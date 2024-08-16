Nadia Caterina Munno, a.k.a The Pasta Queen, isn’t just another food influencer. She’s a legit cook — carefully striking the balance between entertainment and authenticity via tips and techniques that could only originate from a girl who grew up in a Roman household of farmers and parents who owned a trattoria.

Her recent cookbook, The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook features 100+ stories and recipes that any novice or expert home cook could add to their growing repertoire. Today, we’re focused on one of Nadia’s personal favorites — the famously spicy “Assassin’s Spaghetti,” which has its own Academy in Italy, “patented” recipe, and a commissioned quality control monitor. Nadia generously disclosed her intimate knowledge of the dish with us; the special ingredients and unorthodox techniques involved. Make it this weekend and tag @UproxxLife on IG to share your results!

Let’s dive right into Assassin’s Spaghetti. What is the history behind the dish and what makes it special?

You know I actually got to meet with the president of the Assassin Spaghetti Academy, believe it or not.

That’s real?

Yeah, it’s a real thing. It was established about 12 years ago in the region of Puglia, specifically in Bari, the capital. Assasin’s spaghetti is a protected dish; it’s been registered and protected because it’s one of the most popular dishes in the entire world. It has to meet certain standards for it to be called a true Assassin’s spaghetti. It has the specific standards and the guy goes around and checks restaurants that are so-called Assassin Spaghetti and they have basically a license they give. They give you the Assassin license!

The first thing is that it has to be extremely spicy. The other thing is that Assassin’s spaghetti has to be a one-pot pasta dish made in risottata-style — it’s not pre-boiled. The spaghetti is burnt in a cast iron pan – it has to be cast iron. That technique is traditional because of the way the cast iron really creates that char on the spaghetti. It has to be crunchy, it HAS to be crunchy.

If it doesn’t crunch, once you bite into it, it’s not an Assassin spaghetti. Also, it has to be the perfect balance of sauce, it cannot be too saucy. It has to be a little bit dry, almost like you’re eating a spaghetto with tomato-base. Assassin’s Spaghetti has very reduced tomato and it has to be obviously charred.

Your recipe calls for long red chili peppers and Calabrian chili, Is there a good substitute?

Here in the US, I use the cayenne variety, it’s called Pinocchio because it’s really long and narrow – it kind of bends like Pinocchio’s nose. Extreme amounts of chili pepper are a must. Get the right type of chili pepper. Jalapenos are not an option.



Do you use fresh or dried pasta?

Dried pasta is the traditional way of making this specific spaghetti dish.

Are there specific tomatoes that you would recommend using?

Tomatoes? No, you have to use a passata and a broth with tomato paste in it. It’s a highly concentrated tomatoey spaghetto that cooks in the sauce and the entire spaghetto itself absorbs all the essence.

Are there any brands of tomatoes that you recommend, or prefer to use for the recipe?

I use Mutti because I really love their quality of tomatoes. They are not southern Italian tomatoes, they’re more from the center-north parts of Italy. I find their tomato base is really good. It’s also easily accessible in the US, you can get Mutti on Amazon; it’s not a specialty tomato. The San Marzano quality is also a good option. I come from that region so I’m always going to recommend San Marzanos.

What would you say is special about the Assassin’s Spaghetti other than the spice?

The texture is extremely creamy because of the starches from the pasta. The starch itself is an ingredient, it’s a thickening agent and starch is used in many different things like to thicken sauces. When you cook the pasta straight in the sauce, the starch all goes inside the sauce instead of the boiling water – that makes the sauce extremely thick and creamy. Dense and creamy, that’s the number one reason why you make it all in one pot.