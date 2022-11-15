It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten new food from Wendy’s. The latest additions to the menu were the very delicious summertime Strawberry Frosty and the disappointing breakfast French Toast Sticks. But now Wendy’s is back with four new menu options, and we’re pretty psyched about each of them. Beginning today, Wendy’s will be dropping a new peppermint-flavored Frosty, taking the place of the Strawberry Frosty, an Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich and Italian Mozzarella Burger, both complete with a giant piece of fried mozzarella cheese inside (genius), and Garlic Fries at all Wendy’s locations nationwide. That’s a lot to digest and truthfully each one sounds like it could be a major winner, so we ordered all four to determine which are the most essential. Certainly, that burger sounds least essential, but Wendy’s burgers, from the Pretzel Pub to the Bourbon Bacon, are always interesting and wonderfully decadent and flavorful — so maybe this one will be the same. Let’s dive into all the new food from Wendy’s starting with the Peppermint Frosty!

Peppermint Frosty Tasting Notes: While I was excited by the idea of a peppermint Frosty, I have to admit I was a little cautious as to if this would really work. A strawberry-flavored Frosty makes sense, it’s one of the three classic milkshake flavors and has an overall refreshing vibe that’s perfect for the summer. But a milkshake in the fall and winter seasons? That’s a little strange. Luckily, this totally works. Unlike most peppermint-flavored seasonal beverages, this milkshake doesn’t hit you over the head with minty flavors, instead, it starts with a luxurious creamy vanilla forward flavor with the slightest cool minty aftertaste. For whatever reason, Wendy’s is only equipped to offer two Frosty flavors at a time, the vanilla was dropped back in the summer in favor of strawberry which was such a success that Wendy’s decided to experiment with this peppermint flavor. We’re all for experimentation, but if Wendy’s was really brave they would’ve made a Peppermint Chocolate Frosty over this vanilla-based flavor. It’s not that big of a problem because the Peppermint Frosty is delicious but I can’t help but think about what could’ve been. The Bottom Line: You might be skeptical about a frozen Peppermint treat during the coldest months of the year, but the Peppermint Frosty is definitely worthy of a pickup. Ask for a mix of peppermint and chocolate for a double win! Garlic Fries Tasting Notes: Garlic Fries are a dish that I think has a lot of potential but rarely delivers. The combination of spicy earthy garlic and hot buttery potato makes a lot of sense on paper but garlic fries typically tend to be too heavy on the garlic and powdered parmesan. That’s not a problem here — Wendy’s new Garlic Fries are well-balanced and delicious. The garlic chunks are diced very small here, so no single bite is ever too overwhelming, and the small hint of parsley adds a fresh earthy pepperiness that balances out the spicy and nutty notes of the garlic. There is no parmesan here which feels like a missed opportunity but maybe that’s what makes these fries really work. The dish is never doing too much and in its simplicity, it really elevates the flavor of Wendy’s fries from good to great. The Bottom Line: I’m not sure that I would call an order of Garlic Fries essential, but if you’re looking for a quick way to elevate your order of fries this is a smart play.