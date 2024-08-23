It’s the first morning of your group trip in Costa Rica, and the Villa Avellana team has the yacht ready for an epic day on the water. Your favorite people are sipping mimosas as you cruise the coast; reggae tunes fill the air, and the Pura Vida vibes take over. The captain spots a crystal-clear cove perfect for snorkeling. Feeling adventurous, you and a few friends decide to try spearfishing instead. Slipping on a spring suit and fins, you dive off the boat with your expert guide. “Remember that time we spearfished for lunch in Costa Rica?” Yup. Those are the kinds of memories we deserve to make with our loved ones. A group trip to Villa Avellana isn’t about keeping up with the Joneses (or the Kardashians, who filmed S:13 of KUWTK nearby); it’s about setting a new standard entirely. This sexy, 10-bedroom beachfront villa is fully staffed, providing all-inclusive Michelin-level cuisine, unlimited wellness activities, craft cocktails, yacht excursions, and a fully personalized itinerary tailored to your group’s every whim. If there was ever a place to host your reunion, milestone birthday, or bachelor(ette) party to end all bashes—this is it. Keep reading to learn why Villa Avellana is Uproxx’s select home base for the ultimate luxury group trip. PENINSULA PAPAGAYO Villa Avellana’s secluded 3-acre property is located at the end of a beach in the Prieta Estates neighborhood within Peninsula Papagayo, one of Costa Rica’s most luxurious communities. While you’ll have prestigious neighbors like the Four Seasons, your closest companions might be monkeys who double as your morning alarm clock. (Don’t worry, your room is soundproof.) Fifteen miles of beach and 1,400 acres of dry tropical forest maintain Peninsula Papagayo as a renowned adventure and relaxation paradise. And since Liberia International Airport is just a half-hour away, your crew (you and up to 22 of your favorite people) will arrive ready to make the most of every moment.

Take note that Villa Avellana is the only private residence in Prieta Estates with direct beach access. INSIDE VILLA AVELLANA’S SEXY DIGS Costa Rica’s SARCO Architects outdid themselves, winning Best Architecture Single Residence Costa Rica at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards and clinching the top spot for best residence in the Americas with Villa Avellana. For Villa Avellana’s interior design, Costa Rica’s SENS took home Best Residential Interior Private Residence in the country. The entire home is adorned with natural Costa Rican décor and artwork, set off by sleek lines, ample lounging spaces, and floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that invite the lush surroundings, in. I could have spent the entire week relaxing in different corners of the house! The soundproof bedrooms with SONOS speakers were perfect for bumpin’ my tunes. Linens so soft I don’t think I’ll ever sleep that well again (like, ever). Retractable blackout shades ensured I woke up on my own terms (way past my usual alarm), and my expansive private balcony, complete with plush sofas and loungers, offered stunning ocean views straight out of a daydream. Features of the 30,000 feet of indoor-outdoor chilling space include: • 10 ensuite bedrooms with private balconies

• Spacious indoor-outdoor entertainment & dining areas

• Fully-equipped indoor & outdoor kitchens

• 82´ lap pool, shaded wet lounge & 12-person Jacuzzi

• 1-acre private park & event space with bocce court

• Treehouse retreat for open-air spa services & wellness classes

• Media room with gaming consoles & a table tennis room THE VILLA AVELLANA EXPERIENCE During your stay at Villa Avellana, you’ve got it all covered: a dedicated, full-service concierge, chauffeured SUVs, all your meals and drinks, daily housekeeping, and a myriad of activities. While lounging by the pool, sipping fancy cocktails, and puffing Nicaraguan cigars together is definitely part of the appeal – Costa Rica is about adventure, baby!

Included in your stay:

• Curated activities planned to suit everyone in your group

• 42′ 2023 Boston Whaler 420 Yacht with Captain & Ocean Guides

• 12′ Zodiac Dinghy

• Paddle boards, surfboards, boogie boards & variety of beach toys

• Snorkeling & Fishing equipment

• Private tastings, cooking, & art classes

• Private wellness classes & services

• Latin American Asado Dining Experience

• Beach safety advisor & 24/7 security

• Four 6-passenger golf carts Sergio Jaen, the concierge at Villa Avellana, can arrange off-site activities such as guided hikes, heli-tours, and cacao & coffee tours. When it comes to R&R, your group won’t be disappointed. I had an hour-long sound healing session in the Treehouse retreat amid the jungle canopy, and effortlessly slipped into a meditative state. After that and a few minutes in the ice bath, I was back at the Treehouse for a deep tissue massage. It was truly one of the best I’ve ever had. You’ll find yourself saying that a lot at Villa Avellana. It’s only la crème de la crème here. Guests at Villa Avellana also have access to the members-only Clubhouse at Prieta Beach, the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica with the Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course, and the simple luxury of Andaz Costa Rica Resort. FOOD & BEVERAGE Dining at Villa Avellana feels like a Michelin-starred experience. Chef David Moya and his team — including a specialized breakfast chef — prioritize locally sourced ingredients, with some sourced as near as the property’s garden and others, like premium cuts of Costa Rican Wagyu beef, sourced from within the region. Each dish is befitting of the unique Blue Zone location you’re in, and is artfully plated with the same care and passion that goes into its preparation. I found myself watching the chef team at work as if it was an activity in itself! On yacht trips the kitchen team comes fully equipped. Slurp passion fruit ceviche from a coconut shell, sip ice-cold champagne, and swap sea life stories while the chefs prepare freshly caught grouper over an open fire. On the menu: fish tacos on grilled flatbread with fresh citrus coleslaw and traditional Tico salsas. Each morning, resident mixologist Tatiana Juarez (Tati) brewed piping hot Costa Rican coffee using traditional methods like the Chorreador and sock. And about the bar, guys, just let Tati know what vibe you’re feeling, and watch her work her magic. I was always in good spirits, if you catch my drift. Proof pictured above: me with an espresso martini. The Villa Avellana Team