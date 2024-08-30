The American Single Malt category might be the biggest thing that has happened in American whiskey since Prohibition. For two years, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or the TTB, has been preparing to recognize and define the category officially. The industry anticipates a final ruling by the end of 2024, which means that if savvy consumers want to get ahead of the curve, the best time to explore the American Single Malt category is right now. It’s not just that American Single Malt is about to be unmoored by the red tape holding up its moment in the sun; the whiskeys in the category itself have never been more interesting, and with producers as big as Jack Daniel’s and Jim Beam recently joining the fray, it’s clear that American Single Malt is about to make a splash. So what is American Single Malt? And why should you be excited about it? As aforementioned, the category doesn’t currently have an official definition, but the proposed guidelines say that to be labeled an American Single Malt, a whiskey would have to meet the following criteria: Made from 100% malted barley

Distilled to no more than 80% ABV (160 proof) and bottled at no less than 40% ABV (80 proof)

Mashed, distilled, and aged in America

Aged in oak casks no larger than 700 liters

Distilled entirely at one distillery Sure, those guidelines are subject to change, but as of now, there are no guidelines, which means that there are interesting and wholly unique American Single Malts out there right now that may soon be outlawed! Or at least, there are some ASMs that are currently labeled as such, which may soon have to alter their approach if they want to keep the designation. At any rate, this is the category’s Wild Wild West era, and we’ve got the best bottles gunning for supremacy locked and loaded below. Balcones Texas 1 Single Malt Whiskey

Bulleit American Single Malt

Clermont Steep

Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Oloroso Sherry Cask

Lost Lantern Shadow

New Riff Sour Mash Single Malt Whiskey

Redwood Empire “Foggy Burl” Single Malt

Stranahan’s 2023 Snowflake Pyramid Peak

Virginia Distilling Company Courage & Conviction Single Barrel Bourbon Cask

Westland Garryana

Westward Milestone 2023

Whiskey Del Bac Dorado

Wolves The Malted Barley Series California Single Malt Whiskey Lot No. 2

Wyatt Earp Small Batch American Single Malt Whisky 14. Clermont Steep ABV: 47%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Clermont Steep is Jim Beam’s debut American Single Malt offering. As one of the first major American Single Malt expressions from a heritage brand, this release is emblematic of the industry’s shifting tide toward its embrace of the category. This whiskey is made with 100% American malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: A lot of blueberries and barley come through on the nose with some caramel, nutmeg, and nutty aspects as well. Finally, there’s the doughy aroma of biscuits waiting to be baked with a burst of black pepper that creeps in over time. Palate: Once the liquid reaches your lips, there is again a doughy flavor that comes through, though it’s more oak-driven than the nose would have you believe, with accenting flavors like caramel and apple chips tumbling in on its austere mouthfeel. This is familiar, if unremarkable, territory.

Finish: The finish is mostly full of malted barley, oak, and nutmeg, and it has a nice textural sizzle across the tongue, though it tapers off fairly quickly. Bottom Line: Clermont Steep is a bourbon in American Single Malt clothing, which should appeal to a wide array of people who are curious about the category. However, in playing it safe, this whiskey doesn’t avail itself to many platitudes as it’s more tolerable than pleasurable. 13. Wyatt Earp Small Batch American Single Malt Whisky ABV: 48%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Wyatt Earp is best known as one of the central lawmen who took place in the famous shootout at the O.K. Corral. The World Whiskey Society, formed in 2020 and best known for releasing premium, sourced whiskey from around the globe, is responsible for this 100% barley release. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red licorice and raisins run wild on this nose, with coffee cake, caramel, and charred green pepper mixing well with a slight smokiness. Palate: Wyat Earp Small Batch has a heavy mouthfeel with milk chocolate, coffee cake, and charred green pepper leading the way as they do on the nose. Its slick texture also accents some of the underlying savoriness of each pour, with some sherried mushroom flavors coming through. The heaviness of the liquid makes for a speciously full-bodied texture, which begins rather robustly before slinking away as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish has black pepper spice, faint orange rind notes, and the flavor of flan before tapering off after a moderate length of time. Bottom Line: Wyatt Earp American Single Malt has two varieties: the standard small batch and a cask strength option. Between them, the standard small batch is more well-rounded, but admittedly, neither of them is as impressive as their ornate packaging would have you believe. 12. Balcones Texas 1 Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 53%

Average Price: $78 The Whiskey: Waco, Texas, Balcones Distilling was founded in 2008. As one of the oldest producers of American Single Malt, they’ve left an indelible mark on not just that category but also on the legacy of Texas whiskey. For their Texas 1 expression, they start with what they call “a traditional single malt approach” and distill it from 100% Golden Promise barley in copper pot stills, with the end result being this 106-proof, non-chill-filtered, Texas-aged whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey begins with several fruit aspects with a heavy influence of bananas and subtler accents of pears and dried apricots. From there, you’ll pick up some diluted butterscotch, molasses, and a slightly youthful grassiness.

Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey displays notes of brioche buns, roasted walnuts, orange zest, and an abundance of bananas. The light, sweet, and fruit-forward notes far and away make the strongest impression, but the liquid also has a spry and lean mouthfeel that pairs well with that flavor profile. It’s a bit straightforward, but overall, it works. Finish: The finish here is pretty succinct, with wood sugars, banana peel, and vanilla, having the most emphatic say as the flavors come to a close and fade from your palate. Bottom Line: Balcones, as one of the OG producers in the field, has a ton of experience and even greater potential to make its mark once American Single Malt is an officially recognized category. This expression has some dull spots, to state it plainly, but it still exhibits the makings of a bright future for both Balcones and Texas’ impact on the American Single Malt landscape. 11. Redwood Empire “Foggy Burl” Single Malt ABV: 49.5%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Redwood Empire is the California-based distillery responsible for this “small lot” of 100% malted barley American Single Malt Whiskey. The size of the lot in this release is 27 barrels. Of note about the distillery is that they’re committed to planting a tree for every bottle sold. As of the publication date, that count is now well over 1.5 million trees planted. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright orange and cherry gummy bear aromas jump out of the glass; this is far and away the most fruit-forward ASM of the bunch with a gentle undertone of dark chocolate, mint, and curry powder. It’s truly intriguing stuff! Palate: The cherry candy notes continue to the palate along with more malted barley than the nose indicated and a slight mesquite characteristic that grips the midpalate and leaves barrel char and slight smokiness in its wake as it transitions to the finish. The mouthfeel is quotidian, but it has a lot of grip towards the end.

Finish: For the finish, Foggy Burl is full of black pepper spice, youthful oak, and cherry fruit leather. It’s pretty succinct, but that brevity definitely works here. Bottom Line: This is the point where we cross the line from curiosity to commendable, as Redwood Empire’s Foggy BUrl expression packs a ton of unexpected flavors for a well-balanced whiskey that’s positively impressive. 10. Whiskey Del Bac Dorado ABV: 46%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Whiskey Del Bac, out of Tucson, AZ, claims to utilize the Scottish method of whiskey making for its Dorado American Single Malt expression. To produce it, they begin with 100% barley that’s malted and smoked over a velvet mesquite fire, mashed, fermented, copper pot distilled, aged in Arizona, and bottled on site. Furthermore, they’re one of the very few distilleries that utilize velvet mesquite, a small woody perennial adapted for the desert climate, in the US for whiskey production. Tasting Notes: Nose: Grilled peaches, cookie dough, brown sugar, and oak leap out of the glass once you pour this unique whiskey. Apricots and faintly floral notes fuse with lavender, nutmeg, and mesquite smokiness, which emerges on the tail end. Palate: On the palate, the liquid has more cookie dough, lemon zest, and nutmeg, making for a delightful opening sip. The oak is restrained, as is the mouthfeel, and most of the flavor can be found up front, where mesquite smoke and a touch of tobacco leaf are free to roam. While the mid-palate is slightly bereft of intrigue, the flavorful finish quickly remedies that. Finish: For its closing notes, Whiskey Del Bac’s Dorado piles on the white peach, white pepper, and barrel char notes. It’s a brief but refreshing finish that’s full of flavor. Bottom Line: Whiskey Del Bac Dorado remains true to its billing as a single malt whiskey that remains true to its American Southwest roots. With a delightful melange of grilled fruits and mesquite smokiness pairing well with the lighter malted whiskey hallmark flavors, this is a damn solid region-inspired dram. 9. Lost Lantern Shadow

ABV: 63.15%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Lost Lantern is perhaps the most intriguing independent bottler operating stateside in whiskey. For this incredibly unique “Shadow” expression, they’ve combined 4-year-old peated American Single Malts, not from a single distillery, but from three separate operations in Iowa, Colorado, and Oregon to craft this one-of-a-kind offering. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mesquite smoke and candy apple come out of the glass at first, with tobacco leaf, salted caramel, a twinge of mint, and potting soil soon following. Palate: That blend of vibrant candy apple and smoke from the nose streaks down the middle of the palate and up the roof of the mouth, with sugar lingering at the tip of the tongue while increasingly dense smoke hangs heavy in the mouth. This whiskey does taste a bit youthful, given the liveliness of the fruity notes and some pointed alcohol burn, but the richness of the flavors puts to rest that minor quibble. Finish: The long-lasting finish has barrel char and black cherry lingering on the palate with cinnamon bark, adding a touch of spice before it all turns your tongue dry. Bottom Line: Do you want it short and sweet? Here it goes: Lost Lantern Shadow is a delicious take on peated American Single Malt whiskey. While it does come with some rough edges, it showcases the prodigiousness of Lost Lantern’s blending prowess and indicates just how expansive the American Single Malt landscape currently is while providing a glimpse at how great it can be in the near future. 8. Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Oloroso Sherry Cask ABV: 45%

Average Price: $350 (1L) The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s has previous experience using Oloroso Sherry as a finishing cask with its 2022 Special Release, but while that limited expression was available domestically, this second go-around, they’ve cooked up a travel-exclusive version that spent an additional year in Oloroso Sherry casks and comes in a 1 Liter format. Tasting Notes: Nose: The strong sherry influence on the nose offers notes of dates, plums, and truffle honey, with cinnamon elevating the fruitiness and a nutty aspect pulsing at its core. Furthermore, notes of sage, white pepper, and virgin oak come wafting out of the glass, making this one a real treat to sit with.

Palate: Once on the palate, you’ll pick up some vanilla cream and white chocolate notes to go with Brazil nuts, sherried oak, malted chocolate, and nutmeg, which leads the charge to the finish. The liquid itself is spry and finds every corner of the mouth, filling it with medium-bodied sherried goodness. Finish: The finish features a fresh infusion of more nuttiness, with toasted almonds and black pepper joining the rich oak tones for a surprisingly lengthy send-off. Bottom Line: Let’s all cross our fingers and hope that brisk sales lead to the decision to make this travel-exclusive expression one that we can regularly find here in the States. With the expected richness of Oloroso sherry casks elevating Jack Daniel’s 5-year-old American Single Malt whiskey (now 8 years old after its secondary maturation period), this is a tasty take on the category that will leave you grateful to get an extra 250ml out of that 1 Liter bottle. One last note: while the price online is a bit expensive, this bottle is sitting at duty-free shops for around $90. 7. Bulleit American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 45%

Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: Bulleit is another major producer whose inaugural American Single Malt expression made a major splash. For this expression, Bulleit distills on a copper column still with a secondary distillation in a copper doubler at a slightly higher proof than their bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lots of honey, cinnamon red hots, and clove with accents of freshly picked mint. There are also some raisin and sage aromas that follow the first set. Overall, it’s a slightly unexpected but pleasant nose with a bit of cookie dough in there as well. Palate: The initial impression of the palate is that it’s doughy with dollops of honey and a light cinnamon dusting. It has a nice viscous mouthfeel, which carries a bit of dried strawberry. It’s not necessarily simple, but it is exceedingly crowd-pleasing with good balance and restrained baking spices, with nutmeg and green pepper chief among them.

Finish: Bulleit American Single Malt has a mellow medium-length finish that welcomes more of the spice notes like nutmeg and black pepper to go with the honeyed barley flavors. Bottom Line: As a crowd-pleasing entry to the category, Bulleit American Single Malt does its job well. At this moderate price point, I’d highly recommend this uncomplicated, straightforward delight that doesn’t excel in any one way but doesn’t leave you wanting anything more, either. Could more proof result in more flavors and a heightened experience? Who cares? This is meant to be middle of the road and it does an admirable job of doing so. 6. Virginia Distilling Company Courage & Conviction Single Barrel Bourbon Cask ABV: 58.87%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Virginia Distilling Company bills itself as the most awarded Single Malt whisky distillery in America. Founded in 2011 by Dr. George G. Moore, the distillery is one of the few in America that has been churning out single malt whisky for over a decade. For its Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask finished whisky, the liquid is matured for at least four years before bottling, with consumers having the option of their 92-proof standard offering or single barrels, which are bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeycomb, toasted oak, and even some marshmallow sweetness initially tumbles out of the glass. There’s some barrel char and earthy green pepper there as well, with leather, clove, and malted barley making their presence known after a spell. This nose is incredibly dense and promises a rich, flavorful experience in the mouth. Let’s dive in. Palate: As promised, the mouthfeel is incredibly heavy, and right away, there’s a ton of caramel and honeycomb pairing well with distinct malted barley notes with pumpkin seed shells, a touch of black pepper, and nutmeg. This isn’t the most complex of the bunch so far, but it definitely has the most well-developed depth of flavor. Finish: The finish on this Courage & Conviction Single Cask has a bit of date syrup, black pepper, and robust oak and malted barley tones. It has a medium to long finish, and while the heat is a bit high, causing the finish to dry the back of the throat and the tongue, one can’t argue with the strong flavors. Bottom Line: In the end, balance is all this whisky lacks, with the alcohol punch both aiding and conflicting with the richness of the flavors. This is a one-and-done type of pour, but boy oh boy, will that one pour be one to savor at length. 5. New Riff Sour Mash Single Malt Whiskey

ABV: 56.9%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: For their inaugural ASM release, New Riff went way off the beaten track, utilizing five different types of grain and a combination of six different cask types. Those grain types include Barleywine style barley, Belgian quadruple, Golden Promise, Maris Otter, and Scottish Peated Malted Barley. As for the casks involved, they use ex-Brandy and ex-Oloroso Sherry, among other more common cask types. Lastly, this whiskey has been aged for at least 7 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey and malted barley open the door for some light cherry notes before the overall sweetness turns a tad bit darker, with vanilla pods and bright cherry emerging from the background. Palate: On the palate, there are honey, allspice, and faintly floral notes to tickle the tip of the tongue, but as the whiskey travels to the back of the mouth, it’s the infusion of cinnamon bark, dried apricots, orange zest, and an undertone of Peated smoke that draws you into deep waters. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied and slick, which further enriches the impact of all those flavors. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is medium length, and it closes out with some gentle vanilla and faint, bright cherry notes. Bottom Line: New Riff’s exhaustive process for creating a unique American Single Malt paid dividends here. As a first foray into the category, it’s a highly commendable result that indicates the inventiveness of producers in the nascent field. 4. Westland Garryana ABV: 50%

Average Price: $175 The Whiskey: Westland’s premium Garryana expression, first launched in July 2016, is now in its 8th edition. For this edition, the brand utilizes four unique cask-finished whiskeys for a mesmerizing blend that has matured for at least four years before being bottled without chill filtration. The grain bill incorporates Golden Promis Malt, Washington Select Pale Malt, Munich Malt, Extra Special Malt, Pale Chocolate Malt, and Brown Malt. In total, 7,380 bottles were produced. Tasting Notes: Nose: Golden raisins, maple candy, and crisp apple notes emerge at first with a faintly doughy undertone that is quickly curtailed by chocolate and orange blossom notes.

Palate: On the palate is where Westland Garryana kicks into high gear, showcasing impressive complexity and an oily mouthfeel. Dried strawberries, honey sweetness, and dense oak lead the charge in the flavor department, with a touch of cinnamon and nutmeg keeping the sugary notes in check. After chewing, you’ll notice some roasted barley coming to the fore with faint smokiness, adding further nuance, and orange peel fuses with nondescript red berries as this transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is lingering with Honey Nut Cheerios, orange marmalade, and some bitter chocolate hanging around well after the final sip. Bottom Line: Westland’s Garryana expression is the category leader when it comes to throwing the kitchen sink at its whiskey. By utilizing four unique cask-finished whiskeys and six different grain types, Westland certainly operates on a high degree of difficulty and leaves itself a slim margin for error. The good news? For Edition 8, it’s a total success. 3. Westward Whiskey Milestone Edition 1 (2023) ABV: 43%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Westward Whiskey, founded in 2004, is one of the OGs of American Single Malt. For its instantly iconic Milestone expression, Westward takes some of its choicest barrels containing its most precious liquid and runs them through a 21-barrel solera system. That solera system will remain in place for future releases of the limited edition expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sweet red raisins with some date syrup, cinnamon, dark chocolate, and red wine first appear on the nose. Malted chocolate and a touch of honey also reach the senses for an absolutely beautiful medley of aromas that beckons you in for an initial sip. Palate: Malted chocolate, butter, raisins, and caramel all reach the palate as the slick, viscous mouthfeel allows this pour to coat your mouth. This is poetic stuff, with decadent layers of flavor accented by a bit of buttercream, cinnamon bark, and toasted almonds before it transitions to the finish.

Finish: Malted chocolate and sherry really make their mark on the finish, which is silky and long-lasting, giving it a bit of an iron fist in a velvet glove impression. It doesn’t knock you out with its power but stands strong and exhibits expert finesse. Black pepper and a slightly vegetal aspect close things out. Bottom Line: Westward swung for the fences for their most premium offering, and it was an absolute homerun. With a delicate bouquet of aromas giving way to a lush, multi-layered tasting experience, this whiskey can convert the non-believers as much as it will further entrench the already-converted. Westward Milestone is one American Single Malt whiskey that’s ready for the world stage. 2. Wolves The Malted Barley Series California Single Malt Whiskey Lot No. 2 ABV: 55%

Average Price: $305 The Whiskey: Lot Two of Wolves’ Malted Barley Series Small Batch expression comprises 9 barrels of 11-year-old whiskey initially distilled in 2012. Each of their releases thus far has combined a wide range of whiskeys, and this one is no different, featuring imported Irish malts and a California yeast in the fermentation process. The whiskeys were distilled in a copper alembic pot still, and matured in new American oak with a range of toast and char levels, from a light toast to a char 3. Tasting Notes: Nose: Immediately, the aroma of Tiramisu, caramel, and malted barley fills the air, and scents like toasted coconut flakes, dark chocolate, and fresh raspberries soon join those notes. Palate: Allspice and tobacco leaf opens the floodgates for malted chocolate on the palate. This whiskey has a heavy mouthfeel, and vanilla buttercream, nutmeg, and black pepper leap up at midpalate from that dense textural wave. Deep oak tones creep in with a touch of honey as the whiskey slowly transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish on Wolves Malted Barley Series Lot 2 is bursting at the seams with crème brulée and tobacco leaf paired with the malted barley on the lingering full-bodied finish. Bottom Line: Each bottle of Wolves Whiskey is hand-wrapped ined sheepskin leather, so black, UV-print you know just by handling the bottle that you’re in for an elevated, carefully crafted experience. The liquid does not disappoint as this intensely complex blend of flavors continues to evolve both in the glass and on your palate far longer than any other American Single Malt Whiskey. Straight up, this is the sort of drinking experience you should be hungry for. 1. Stranahan’s 2023 Snowflake Pyramid Peak