Artificial colors, artificial flavors, additives, enriched flours and multi-syllabic unidentifiable ingredients are out – natural, organic and non-GMO, in. Cue Frito Lay, not late to the party, but right on time – their own “Simply” line of “healthier” iterations of their snack staples has existed for years. Re-iterated or re-branded, the NKD line from Frito Lay proclaims that the artificial dyes and seasonings have been nixed, and the MSG stripped, but the flavor and tastiness remain.

At Uproxx, we are always game for any new product lines, GMO-laden or not. Being huge fans of all the original Frito Lay products in the Simply NKD rollout (classics like Nacho Cheese Doritos, Cheetos Puffs, Cool Ranch Doritos and modern day juggernaut Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are represented), we surely could not resist an early opportunity to sample and judge. Here, we present our Simply NKD chip rankings for your reading and snacking pleasure.

Price: $4.48

4. Simply NKD Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Price: $4.48

Disclaimer: I’ve only had Flamin’ Hot Cheetos a handful of times. Hot Fries were a favorite in younger days, but the Flamin’ Hot just haven’t been my personal first pick when my spicy snack hankering hits. The NKD version of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is somewhat incognito after shedding the nuclear red hue. Despite the change in appearance, the peppery vinegary tongue tingling spice and Cheetos crunch is everything you wild Flamin’ Hot Cheetos enthusiasts fans are obsessed with.

3. Simply NKD Nacho Cheese Doritos

Price: $4.48

Everything with the Nacho Cheese NKD version is identical to the original – shape, crunch, cheesiness – just less orange-y cheese powder on the chip exterior. The NKD version still satisfies that Doritos craving and by choosing to put less bad stuff in you, you can feel slightly better about shoveling handfuls in your mouth.

2. Simply NKD Cool Ranch Doritos

The original Cool Ranch Dorito is an all-time favorite chip, and the NKD version is almost its doppelganger. The chip itself, Cool Ranch flavor and crunch are pretty equivalent to the excellence you expect from Cool Ranch Doritos. The ranch flavor may be very slightly lighter but the ranchy tang and creaminess are as pronounced as ever. If you squint or examine, you won’t notice red and green seasoning on the NKD Cool Ranch Doritos, but that’s purely aesthetic. If you blind-tasted these, you’d barely register much difference from the original and that’s a big compliment to Frito Lay.

1. Simply NKD Cheetos Puffs

Price: $3.97

Credit Frito Lay and their laser-focused R&D team for cranking out this absolute nearly perfect version of the Cheetos puff. Bearing the signature Cheetos tang, there is no shortage of cheesy creaminess despite the lack of artificial flavors. The puff itself has that signature cloud-like puffiness, along with an unparalleled light crunch. Lacking the iconic orange artificial Cheetos color, these yellow puffs still coat your fingers in a cheesy residue, so you get the full sensory experience. These may not fully replace the original on shelves, but they’re a great option.