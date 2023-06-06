Mike Pak can take any of his interests and turn them into something bigger than just personal hobbies. Known as the unofficial mayor of LA’s Koreatown (Pak’s personal Instagram handle is @koreatown, he lives and breathes the neighborhood), Pak has made (and continues to make) his stamp on the bustling neighborhood. Nearly a decade ago, he started the Koreatown Run Club along with Guy Nguyen (who gave him the “unofficial mayor” title), which started as a casual weekly meetup and blossomed into a movement that has garnered attention from Nike, GQ, Runner’s World, and Therabody.
Then, on a whim, Pak and Nguyen decided to get into the world of smash burgers (neither had restaurant experience under their belts), linked up with restauranteur Jimmy Han, and created Love Hour, a pop-up that garnered a whole bunch of attention, turned into a permanent fixture of the neighborhood, and this year took its food to Coachella.
As if his slate wasn’t packed enough, Pak has just launched a new venture — a monthly Supper Club series that will enable creatives to get together and interface with one another in a private dinner that celebrates the local businesses around Koreatown. Still in its infancy, it’s anyone’s guess as to what Supper Club will turn out to be, exactly. But if Pak’s track record is anything to go off of, we’re sure it’ll become a fixture of the community.
To get a better sense of the sights, eats, and hang-outs of Koreatown for the uninitiated, we linked up with Pak and he hit us with his favorite local K-Town spots. If you’re visiting LA, K-Town is a must, and who better to guide you than the “unofficial mayor of K-Town” himself?
What’s the first thing someone visiting K-Town should do upon arriving?
Take in the surroundings
The first thing someone visiting K-Town should do is go for a walk and take in the neighborhood. From natural springs to the best diverse cuisine, Koreatown has so much to offer! But get ready for a night of drinking. Beforehand, make sure you drink lots of water and electrolytes. I’m telling you… it’s going to be a long night.
Best Late-Night Food Spot?
Mom’s House / Sun Nong Dan / BCD Tofu / Juntong
It’s hard to pick just one spot for the best late eats because there are so many good spots to choose from. But if you’re twisting my arm, I’d say the best picks that first come to mind are Mom’s House on 8th, Sun Nong Dan, BCD Tofu, and Juntong. These are all great spots for traditional Korean late-night food cravings.
Best Breakfast spot?
Olympic Cafe / Bistro On The Boulevard
It’s definitely a coin toss between Olympic Cafe and Bistro on the Blvd. Both are mom-and-pop spots that serve up all your breakfast classics. If you want a standard morning after recovery that serves the basics like eggs, bacon, toast, and coffee, look no further.
Best Place to get a good drink and view of the city?
Apt. 503/ Openaire
My personal favorite is Apt 503, it has great views and great cocktails which is a major plus. Openaire located inside the Line Hotel on Whileshite is also a fan favorite. If you could put yourself in one of these spots during sunset, you won’t regret it.
Best place to party/catch live music?
The Wiltern
The Wiltern Theatre is the best place to see your favorite artists perform. It’s a two-story, 155-foot Art Deco landmark at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Western Avenue. Undoubtedly an iconic building in the neighborhood. It’s also THE perfect spot for date night.
Best place to take in nature?
Radio Korea
While there are many spots for good eats and drinks. If you want to unwind and take a pause from the city, you can set up a picnic in front of Radio Korea. It’s also a great spot to take your pups. There’s a huge lawn space to just lay out and relax.
Best place to grab a cocktail?
The Prince / Frank n Hanks… too many!
It’s hard to pick a favorite so I’ll share some K-town favorites of mine. My top list includes Normandie Club, Frank n Hanks, Thai Angel, Monte Carlo, Southland Beer, HMS Bounty, The Prince, Brass Monkey, and of course Love Hour!
When you walk into The Prince it’s like being transported through a Time Machine. With their old school decor no wonder shows like New Girl and Mad Men have filmed there. Lately, Frank n Hanks has been the regular spot to grab quick drinks with the buds. A historic bar with dim lights, pool table, and classic jukebox, the cheap drinks will keep you coming back.
Best place to take in the culture of the neighborhood?
Koreatown Plaza
The Food court inside Koreatown Plaza is the best place to capture and soak everything in. It feels like you’ve been transported to Seoul on a busy Sunday afternoon. If you visit, invite a solid group of friends, and don’t forget to order one dish from each stall for a mini food tasting and gather around the table for a good eats hang.
One thing everyone visiting K-Town must do?
Drop into El Cholo
A night of not making any plans. But if you must have a plan in mind — visit the oldest restaurant in Koreatown by checking out El Cholo off Western. It’s been there since the 1930s and they were the first spot to introduce Tex-Mex nachos to the world.