An Exclusive First-Look At Coachella’s 2023 Food Lineup

Coachella is a music festival. We all know that. But on the low? It’s also secretly one of the best food festivals in the country. And while there are plenty of reasons to be psyched over this year’s musical lineup (Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Frank Ocean, Björk, and BLACKPINK in a single weekend? Sold!) the food lineup is equally hype-worthy with Michelin-starred and award-winning restaurants and innovative chefs making an appearance across the festival grounds.
This year, Coachella-goers can enjoy elevated eats from lauded chefs like Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George of Camphor fame, who are bringing a full-service pop-up restaurant and casual walk-up window to the VIP space; experience an exclusive and intimate 16-course omakase and sake pairing by Chef Phillip Franklin Lee in a super secret sushi speakeasy; grab one of the many slices of pizza from NYC and LA pizza hot spots like Prince Street Pizza, Ronan, and Forever Pie; indulge in classic comfort foods with a culinary spin, like the 4 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Pulled Pork at Big B The Chef; grab a Tijuana-style street taco and a craft margarita from Tacos 1986; drool over Szechuan Garlic Noodles from the famed Bang Bang Noodles… It’s an “all bangers all the time lineup” from some of the best culinary curators in the game.
The full food lineup is absolutely stacked but it wouldn’t be a music festival without great drinking spaces right? Whether you’re after inventive cocktails, craft beer, wine, coffee, smoothies, or cold-pressed juices, Coachella has you covered. The festival is even setting up a fully non-alcoholic bar in partnership with LA’s The New Bar, which will stock a curated selection of alcohol-free spirits, wine, beer, and RTDs. On the flip side, the festival has planned multiple speakeasies from award-winning bars, offering a respite from the festival vibe as you’re transported to New York City’s PDT or the Miami Vice-themed Sonny’s By Attaboy.
We’re going to tell you where to find all of the food and how to access these speakeasies in a bit, but we can’t preview the food without telling you about Coachella’s 8th annual pop-up dinner series, Outstanding in the Field, which has a stacked lineup of its own. Located in Coachella’s VIP Rose Garden, festival-goers will get the chance to enjoy a full-service, four-course, family-style meal from a rotating cast of chefs where you can sip on Aperol cocktails, beer, and wine while enjoying a stunning sunset in Coachella’s most tranquil hideaway. A $350 ticket (available here) will get you a welcome cocktail, and exclusive access to the VIP Rose Garden on the day of the dinner.
Here is the Outstanding in the Field lineup for both weekends:
Outstanding In The Field — WEEKEND 1
- Friday, April 14: Zarah Khan, Executive Chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant, Rustic Canyon.
- Saturday, April 15: Tolu Erogbogbo, Executive Chef and founder of ILÉ, a West African Concept kitchen and experiential dining room that calls Los Angeles home, and ILÉ Eros, an authentic Nigerian restaurant with a modern twist in Lagos.
- Sunday, April 16: Jared Simons, a Los Angeles-based chef leading the plant-based movement (and is about to open Argento in Silverlake!).
Outstanding In The Field — WEEKEND 2
- Friday, April 21: Award-winning chef, Javier Plascencia, of Animalón and JAZAMANGO fame, two restaurants rooted in traditional Mexican cuisine imbued with a thick influence from the bi-national lifestyle of the Californias.
- Saturday, April 22: Monty Koludrovic, The man behind Hollywood’s Grandmaster Recorders, a New World Italian-Australian restaurant.
- Sunday, April 23: Derek Christiansen and James Beard nominated Chef and owner Rene Andrade of Phoenix’s Bacanora in Phoenix, beloved for their charred Sonoran grill menu.
To help you navigate both Coachella weekends (April 15-16th and April 21-23rd), we’ve listed every single food and drink vendor at the festival (in alphabetical order), what to expect, how to score tickets to the most exclusive events, and where to find them. Let’s dive in but be warned — you’re about to drool on your phone or keyboard.
ALL THE FOOD AND DRINK VENDORS OF COACHELLA 2023 + WHERE TO FIND THEM:
#JuiceBae
What You Need To Know
Hailing from Culver City California, #JUICEBAE is your one-stop shop for interesting cold-pressed juices and freshly blended smoothies. #JUICEBAE is all about the cleansing and detoxifying powers of fresh juice, so if you find yourself in need of some nutrients after going hard all day under that hot sun, you’re going to want to hit up this oasis.
Where You Can Find It
The Indio Central Market Juice Bar
What’s On The Menu?
Mango Passionfruit (16oz)
Mango, Passion Fruit, Agave & Spring Water Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free
Cami’s Cooler (16oz)
Prickly Pear Cactus Fruit, Apple & Lime Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free
Tamarind & Ginger (16oz)
Tamarind, Ginger, Agave & Spring Water Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free
Green Machine (16oz) –
Kale, Cucumber, Dandelion & Apple Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free
Apple Strawberry Ginger (16oz)
Apple, Strawberry & Ginger Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free
To The Rescue Nopal Ginger Shot (2oz)
Ginger, Nopal Cactus, Tumeric, Lime & Agave Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free
Alfalfa
What You Need To Know
Alfalfa is all about health-conscious food and good vibes, and they’re bringing that spirit to Coachella with this menu of salads (made with locally sourced ingredients), doughnuts, and breakfast burritos. The brand’s motto is ‘joy through balance,’ so get a little of everything at Alfalfa, whether you want to indulge in a Chorizo breakfast burrito, or keep things light with some homemade ginger turmeric lemonade.
Where You Can Find It
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Peruvian Chicken Salad (Gluten Free)
Beyond Far East Salad (Vegan)
TBD Salad Bowl
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Ancho Hash Burrito
Homemade Gluten-Free Doughnuts
Lavender
Lemon Thyme Fairy Bread
Homemade Drinks
Ginger Turmeric Lemonade, Iced Oat Matcha Latte, Crimson Iced Tea, Crimson Palmer Iced Tea Cold Brew
Argento
What You Need To Know:
Snack on a menu of 100% plant-based Italian vegan food and a curated selection of chilled wine, yuzu, and creative drinks.
Where You Can Find It:
Rose Garden Wine & Cheese
What’s on the Menu?
Bidaia Txakoli – Basque County
Hondarrabi ZuriTangy, approachable, bright white wine.
Porta del Vento Voria Orange – Italy
Ancient Varietal NV Orange Wine. Lightly floral, herbaceous, candied fruits.
Buona Notte Rosa – Oregon
Rosé Cherry, Black Pepper, Sage.
The Marigny Drink This Wine – Oregon
Pinot Noir and Auxerrois (served slightly chilled)Juicy, light-bodied, drinkable.
Maitre de Chai – California
Sparkling Chennin BlancDry and vibrant with hints of apple, pear, & honeydew melon
Tsuru Ume – Japan
Japanese Yuzu Limoncello. Fruity and refreshing blend of sake & yuzu.
Hoxie – California
The Return of Conchilla Spritz (250ml Can)Dry white wine spritzer with Empire citrus
Spiced Mixed Nuts
Olives
Backyard Bowls
What You Need To Know:
This year Coachella has a bunch of health-conscious vendors in tow to help you rehydrate and refuel without consuming food that is going to weigh you down and put you in a food coma. Backyard Bowls specializes in acai bowls and smoothies using natural ingredients that pack as much flavor as they do nutrients.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
The Island Bowl
Organic acai, mango, coconut milk, and banana blended and topped with strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, bee pollen and Santa Barbara honey.
The Power Bowl
Organic acai, blueberries, and banana blended and topped with almond butter, banana, blueberries, hemp seeds, and Santa Barbara honey.
Bang Bang Noodles
What You Need To Know:
Bang Bang Noodles is a Los Angeles staple known for its deliciously Instagrammable street noodles, which are a modern take on traditional Biang Biang noodles. As someone who has frequented Bang Bang, trust me when I say these noodles are just as delicious as they look.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Szechuan Garlic Noodles
This is our new fan favorite and specially crafted for all those garlic lovers out there that appreciate the aromatics that make this dish really come to life! And to take it up a notch, we’ve incorporated a signature Szechuan chili that really takes this dish to the next level! Protein Choice of Beef or Mushroom.
Vegan Schezuan Seaweed Salad
Chinese Flavored Ice Teas
Bar Flores
What You Need To Know:
Bar Flores hails from LA’s Echo Park and features a world-class female-led beverage program that has solidified it as one of the city’s most popular bars.
Where You Can Find It:
Rose Garden
What’s On The Menu?
Flores Margarita
Avion Silver Tequila, Lime, Lemon, Naranja Licor, Azúcar, Hibiscus Salt
Kiwi Cocktail
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Kiwi, Sweet Melon, Key Lime, Mint
Guava Spritz
Avion Silver Tequila, Guava, Strawberry, Lime, Ginger, Seltzer
Mezcal Cocktail
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Carrot Juice, Orange Juice, Agave, Lemon, Sal de Guzano
Flores Michelada
Dos Equis Mexican Beer, Flores Michelada Mix & Tajin
All cocktails are gluten-free and vegan except for our Michelada (Clamato) & Sal de Guzano (worm salt)
Best Friend By Roy Choi
What You Need To Know:
Roy Choi of Kogi fame is bringing his bodega-meets-bar-meets-restaurant Las Vegas concept to Coachella! Relax with some cocktails and chill out to DJ’s spinning vinyl in this space that tries to bring the magic of Koreatown to Coachella.
Where You Can Find It:
Craft Beer Barn
What’s On The Menu?
Flaca
Absolut Grapefruit Vodka, ruby grapefruit, lime, seltzer, salt rim, edible flower or mint garnish.
Watermelon
Olmeca Altos Blanco, Del Maguey Vida, watermelon, agave, lime, tajin, lime wheel.
Angel Wings
Beefeater Gin, tonic, cucumber, lime cucumber garnish, mint garnish.
Daisy Dukes
Olmeca Altos Blanco, Del Maguey Vide, agave, lime, cucumber, firewater bitters, chamoy tajin, cucumber wheel.
Big B The Chef
What You Should Know:
Founded by Top Dawg Entertainment’s CMO Brandon ‘Big B’ Tiffith, who serves as the head chef, Big B the Chef specializes in soul food, and seafood and exists as a SoCal food truck staple.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Fried Chicken Wingz (Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, or BBQ)
4 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese
Topped with BBQ Pulled Pork
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cajun French Fries
4 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese
Big B’s Kool-Aid
Churro Fried Oreos
Crack Cookies
Water
Block Party
What You Should Know:
The Highland Park-based Block Party is a staple in Los Angeles’ bar scene and one of our favorite bars in the city. The bar was founded by Jaso Eisner, who is well respected and recognized in the industry, being named the ‘Best Bartender’ in Los Angeles on two occasions. As part of the Coachella celebration, Block Party has brought over cocktails that celebrate Coachella 2023 performers Bad Bunny, Rosalia, and Frank Ocean.
Where You Can Find It:
Outdoor Theater Bar
What’s On The Menu?
Block Party Margarita
Avion Silver, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Salt
Titi Mi Pregunto
Del Maguey Mezcal, Watermelon, Lime, Habanero
Malamente
Malfi Gin, Pink Grapefruit, Rosemary, C02
Super Rich Kids
Banana Chip Infused Absolute Vodka, Pineapple, Creme de Coconut, Orange (served frozen)
Broad Street Oyster Company
What You Need To Know:
Looking for a lobster roll? You won’t be disappointed with the fare from this New England-style seafood restaurant by way of Los Angeles.
Where You Can Find It:
V7
What’s On The Menu?
World Famous Lobster Roll
Caviar
Half Dozen Oysters
Caviar & Chips
Burger She Wrote
What You Need To Know:
Made from Snake River Farms American wagyu, Burger She Wrote is all about simplicity. The burgers are seasoned with salt and pepper, topped with American cheese, diced onions, and pickles, and dressed in ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise atop a King’s Hawaiian bun. It’s like eating the burger from ‘The Menu,’ without all the, you know, death.
Where You Can Find It:
Craft Beer Barn
What’s On The Menu?
Single Smash Burger
Double smash burger
Fries
Single smash burger combo w/fries
Double smash burger combo w/fries
Camphor
What You Need To Know:
Camphor is coming to Coachella with a family-style tasting menu and a smaller burger pop-up focused on a famous menu classic. The Michelin-starred LA-based French bistro is beloved for its unique approach to flavor and strong South and Southeast Asian influence. To experience the tasting menu, you’ll need to reserve a ticket at OpenTable.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Camphor Family-Style Tasting Menu
Price: $150+per person
Le Burger by Camphor
1. le Burger
2. le Cheeseburger
3. le Double Burger
4. le Double Cheeseburger
5. Frites
6. Kiwi Cardamom Slush
7. Boon Aioli (sauce)
8. Ketchup (sauce)
9. le Combo (first 50, gets limited bandana)
10. OFF MENU: le quatre burger (4×4)
Cena Vegan
What You Need To Know
Cena specializes in 100% plant-based Mexican street food. Think burritos, with a completely vegetarian and nut-free spin!
Where You Can Find It
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
Big Vegan Burritos
soy, wheat, nuts, and nut-free option
Big Vegan Nachos
soy, wheat, GF option, nuts, nut-free option
Bean & Rice Burrito
wheat, nut-free option
Tortilla Chips, Salsa, and Guacamole
Chamberlain Coffee
What You Need To Know
E-celeb Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain coffee will be debuting a new ready-to-drink collection of plant-based lattes at this year’s Coachella!
Where You Can Find It
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Cold Brew Latte
Made with almond & coconut milk (gluten-free & vegan. Contains nuts)
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Made with almond & coconut milk (gluten-free & vegan. Contains nuts).
Vanilla Latte
Made with almond & coconut milk (gluten-free & vegan. Contains nuts).
Mocha Latte
Made with almond & coconut milk (Gluten-free & vegan. Contains nuts).
Chimmelier Korean Fried Chicken
What You Need To Know:
Beloved LA-based fast casual chicken concept, Chimmelier, is coming to Coachella. The restaurant specializes in Korean Fried Chicken and Korean Street Food offering some deliciously indulgent fried treats to the festival grounds.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
K-Chicken Burger
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
K-Hot Tender
Hot Tender
Seasoned Fries
Signature dry rub dusted fries
ShinRamen
Korean instant Ramen Mozzarella Stick
Compton Vegan
What You Need To Know:
Compton Vegan’s inventive menu answers the question: what happens when comfort food and plant-based cooking collide?
Where You Can Find It:
V7
What’s On The Menu?
Chik’n Sandwichs
Jackfruit BBQ Ribz
Vegan Wingz/Strips
Jackfruit Pulled Pork Fries
Dave’s Hot Chicken
What You Need To Know:
Drake’s favorite Hot Chicken spot is hitting Coachella as Dave’s brings its Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders to the festival grounds. The menu is seriously addictive and the restaurant seems to be taking LA by storm as many locations have popped up around the southland in just the last year.
Where You Can Find It:
V7
What’s On The Menu?
Chicken Tender
Served with a slice of bread, pickles, and Dave’s sauce.
Chicken Slider
Includes Slaw, pickles, tender and Dave’s sauce. Add Cheese sauce $2.
Fries
Crinkle cut.
Cheese Fries
Crinkle cut w/ cheese sauce.
Delilah
What You Need To Know:
Hollywood’s Delilah bar is making its debut appearance at Coachella, bringing its modern-day supper club and vintage aesthetic to the desert of Indio.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP — Postmates
What’s On The Menu?
Spicy Sienna
Tequila, lime, fresno chili, agave, cointreau. shaken and served down on the rocks with a tajin rim.
Nothing to See Here
Vodka, watermelon, strawberry, and Italicus. shaken and served down on the rocks
El Chino Grande
What You Need To Know:
El Chino Grande offers a Taiwanese night market experience with its menu of Taiwan-inspired street food.
Where You Can Find It:
Craft Beer Barn
What’s On The Menu?
The Taiwan Dog
Cabbage slaw, all beef Cream Co hotdog, kimchi, togarashi mayo, furikake arare
Chashao Roast Pork ‘n Rice
Roast pork belly, chashao tare, short grain rice, cabbage slaw, pickles, togarashi mayo
Shoyu Hotdog ‘n Rice
CreamCo dry aged all beef hotdog, chashao tare, short grain rice, cabbage slaw, pickles (can be made gluten free on request)
The Combo
Chashao roast pork, shoyu hotdog, chashao tare, short grain rice, cabbage slaw, pickles
Chilled Sesame Tofu
Marinated tofu, sesame nori vinaigrette, short grain rice, cabbage slaw, pickles. (can be made gluten-free on request)(Vegetarian) (Vegan)
Everbloom Coffee
What You Need To Know:
The local Indio staple, Everbloom Coffee, is bringing a small menu of local classics to the festival grounds.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market (Coffee Bar)
What’s On The Menu?
Latte
Cold Brew
Matcha
Chai
Add on syrups: vanilla // butterscotch
All beverages will be served ICED only. All beverages made with oat milk only.
Farmhouse Thai
What You Need To Know:
A Michelin-rated Thai restaurant that serves traditional and non-traditional dishes made through a bold and creative lens.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with cage-free egg, bean sprouts, and chives in tamarind sauce, topped with shallots and peanuts. Topped with your choice of Crispy Tofu , Fried Chicken, Shrimp.
Fresh Coconut Juice
Forever Pie
What You Need To Know:
The Melrose-based pizza-by-the-slice restaurant specializes in vegan pizza and wings.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
Mclovin
Beyond beef, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese. lettuce 1000 island and pickles.
Meat haters
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage.
Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese.
Wings
sweet and spicy with a side of ranch.
Mozzarella sticks
With a side of marinara sauce.
GGIATA
What You Need To Know:
GGIATA is an East Coast-inspired neighborhood deli by way of Los Angeles. The menu includes Italian-style deli fare like fresh chicken cutlets and homemade arancini using high-quality local ingredients.
Where You Can Find It:
Craft Beer Barn
What’s On The Menu?
Spicy P
Spicy vodka chicken parm sandwich
Future Farm Vegan Meatball Parm
Future Farm Vegan meatballs with a vegan pomodoro, melted almond ricotta and vegan pesto.
Arancini
Fried risotto balls cooked in white wine and parmesan cheese, served with a side of spicy vodka dipping sauce.
Buffalo Wings
chicken wings tossed in our homemade honey buffalo sauce served with a side of homemade ranch.
Rainbow cookies
2 tri-color Italian cookies with raspberry jam dipped in chocolate.
Hattie B’s
What You Need To Know:
Nashville-style hot chicken straight from Nashville! This family-owned and operated restaurant makes all things Nashville its specialty with hot chicken dishes, and scratch-made sides and desserts.
Where You Can Find It:
Terrace South
What’s On The Menu?
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Hot or Not)
With Comeback Sauce, Creamy Cole Slaw, and Crunchy Dill Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Crinkle-cut fries
Loaded with comeback sauce, green onions, and Hattie B’s Flock Chips.
Hawkin’s House of Burgers
What You Need To Know:
Touted as the ‘best burger in Los Angeles,’ Hawkin’s is a LA staple out of Watts that emphasizes high-quality food at an affordable price. The restaurant has attracted its fair share of high-profile celebrities, including the late Nipsey Hussle.
Where You Can Find It:
Terrace Food South
What’s On The Menu?
Hamburger
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger
Whipper Burger
Double patty with pastrami and hot link
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
KOGI
What You Need To Know:
Roy Choi is bringing his famous Kogi flavors to Coachella with a simplified menu focused on the brand’s delicious Korean BBQ Fries.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
Kogi Spiced Fries
Beer-battered fries tossed in Kogi chili salt, with sriracha ketchup (vegan)
Kimcheese Fries
Beer-battered fries tossed in Kogi chili salt, piled high with cheese, caramelized kimchi, smothered in salsa roja and crushed sesame seeds
Loaded Korean BBQ Fries
Beer-battered fries tossed in Kogi chili salt, piled high with cheese, our world-famous short rib and caramelized kimchi, smothered in salsa roja and crushed sesame seeds
Kreation
What You Need To Know:
Energize your mind, body, and spirit with organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies and grab-and-go meals perfect for picking up before sets if you don’t have time to sit and eat.
Where You Can Find It:
Terrace Food South
What’s On The Menu?
GREEN 2
Refreshing, mildly sweet, balances, promotes healthy kidney & urinary system, detoxifies. Apples, Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Romaine, Spinach, Parsley, Lemon.
HAPPY
Sweet & gingery, promotes digestion & boosts immune system. Pineapple, Pear, Ginger, Mint.
50 SHADES OF GREEN
Very green, very earthy, our most nutrient-dense juice that promotes weight-loss, healing, anti-aging, skin, hair & nail health and much more! Cucumber, Kale, Mixed Greens, Celery, Parsley, Romaine, Lettuce, Green BellPepper, Wheatgrass, Cilantro, Fennel, Basil, Mint, Spinach, Dill, Dandelion, Jalapeño,Chlorophyll, Spirulina.
MARJAN’S FAVORITE
Mildly sweet, tropical, and refreshing, promotes digestion, hair, skin & nail health, anti-aging properties. Pineapple, Cucumber, Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Parsley, Turmeric, Aloe Vera, Chia Seeds, Chlorophyll.
ILLUMINATE
Fruity, tropical, with a hint of cinnamon, rich in Vitamin C, anti-inflammatory, promotes healthy eyesight and revives skin. Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric, Cinnamon.
GREENTASTIC
Our Greentastic smoothie features avocado, probiotic yogurt, proteins and superfoods that will soothe your stomach and keep you full and energized for hours without weighing you down. Recommended as a meal replacement or post-workout muscle support. Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Romaine, Lettuce, Spinach, Parsley, Orange, Banana, Avocado, Probiotic Whole Milk Yogurt, Honey, Lemon, Green Wellness Powder.
BERRYATRIC
This berry-delicious hydrating smoothie provides you with essential brain-boosting nutrients to have a positive & productive day. Recommended as a meal replacement or as post-workout protein & muscle support. Coconut Water, Banana, Raspberry, Strawberry, Almonds, Water, Acai Berry,
Chia Seeds, Honey, Berry Wellness Powder.
FEEL BETTER
Spicy, tart, immune-boosting, energizing, anti-inflammatory, cold & flu remedy. Lemon, Water, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Himalayan Salt
IMMUNE+
Spicy, tart, immune-boosting, energizing, anti-inflammatory, cold & flu remedy. Lemon, Water, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Himalayan Salt
VITAMIN C
Sweet & tart immune booster, featuring camu camu (contains 100x more vitamin Cthan an orange!). Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon, Camu Camu, Himalayan Salt.
EMERJUIC
Sweet & tart immune booster, featuring camu camu. Orange, Pineapple, Lemon, Strawberry, Tangerine, Red Pepper, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Camu Camu, Himalayan Salt.
ENERGY
Provides a natural energy boost without any jitters or crashes. Cold Pressed Espresso, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Powder, Cayenne, Ginseng.
CHARCOAL INFUSED WATER
Detoxifying, hangover prevention. Alkaline Water + Activated Charcoal
DEHYDRATED STRAWBERRY
Organic Strawberries, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Sunflower Oil
DEHYDRATED MANGO
Simply Mango
DEHYDRATED CHILI MANGO
Mango, Lime, Water, Sea Salt, Paprika, Chipotle, Cayenne.
KETO FASTING BAR
Macadamia Pecans, Almonds, Flax Meal, Coconut Flour, Shredded Coconut, Almond Butter, Honey, Coconut Oil.
ABUNDANCE BAR
Gluten-Free Granola, Maca, Flax Seeds, Cashews, Macadamia, Plant Protein, Coconut Flakes, Flax Seeds, Golden Raisins, Chia Seeds, Hulled Hemp Seeds, Coconut Oil,
Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Himalayan Salt
KLIMAX BAR
Almonds, Peanuts, Rice Protein, Cacao Powder, Dark Chocolate, Sesame Seed, Raw Honey, and Himalayan Salt.
CP JUICE + SHOT
PREMIUM JUICE + SHOT
PREMIUM SMOOTHIE + SHOT
Love Hour
What You Need To Know:
A Koreatown-based smash burger concept. Love Hour is only open for a five-hour window Wednesday through Saturday but as a frequent visitor of the burger spot, I can’t recommend this place enough. You think you’ve had your fill of smash burgers, and then you have Love Hour and the love affair begins again.
Where You Can Find It:
Rose Garden
What’s On The Menu?
BURGERS
Single, Double or Triple
Chicken Nuggets
Fries
Onion Rings
Garlic Parmesan/Salt&Vinegar/Buffalo
Hangry Special
10 Nuggets, Fries, and Onion Rings.
MANEATINGPLANT
What You Need To Know:
MANEATINGPLANT specializes in plant-based vegan food designed to fill you up and satisfy your hunger without sacrificing flavor. The menu offered at Coachella is simple but incredibly effective with two all-time classics.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
Garlic Noods
Fresh noodles, garlic confit, shallot jam, chili crisp, gailan, shiitake mushroom, pickled mustard greens, crispy shallot and garlic, cilantro, and scallions.
Fried Shroom Bao
Lotus-steamed bao bun, beer-battered king oyster mushrooms, housemade cashew hoisin, pickled serrano, chili crisp, cilantro, scallions
Sichuan Dumplings
Trumpet, brown, and oyster mushrooms, Sichuan sauce, sesame, cilantro.
McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream
What You Need To Know:
McConnell’s is a big deal in the ice cream space, being hailed as the ‘best in the world’ by Time Magazine. It’s a little hard for us to land on a ‘best in the world’ when it comes to ice cream, but we can co-sign — McConnell’s hits the spot, and I can only imagine it would taste even better under the hot Indio sun. While every flavor won’t be in attendance, the brand is still bringing a bunch of favorites to the festival grounds.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
Single or Double
Waffle Cones
Rainbow Sprinkles
Flavors
Churros Con Leche (vegetarian, nut-free)
Sweet Cream Caramel Brownie (vegetarian, nut-free)
Santa Barbara Strawberry (gluten-free, vegetarian, nut-free)
Dairy-Free Cookies & Cream (vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free, egg-free)
Menotti’s
What You Need To Know:
LA’s Venice and Culver City-based coffee shop Menotti’s is coming to the Coachella grounds, bringing its inventive menu of coffee bar essentials.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Don Chella
Hot or Cold Brew, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Magic Cinnamon Dusting.
The E&T (Espresso Tonic)
Double Shot Espresso, Fever Tree Tonic Water, Orange Zest and Peel.
VSL (Vegan Spanish Latte)
Double Shot Espresso, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Minor Figures Oat Milk Latte, Cinnamon Dusting.
Vanilla Latte
Hot or Iced, Double Shot Espresso, Minor Figures Oat Milk, HomeMade Tahitian Vanilla.
Matcha Tonic
Iced Matcha, Fever Tree Tonic Water, Orange Zest and Peel Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte, Love as well.
MILà by XCJ
What You Need To Know:
This dumpling and noodle spot was founded by second-generation Chinese Americans Caleb Wang and Jennifer Liao and was formally known as XCJ. The Coachella menu is a paired-down affair but the small selection of meals pack a lot of flavor.
Where You Can Find It:
Rose Garden
What’s On The Menu?
Pork Soup Dumplings
Chicken Skewers
Lamb Skewers
Vegan Dan Dan Noodles
Vegan Zha Jiang Mien Noodles
Milk tea with boba
Fruit tea with lychee jelly
Mirate x Mirame
What You Need To Know:
Mirate x Mirame is a dual food and beverage collaboration founded by Michelin-starred chef Joshua Gil and Matthew Egan and located in Los Angeles. The menu brings together two menus inspired by modern Mexican cuisine that utilizes local and seasonal influences in its recipes.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
MIRATE FLAUTAS
Lamb barbacoa, roasted eggplant, feta, saffron pickled fennel, lamb consommé (GF)
SHRIMP COCTEL
(GF)broth, cucumber, tomato, citrus.
CAULIFLOWER CEVICHE
Cauliflower, cashew salsa, habanero tepache.
MEXICAN BIRRIA PIZZA
Chile braised beef shortrib, flour tortillas, melted quesillo, chorizo, green onion.
YUCA SUCIAS
(GF) fries, cheesy chorizo yucca, shrimp, campechana.
CRAB ESQUITES ARANCINI TACO YAKI STYLE
(GF) Arborio rice, blue crab, ground corn, queso Oaxaca, lime aioli, cotija, chile morita, bonito flakes.
Monty’s Good Burger
What You Need To Know:
Super hip Hollywood burger shop Monty’s is coming to Coachella! Monty’s has all the burger shop classics: burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and fries, all completely plant-based and meat-free. It’s almost eerie just how convincing a Monty’s Good Burger looks.
Where You Can Find It:
Terrace Food North
What’s On The Menu?
Single Cheeseburger Combo
Double Cheeseburger Combo
Chick3n Sandwich Combo
Chick3n Tenders Combo
Each combo comes with 50/50 fries & tots + dipping sauce + lemonade or water.
My Lai
What You Need To Know:
My Lai combines Vietnamese flavors under a California fresh-food aesthetic.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Pork Banh Mi Sandwich
Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich
Tofu Banh Mi Sandwich
Beef Banh Mi Sandwich
Impossible Banh Mi Sandwich
Pork Spring Rolls
Chicken Spring Rolls
Tofu Spring Rolls
Veggie Spring Rolls
Beef Spring Rolls
Impossible Spring Rolls
Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Pork)
Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Chicken)
Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Tofu)
Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Beef)
Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Impossible)
Tofu Bites
Vietnamese Coffee
Thai Tea
Watermelon Pina Juice
Coconut Water
New School Quality Grilled Cheese
What You Need To Know:
Eric Greenspan combines his New School American cheese with artisanal white bread for a crunchy and buttery elevated take on a classic dish. But it’s not just bread and cheese, fillings include tomato, mashed avocado, caramelized onion, and crispy bacon. If that doesn’t make your mouth water, your taste buds might be broken.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
Melted New School American Cheese on Grilled Artisanal White Bread
Melted New School American Cheese with sliced tomato and Avocado on Grilled Artisanal White Bread
Melted New School American Cheese with crispy bacon and caramelized onion on Grilled Artisanal White Bread
Add house-fried Old Bay seasoned kettle chips or cheese sauce
Kettle Chip Nachos
Avocado, caramelized onion, and New School American Cheese sauce
Olivia
What You Need To Know:
Olivia is an LA-based vegetarian restaurant with an entirely plant-based menu focused on intense flavors from and inspired by the earth.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Fried “Chicken” Wrap
(Vegan) Cabbage, oyster mushroom “chicken”, pickled onions, herb crema, Aji Amarillo.
Smoked Eggplant & Tomato Wrap
(Vegan) Cabbage, almonds, pickled onion herbs, cashew sauce, French Fries (Vegan), Fried Cheese Curds (Vegetarian).
PDT
What You Need To Know:
PDT hails from NYC’s East Village and is housed behind a phone booth located at Crif Dogs. Obviously, you won’t have to jump through the same hoops to enjoy PDT at Coachella, but unfortunately, that means you won’t be able to grab a hot dog on the way out. PDT is known for its innovative cocktails, and focus on hospitality.
The biggest draw of PDT’s appearance at Coachella is that the speakeasy is located underground. Yes, you read that right, literally underground!
Where You Can Find It:
Secret Speakeasy Terrace South. To access look for a phone booth in the terrace.
What’s On The Menu?
Pineapple Parkside
Absolut Citron, Pineapple, Lemon, Orgeat, Mint, Soda
Sweet Tea Smash
Iced Tea, Smooth Ambler Bourbon, Lemon, Peach, Mint
Pep Talk
Altos Reposado Tequila, Lime, Red Bell Pepper, Grapefruit Soda
Garden Tonic
Plymouth Gin, Lemon Juice, Cucumber, Celery, Tonic
Mezcal Mule
Del Maguey Mezcal Vida, Lime, Passion Fruit, Ginger, Cucumber
Margarita Al Pastor
Altos Blanco Tequila, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Hot Sauce, Cilantro
Post + Beam
What You Need To Know:
Post + Beam combines southern soul food and seasonal California cuisine.
Where You Can Find It:
Rose Garden
What’s On The Menu?
Hot Smoked Pastrami sandwiches
Smoked Cauliflower (VE)(GF)
Vegan Crab Cakes (VE)
Hand-Cut French fries (VE)(GF)
Prince Street Pizza
What You Need To Know:
Prince Street Pizza is a beloved New York City staple that is known for its Sicilian Square-style pizza and Classic New York slices. The Spicy Spring is a pizza of legend, and now west coast festival goers will finally get a taste of what makes NYC pizza so damn good.
Where You Can Find It:
Craft Beer Barn
What’s On The Menu?
Spicy Spring
Prince Perfection
4 Slice Combo
Ramen Hood
What You Need To Know:
Touted as the first 100% vegan ramen shop, Ramen Hood is all about recreating the savory flavors of savory ramen without the meat broth.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
OG Ramen
Spicy Ramen
Cold Smokey Ramen
Togarashi Tots
Ice pops
Vegan Oreos
Fried Dumplings
Ronan
What You Need To Know:
Ronan serves up wood-fired pizzas inspired by Southern California’s ingredients and laid-back culture. It’s LA’s answer to NYC’s Price Street. Now you can settle the debate over which coast has the best pizza once and for all.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Margherita
Spicy Chomper
Marinara
Slab
What You Need To Know:
Burt Bakman studied the art of being a pitmaster in the heart of Texas before opening his restaurant SLAB in Los Angeles and now he’s bringing is marbled brisket to Coachella.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Texas Cheese Steak
Smoked Sliced Brisket, Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Peppers, Hoagie Roll. Allergy Notice: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
Loaded Fries
French Fries, Smoked Brisket, Cheese Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Picked Peppers $18 (Gluten Free). Allergy Notice: Dairy, Allium
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, Bun. Allergy Notice: Allium, Gluten
Something Good LA
What You Need To Know:
This LA-based food concept serves up America Fare with a pronounced Latin twist. Something Good LA is all about all-day brunch, which means you can pretty much add an egg to anything for an additional $3.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Angus Beef Sliders & Tots
Angus Beef patties, Tillamook Cheddar, pickles, grilled onions, Thousand Island, Kings Hawaiian Rolls.
Veggie Sliders & Tots
Beyond plant-based patties, pickles, grilled onions, thousand island, King’s Hawaiian rolls.
Loaded Porkbelly Cheesy Tots
Crispy Porkbelly, Tillamook Cheddar, grilled onions, “Some Good Sauce.”
Loaded Veggie Tots
Grilled Mushrooms, grilled onions, Spinach, Swiss Cheese, “Some Good Sauce.”
Sonny’s By Attaboy
What You Need To Know:
Sonny’s By Attaboy offers a time machine hidden in a shipping container as this Miami Vice-themed bar transports you back to the ’80s. Expect bright colors and a never-ending soundtrack of New Wave classics.
Where You Can Find It:
Secret Speakeasy in Indio Central Market. To access look for the beachball.
What’s On The Menu?
Penichillin
Scotch, fresh lemon, ginger & honey, slushified.
Blue Hawaiian
Rum, amontillado sherry, pineapple, coconut & blue.
Espresso Martini
Vodka, Kahlua, cold brew & oat milk.
Spicy Flamingo
Tequila, mezcal, fresh watermelon, lime, agave & spicy.
Sumo Dog
What You Need To Know:
The name says it all. Expect hot dogs infused with flavors inspired by Japanese cuisine.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
SUMO DOG
Wasabi relish, pickled peppers, teriyaki sauce, spicy. mayo, furikake, minced onion, and nori.
CHILI & CHEESE
Vegan or vegetarian. Miso beef chili, togarashi cheese sauce, mayo furikake, crispy onion.
THE GODZILLA
Footlong hot dog, miso beef chili, togarashi cheese, wasabi relish, pickled peppers, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, furikake, jalapeno, nori.
TATER TOTS
Plain or Furikake.
SUMO TOTS
Can be vegan or vegetarian. Miso beef chili, togarashi cheese, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, furikake, pickled peppers, jalapeno, nori.
Sunny Blue
What You Need To Know:
Sunny Blue is your one-stop shop for Japanese rice balls.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
Miso Beef
Caramelized onions with tender beef with homemade ginger miso sauce.
Sunny Blue Curry
Tender chicken & jalapeno simmered in wafu curry.
Miso Mushroom
King oyster mushrooms & enoki mushrooms sauteed with handcrafted miso sauce. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Tuna Mayo
Albacore tuna with mayo sauce (gf)
Shiso Ume
Japanese pickled plum paste with fresh shiso leaves GF V
Barley Tea
Price: $5
Sushi By Scratch Restaurants
What You Need To Know:
One of the most exclusive and exciting food exhibitions to hit Coachella this year, Sushi By Scratch, presented by Chef Phillip Frankland Lee is a sushi speakeasy featuring a 16-course omakase and sake pairing plus total access to the sushi speakeasy, which is hidden behind an unmarked door hidden in plain sight. If you see a random door at Coachella and think to yourself ‘what’s what?’ It’s probably the sushi.
There are only 12 seats at Sushi By Scratch, but getting a seat will put you face-to-face with Chef’s cutting board, bringing you right into the delicious action.
Where You Can Find It:
Sushi Speakeasy (get your tickets here)
What’s On The Menu?
16-course Omakase and sake pairing.
Sweetfin
What You Need To Know:
Sweetfin is one park poke, one part California staples with this inventive menu of poke bowls and burritos.
Where You Can Find It:
Indio Central Market
What’s On The Menu?
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Tuna, Edamame, Avocado, Cucumber, Crispy Onions w/ Creamy Togarashi Sauce (seasoned with scallions and sesame seeds)
Yuzu Salmon Bowl
Salmon, Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Cilantro, Jicama w/Yuzu Kosho (seasoned with scallions and sesame seeds)
Spicy Tuna Poke Burrito
Tuna, Creamy Togarashi, Bamboo Rice, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cilantro, Crispy Onions, Seaweed Salad, GF Tortilla (seasoned with scallions and sesame seeds)
Sub Tofu
Taro Chips
seasoned with wasabi furikake
*all items gluten-free**Spicy Tuna Bowl & Burrito can be made vegetarian by subbing tofu, yuzu salmon can be made vegan by subbing tofu
Taco Party
What You Need To Know:
Mexican food fast food through an American lens. Think a highly elevated Taco Bell-style menu.
Where You Can Find It:
Craft Beer Barn
What’s On The Menu?
Nachos Extreme
Big Burrito Extreme
Big Bean & Cheese Burrito
Tortilla Chips & Nacho Cheese
Crunchy Tacos
Tacos 1986
What You Should Know:
Tacos 1986 brings Tijuana street food to Coachella with this menu of hand-held classics.
Where You Can Find It:
Terrace South Building
What’s On The Menu?
Tacos
Quesadillas
Mulitas
Vampiros
Burritos
Agua Frescas
Chips and Guac
Taco Combo
The Cabin (Houston Hospitality)
What You Need To Know:
The Cabin, brought to you by Houston Hospitality (Davey Waynes, No Vacancy, Black Rabbit Rose) is seeking to be your cozy cabin getaway, shielding you from the harsh sun of Indio. Relax in a mock mountain cabin while you sip on top-shelf craft cocktails themed after Coachella’s music lineup.
Where You Can Find It:
Craft Beer Barn
What’s On The Menu?
My 2nd Rodeo
Del Maguey Aperol Hi-Fi – Absolut Grapefruit
Lo-Fi
Olmeca Passionfruit
Super Bloom
Avion Blood Orange
Pink + White
Malfy Gin
The Nice Guy
What You Need To Know:
Hollywood’s The Nice Guy brings its cozy vibe and decadent aesthetic to the festival grounds in its Coachella debut with a menu of Italian-inspired appetizers.
Where You Can Find It:
12 Peak VIP Postmates
What’s On The Menu?
The Wise Guy
Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, Giardiniera, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette, Hoagie Roll
Chicken Cesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan.
Truffle Fries
French Fries, Grated Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Herbs
Trill Burgers
What You Need To Know:
Trill Burgers is a smash burger concept (yes, another one) out of Houston beloved by some of hip hop’s biggest icons, including Travis Scott, Busta Rhymes, TI, Juvenile, and Fat Joe. With a food lineup full of LA and NYC representation, we’re glad to see a Houston spot get some love.
Where You Can Find It:
V7
What’s On The Menu?
Trill Og Burger
Two smash patties topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, trill sauce
Trill Og Burger Combo
Two smash patties topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, and trill sauce. Includes fries.
Drinks
Fries
Vegan Trill OG Burger
Made with plant-based patties topped with caramelized onions, vegan cheese, pickles, trill sauce.
Vegan Trill OG Burger Combo
Made with plant-based patties topped with caramelized onions, vegan cheese, pickles, trill sauce. Includes fries.
Veggie Fam
What You Need To Know:
Hot chickn and crazy fries, vegan style!
Where You Can Find It:
DOLAB
What’s On The Menu?
Vegan Hot Chickn Sandwich with Fries
Vegan Hot Chickn Tenders with Fries
Vegan Loaded Cheezy Fries
White Sparrow Coffee
What You Need To Know:
A specialty coffee shop with all of the classic coffee bar essentials as well as more elevated and imaginative recipes.
Where You Can Find It:
Rose Garden
What’s On The Menu?
Espresso
Latte
Cortado
Americano
Cappuccino
Cold Brew
Flat White
Hot Cocoa
Love On The Weekend
Rich vanilla, earthy honey and cinnamon with espresso and milk.
Strawberry Yuzu
Sparkling yuzu lemonade with a seasonal organic strawberry syrup.
Vanilla
Raw Madagascar vanilla beans, split, scrapped, chopped, and made using a double-filtered process. Not your basic vanilla latte.
Yuzo Tonic
Double espresso, sparkling kimono yuzu lemonade, and a tonic syrup made of cane sugar, lemongrass, limes, cinchona.
Mocha
A 70% dark cacao from Australia slightly sweetened with coconut blossom sugar creaming a rich and velvety experience.
Matcha latte
Ceremonial grade matcha from Fukuoka Japan try with vanilla or lavender.
Vegan Donuts
sea salt chocolate, chocolate sprinkle, churro, fruity pebbles.
Skys Banana Pudding
classic cookie butter
Wolfie’s Hot Chicken
What You Need To Know:
Wolfie’s is an LA-based Nashville-style hot chicken spot created by celebrity chef Jason Eisner that serves a 100% plant-based menu. It looks like real chicken and cheese, but it’s all 100% plant based.
Where You Can Find It:
Sonora North
What’s On The Menu?
(VEGAN) FLAMIN’ HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Wolfie’s housemade Flamin’ Hot crusted chicken with Awesome Sauce and dill pickle chips, served on a toasted sesame bun.
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Wolfie’s crispy hot chicken with Nashville rub, dill pickles, creamy slaw and awesome sauce on a sesame seed bun.
TENDERS & FRIES
3 house-brined crispy tenders with dill pickle chips and shoestring fries, served with ketchup and Wolfie’s housemade Ranch.
Woodfire Wings
What You Need To Know:
Fire-cooked wings from Venice California-based chef Urbyn Yates.
Where You Can Find It:
Rose Garden
What’s On The Menu?
Wings.
Word Of Mouth Truck
What You Need To Know:
Vegan comfort food. All your favorite indulgent classics with a plant-based twist are served out of a food truck.
Where You Can Find It:
Camping
What’s On The Menu?
Spicy Fried Chick’n Sandwich
Made with organic blue oyster mushroom.
Word Burger
Crushed Avocado Toast
Mixed Green Salad
Fries
Truffle Fries
Buffalo Fries
Cookie
ALL ITEMS ARE 100% VEGAN
Yangban Society
What You Need To Know:
Straight out of Los Angeles’ Arts District, this Korean restaurant is curated by Chef’s Katianna and John Hong and features an autobiographical menu inspired by each respective chef’s cultural upbringing and experiences in the culinary industry.
To get the full experience you’ll have to hit up the Yangban restaurant but at Coachella, you’ll get a taste of the concept’s famed chicken wings.
Where You Can Find It:
12 peaks VIP
What’s On The Menu?
Yangban Twice Fried Soy and Garlic Chicken Wings.