How many pancakes do you think Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can eat in one sitting?

I’ll give you a minute.

Have a figure in mind? Good. Well, it’s probably less than what you’re thinking. The Rock’s personal chef, Janette “Puttie” Clark, spoke to Men’s Health about her “world famous” pancakes, and she revealed, “I make a pretty good-sized pancake, and he can pretty easily get to four on a morning he’s in a mood to go in.” There’s been times where she’s made The Rock eight pancakes, “just in case he was feeling extra hungry. But I haven’t seen him finish eight.” Honestly? I’m disappointed. I was thinking it would be at least a dozen pancakes. Even Review host Forrest MacNeil put away 15 pancakes (plus an extra 30), which is an upsetting number of pancakes.

If you want to eat as many (cod-free) pancakes as The Rock, here are the ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

3 Tbsp cane sugar

1/2 tsp sea salt

10 Tbsp unsweetened shredded coconut

2 medium bananas, diced small

2 eggs

1 cup coconut water

1 cup canned coconut milk

3/4 cup whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

2 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Extra virgin olive oil spray, for griddle

You can find the recipe here. Please do not eat 45 Rock-cakes.

(Via Men’s Health)