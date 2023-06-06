Mike Pak can take any of his interests and turn them into something bigger than just personal hobbies. Known as the unofficial mayor of LA’s Koreatown (Pak’s personal Instagram handle is @koreatown, he lives and breathes the neighborhood), Pak has made (and continues to make) his stamp on the bustling neighborhood. Nearly a decade ago, he started the Koreatown Run Club along with Guy Nguyen (who gave him the “unofficial mayor” title), which started as a casual weekly meetup and blossomed into a movement that has garnered attention from Nike, GQ, Runner’s World, and Therabody.

Then, on a whim, Pak and Nguyen decided to get into the world of smash burgers (neither had restaurant experience under their belts), linked up with restauranteur Jimmy Han, and created Love Hour, a pop-up that garnered a whole bunch of attention, turned into a permanent fixture of the neighborhood, and this year took its food to Coachella.

As if his slate wasn’t packed enough, Pak has just launched a new venture — a monthly Supper Club series that will enable creatives to get together and interface with one another in a private dinner that celebrates the local businesses around Koreatown. Still in its infancy, it’s anyone’s guess as to what Supper Club will turn out to be, exactly. But if Pak’s track record is anything to go off of, we’re sure it’ll become a fixture of the community.

To get a better sense of the sights, eats, and hang-outs of Koreatown for the uninitiated, we linked up with Pak and he hit us with his favorite local K-Town spots. If you’re visiting LA, K-Town is a must, and who better to guide you than the “unofficial mayor of K-Town” himself?