool to drop into, a one-lane bridge over a gorge, a cliff to leap off of. Conde Nast Traveler has called this one of the five most scenic drives on Earth, and having now done it from the quiet end, I’ll go further: it’s the best stretch of road I’ve driven across all fifty states. Drive it backward, and it stays that good the whole way, with far fewer crowds. BED GAME This is where the rate earns out. King beds on solid frames, a firm-meets-forgiving pillow top, crisp premium sheets, and a turndown that drops a different small thing each night — a square of local chocolate, a shell, a sprig of plumeria. The pillows are dense. The sheets soft. But the bed isn’t what sells the bed game. It’s the room around it. The vaulted wood-beam ceiling. The fan turning slowly overhead. The louvers cracked exactly enough to let the surf in and keep the bugs out. No TV throwing blue light at the wall. No clock to inform you it’s 2 a.m. I slept ten hours my first night. Ten. I have not done that since I had kids. Rating: 9/10 SEXINESS RATING This is not nightclub or swim-up bar sexiness. It’s “we just drove the best road in America together, we’re ten time zones from our actual lives, and there’s a private hot tub on the lanai” sexiness. The cottages with the in-lanai tubs are the move. The lava-rock whirlpool at the spa goes legitimately romantic at sunset, though you’ll likely be sharing it. The deductions: kids on property (always shaves a point). But the bungalows know exactly what they’re doing. Rating: 8/10 VIEWS & PIC SPOTS The infinity pool against the open Pacific at golden hour is the obvious one, and it’s obvious for a reason. Past that:

An oceanfront bungalow lanai at sunrise, light coming sideways through the louvers (I Googled how to spell louvers so I’m going to use that word 50 times in one article).

The lava-rock whirlpool with the open ocean stacked behind it

The lawn between the main building and the cliff, where the grass goes neon after rain, and the surf works the rocks below.

Anywhere with Kauiki Head in the frame, which is most of the property This is not an influencer factory and has no interest in becoming one. The cell service is spotty, so half your shots won’t post until you’re back in range near Kahului anyway. That’s a good thing.