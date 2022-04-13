Soju Experience
People Are Sharing Their Soju Experiences After A TikTok About The Korean Spirit Went Viral

TwitterContributing Writer

Twitter users are sharing their soju stories after a viral video about the Korean spirit has taken off on TikTok. Posted by user CrownMeCutie, the video in question, which has been viewed more than 13 million times with 28k comments (and that’s after the OG video had been removed by TikTok), shows CrownMeCutie shopping at an Asian market when she stumbles upon a 12 oz bottle of fruit-flavored Joa Soju and remarks about its strong ABV content and small package.

After a cut and a drive home, CrownMeCutie pops open the bottle, gives it a good gulp, winces, and proclaims “ugh that’s liquor!” repeatedly, gifting TikTok users with one of the greatest soundbites to ever hit the app. Expect to hear this soundbite used throughout the year constantly, especially in videos that have nothing to do with liquor.

Soju, if you’re unfamiliar, is a clear distilled spirit made from rice, wheat, barley, or sometimes potato and often sweetened with fruit flavors like apple, plum, lychee, or other fruit flavors. We wouldn’t classify it as strong, but as CrownMeCutie says, “That’s liquor!”

Bottles of Soju typically hover around 20% ABV, making soju significantly weaker than your typical vodka and tequila but much much stronger than beer (which comes in a similar-sized 12 oz bottle) and wine. Because of its small package, people who are unfamiliar with the spirit tend to underestimate its ability to get you twisted, but most commonly, soju is served as more of a communal drink. The idea is to pour a few shots between friends from a single bottle and reach for another when it’s time for more or keep the buzz going by drinking the shot alongside a beer. That isn’t going to stop people from downing a bottle all by themselves though, and once the viral clip hit Twitter, users started to share their own Soju experiences.

Heed the advice below!

If you really want to elevate your Soju experience, don’t just drink it out of the bottle, invite some friends over and make some Soju Bombs as demonstrated by TikTok user Chanyoung1127.

