Captain Paul Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, has lived an adventurous life. He’s been shot at, imprisoned, and threatened more times than he can remember. For what? For having the audacity to believe that maybe, just maybe, whales have rights and should not be eradicated from this planet for human benefit. His war with those who believe otherwise has spanned over four decades, and, in his words, he’s far from done.

That impassioned and unflinching character is the kind that documentarians dream of. So it’s no huge surprise that this weekend will see the limited release of Watson by award-winning filmmaker Lesley Chilcott. The film takes viewers through Watson’s career in conservation, including the founding of both Greenpeace and Sea Shepherd, while offering a deeper look at the man behind the mission than observed in past productions, like Whale Wars.

Watson is a powerful mix of horror and delight, mixing grainy archival footage of its subject’s operations — from anti-whale hunting ops to battles with shark finners — with stunning underwater images fit for the Planet Earth series. The result is a compelling profile of one of history’s most important environmental defenders, as well as a call to arms for young activists in the making.

Check out our conversation with Paul Watson, below.

What do you hope people will walk away thinking after seeing this film?

I am hoping that it will present a new insight to people and encourage them to look deeper into their relationship with the ocean. Also to discover how important it is to protect biodiversity in the ocean. I absolutely hope that it will inspire people to come join us on our ships on the high seas. But at the same time, I would be happy with it just to have people think more about the actions that they take during their everyday lives. What they eat and how their everyday actions may be affecting the environment. Lesley did a tremendous job. I was quite honored by the fact that she approached me about doing a movie after being a part of a project as powerful the An Inconvenient Truth films.

Ultimately, I know that her films are done in a way that inspire and that is what I hope to do.

In your opinion, what is the state of our oceans at this time?

I have to be blunt, the oceans are dying and they are dying during our lifetime. Our marine biodiversity has been severely diminished. Phytoplankton populations have been reduced as severely as 40 percent since 1950, which is crucial to sustaining our ocean life, and if the ocean dies we all die. I think it is really important that people come to the realization that our own survival is connected to a healthy ocean.