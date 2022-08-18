Welcome to Hit Or Miss, a review series where we take the newest fast food products on the scene, eat them, and tell you whether they’re worth your time and money. We’ve all been tempted — and burned — by new food products. Do you risk it all on the new thing, or stand by your tried and true choice? Let us help you mitigate the risk of a bad order.

This week, Wendy’s added a brand new item to their ever-growing breakfast menu. Unlike most of the chain’s breakfast foods — which consist mostly of croissant and biscuit sandwiches — this time the chain is actually tackling a tried and true breakfast staple: French toast.

Wendy’s Homestyle French Toast Sticks are available now at Wendy’s nationwide during breakfast hours and will be offered as both a four-piece and six-piece a la carte, as well as a six-piece combo, served with potato wedges and a drink. According to Wendy’s, the sticks are made with real eggs and milk custard and are paired with a new syrup dip. Wendy’s has a lot of salty and savory options on their menu (biscuits and gravy and the breakfast Baconator for two) but this is the first time the chain has taken a stab at a sweet option. We were psyched to see how one of our favorite fast food chains tackled this.

Let’s see how they fare.