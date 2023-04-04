An Exclusive First-Look At Coachella’s 2023 Food Lineup

Coachella is a music festival. We all know that. But on the low? It’s also secretly one of the best food festivals in the country. And while there are plenty of reasons to be psyched over this year’s musical lineup (Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Frank Ocean, Björk, and BLACKPINK in a single weekend? Sold!) the food lineup is equally hype-worthy with Michelin-starred and award-winning restaurants and innovative chefs making an appearance across the festival grounds. This year, Coachella-goers can enjoy elevated eats from lauded chefs like Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George of Camphor fame, who are bringing a full-service pop-up restaurant and casual walk-up window to the VIP space; experience an exclusive and intimate 16-course omakase and sake pairing by Chef Phillip Franklin Lee in a super secret sushi speakeasy; grab one of the many slices of pizza from NYC and LA pizza hot spots like Prince Street Pizza, Ronan, and Forever Pie; indulge in classic comfort foods with a culinary spin, like the 4 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Pulled Pork at Big B The Chef; grab a Tijuana-style street taco and a craft margarita from Tacos 1986; drool over Szechuan Garlic Noodles from the famed Bang Bang Noodles… It’s an “all bangers all the time lineup” from some of the best culinary curators in the game. The full food lineup is absolutely stacked but it wouldn’t be a music festival without great drinking spaces right? Whether you’re after inventive cocktails, craft beer, wine, coffee, smoothies, or cold-pressed juices, Coachella has you covered. The festival is even setting up a fully non-alcoholic bar in partnership with LA’s The New Bar, which will stock a curated selection of alcohol-free spirits, wine, beer, and RTDs. On the flip side, the festival has planned multiple speakeasies from award-winning bars, offering a respite from the festival vibe as you’re transported to New York City’s PDT or the Miami Vice-themed Sonny’s By Attaboy. We’re going to tell you where to find all of the food and how to access these speakeasies in a bit, but we can’t preview the food without telling you about Coachella’s 8th annual pop-up dinner series, Outstanding in the Field, which has a stacked lineup of its own. Located in Coachella’s VIP Rose Garden, festival-goers will get the chance to enjoy a full-service, four-course, family-style meal from a rotating cast of chefs where you can sip on Aperol cocktails, beer, and wine while enjoying a stunning sunset in Coachella’s most tranquil hideaway. A $350 ticket (available here) will get you a welcome cocktail, and exclusive access to the VIP Rose Garden on the day of the dinner. Here is the Outstanding in the Field lineup for both weekends: Outstanding In The Field — WEEKEND 1 Friday, April 14: Zarah Khan, Executive Chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant, Rustic Canyon.

Saturday, April 15: Tolu Erogbogbo, Executive Chef and founder of ILÉ, a West African Concept kitchen and experiential dining room that calls Los Angeles home, and ILÉ Eros, an authentic Nigerian restaurant with a modern twist in Lagos.

Sunday, April 16: Jared Simons, a Los Angeles-based chef leading the plant-based movement (and is about to open Argento in Silverlake!). Outstanding In The Field — WEEKEND 2 Friday, April 21: Award-winning chef, Javier Plascencia, of Animalón and JAZAMANGO fame, two restaurants rooted in traditional Mexican cuisine imbued with a thick influence from the bi-national lifestyle of the Californias.

Saturday, April 22: Monty Koludrovic, The man behind Hollywood’s Grandmaster Recorders, a New World Italian-Australian restaurant.

Sunday, April 23: Derek Christiansen and James Beard nominated Chef and owner Rene Andrade of Phoenix’s Bacanora in Phoenix, beloved for their charred Sonoran grill menu. To help you navigate both Coachella weekends (April 15-16th and April 21-23rd), we’ve listed every single food and drink vendor at the festival (in alphabetical order), what to expect, how to score tickets to the most exclusive events, and where to find them. Let’s dive in but be warned — you’re about to drool on your phone or keyboard.

ALL THE FOOD AND DRINK VENDORS OF COACHELLA 2023 + WHERE TO FIND THEM: #JuiceBae What You Need To Know Hailing from Culver City California, #JUICEBAE is your one-stop shop for interesting cold-pressed juices and freshly blended smoothies. #JUICEBAE is all about the cleansing and detoxifying powers of fresh juice, so if you find yourself in need of some nutrients after going hard all day under that hot sun, you’re going to want to hit up this oasis. Where You Can Find It The Indio Central Market Juice Bar What’s On The Menu? Mango Passionfruit (16oz)

Mango, Passion Fruit, Agave & Spring Water Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free Cami’s Cooler (16oz)

Prickly Pear Cactus Fruit, Apple & Lime Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free Tamarind & Ginger (16oz)

Tamarind, Ginger, Agave & Spring Water Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free Green Machine (16oz) –

Kale, Cucumber, Dandelion & Apple Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free Apple Strawberry Ginger (16oz)

Apple, Strawberry & Ginger Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free To The Rescue Nopal Ginger Shot (2oz)

Ginger, Nopal Cactus, Tumeric, Lime & Agave Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free

Alfalfa What You Need To Know Alfalfa is all about health-conscious food and good vibes, and they’re bringing that spirit to Coachella with this menu of salads (made with locally sourced ingredients), doughnuts, and breakfast burritos. The brand’s motto is ‘joy through balance,’ so get a little of everything at Alfalfa, whether you want to indulge in a Chorizo breakfast burrito, or keep things light with some homemade ginger turmeric lemonade. Where You Can Find It 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Peruvian Chicken Salad (Gluten Free)

Beyond Far East Salad (Vegan)

TBD Salad Bowl

Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Ancho Hash Burrito

Homemade Gluten-Free Doughnuts

Lavender

Lemon Thyme Fairy Bread

Homemade Drinks

Ginger Turmeric Lemonade, Iced Oat Matcha Latte, Crimson Iced Tea, Crimson Palmer Iced Tea Cold Brew Argento What You Need To Know: Snack on a menu of 100% plant-based Italian vegan food and a curated selection of chilled wine, yuzu, and creative drinks. Where You Can Find It: Rose Garden Wine & Cheese What’s on the Menu? Bidaia Txakoli – Basque County

Hondarrabi ZuriTangy, approachable, bright white wine. Porta del Vento Voria Orange – Italy

Ancient Varietal NV Orange Wine. Lightly floral, herbaceous, candied fruits. Buona Notte Rosa – Oregon

Rosé Cherry, Black Pepper, Sage. The Marigny Drink This Wine – Oregon

Pinot Noir and Auxerrois (served slightly chilled)Juicy, light-bodied, drinkable. Maitre de Chai – California

Sparkling Chennin BlancDry and vibrant with hints of apple, pear, & honeydew melon Tsuru Ume – Japan

Japanese Yuzu Limoncello. Fruity and refreshing blend of sake & yuzu. Hoxie – California

The Return of Conchilla Spritz (250ml Can)Dry white wine spritzer with Empire citrus Spiced Mixed Nuts Olives

Backyard Bowls What You Need To Know: This year Coachella has a bunch of health-conscious vendors in tow to help you rehydrate and refuel without consuming food that is going to weigh you down and put you in a food coma. Backyard Bowls specializes in acai bowls and smoothies using natural ingredients that pack as much flavor as they do nutrients. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? The Island Bowl

Organic acai, mango, coconut milk, and banana blended and topped with strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, bee pollen and Santa Barbara honey.

The Power Bowl

Organic acai, blueberries, and banana blended and topped with almond butter, banana, blueberries, hemp seeds, and Santa Barbara honey. Bang Bang Noodles What You Need To Know: Bang Bang Noodles is a Los Angeles staple known for its deliciously Instagrammable street noodles, which are a modern take on traditional Biang Biang noodles. As someone who has frequented Bang Bang, trust me when I say these noodles are just as delicious as they look. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Szechuan Garlic Noodles

This is our new fan favorite and specially crafted for all those garlic lovers out there that appreciate the aromatics that make this dish really come to life! And to take it up a notch, we’ve incorporated a signature Szechuan chili that really takes this dish to the next level! Protein Choice of Beef or Mushroom. Vegan Schezuan Seaweed Salad

Chinese Flavored Ice Teas

Bar Flores What You Need To Know: Bar Flores hails from LA’s Echo Park and features a world-class female-led beverage program that has solidified it as one of the city’s most popular bars. Where You Can Find It: Rose Garden What’s On The Menu? Flores Margarita

Avion Silver Tequila, Lime, Lemon, Naranja Licor, Azúcar, Hibiscus Salt Kiwi Cocktail

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Kiwi, Sweet Melon, Key Lime, Mint Guava Spritz

Avion Silver Tequila, Guava, Strawberry, Lime, Ginger, Seltzer Mezcal Cocktail

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Carrot Juice, Orange Juice, Agave, Lemon, Sal de Guzano Flores Michelada

Dos Equis Mexican Beer, Flores Michelada Mix & Tajin All cocktails are gluten-free and vegan except for our Michelada (Clamato) & Sal de Guzano (worm salt) Best Friend By Roy Choi What You Need To Know: Roy Choi of Kogi fame is bringing his bodega-meets-bar-meets-restaurant Las Vegas concept to Coachella! Relax with some cocktails and chill out to DJ’s spinning vinyl in this space that tries to bring the magic of Koreatown to Coachella. Where You Can Find It: Craft Beer Barn What’s On The Menu? Flaca

Absolut Grapefruit Vodka, ruby grapefruit, lime, seltzer, salt rim, edible flower or mint garnish. Watermelon

Olmeca Altos Blanco, Del Maguey Vida, watermelon, agave, lime, tajin, lime wheel. Angel Wings

Beefeater Gin, tonic, cucumber, lime cucumber garnish, mint garnish. Daisy Dukes

Olmeca Altos Blanco, Del Maguey Vide, agave, lime, cucumber, firewater bitters, chamoy tajin, cucumber wheel.

Big B The Chef What You Should Know: Founded by Top Dawg Entertainment’s CMO Brandon ‘Big B’ Tiffith, who serves as the head chef, Big B the Chef specializes in soul food, and seafood and exists as a SoCal food truck staple. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Fried Chicken Wingz (Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, or BBQ) 4 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese

Topped with BBQ Pulled Pork Cajun Chicken Pasta Cajun French Fries 4 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese Big B’s Kool-Aid Churro Fried Oreos Crack Cookies

Water Block Party What You Should Know: The Highland Park-based Block Party is a staple in Los Angeles’ bar scene and one of our favorite bars in the city. The bar was founded by Jaso Eisner, who is well respected and recognized in the industry, being named the ‘Best Bartender’ in Los Angeles on two occasions. As part of the Coachella celebration, Block Party has brought over cocktails that celebrate Coachella 2023 performers Bad Bunny, Rosalia, and Frank Ocean. Where You Can Find It: Outdoor Theater Bar What’s On The Menu? Block Party Margarita

Avion Silver, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Salt Titi Mi Pregunto

Del Maguey Mezcal, Watermelon, Lime, Habanero Malamente

Malfi Gin, Pink Grapefruit, Rosemary, C02 Super Rich Kids

Banana Chip Infused Absolute Vodka, Pineapple, Creme de Coconut, Orange (served frozen)

Broad Street Oyster Company What You Need To Know: Looking for a lobster roll? You won’t be disappointed with the fare from this New England-style seafood restaurant by way of Los Angeles. Where You Can Find It: V7 What’s On The Menu? World Famous Lobster Roll Caviar Half Dozen Oysters Caviar & Chips Burger She Wrote What You Need To Know: Made from Snake River Farms American wagyu, Burger She Wrote is all about simplicity. The burgers are seasoned with salt and pepper, topped with American cheese, diced onions, and pickles, and dressed in ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise atop a King’s Hawaiian bun. It’s like eating the burger from ‘The Menu,’ without all the, you know, death. Where You Can Find It: Craft Beer Barn What’s On The Menu? Single Smash Burger Double smash burger Fries Single smash burger combo w/fries Double smash burger combo w/fries

Camphor What You Need To Know: Camphor is coming to Coachella with a family-style tasting menu and a smaller burger pop-up focused on a famous menu classic. The Michelin-starred LA-based French bistro is beloved for its unique approach to flavor and strong South and Southeast Asian influence. To experience the tasting menu, you’ll need to reserve a ticket at OpenTable. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Camphor Family-Style Tasting Menu

Price: $150+per person Le Burger by Camphor 1. le Burger

2. le Cheeseburger

3. le Double Burger

4. le Double Cheeseburger

5. Frites

6. Kiwi Cardamom Slush

7. Boon Aioli (sauce)

8. Ketchup (sauce)

9. le Combo (first 50, gets limited bandana)

10. OFF MENU: le quatre burger (4×4) Cena Vegan What You Need To Know Cena specializes in 100% plant-based Mexican street food. Think burritos, with a completely vegetarian and nut-free spin! Where You Can Find It Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? Big Vegan Burritos

soy, wheat, nuts, and nut-free option Big Vegan Nachos

soy, wheat, GF option, nuts, nut-free option Bean & Rice Burrito

wheat, nut-free option Tortilla Chips, Salsa, and Guacamole

Chamberlain Coffee What You Need To Know E-celeb Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain coffee will be debuting a new ready-to-drink collection of plant-based lattes at this year’s Coachella! Where You Can Find It 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Cold Brew Latte

Made with almond & coconut milk (gluten-free & vegan. Contains nuts) Cinnamon Bun Latte

Made with almond & coconut milk (gluten-free & vegan. Contains nuts). Vanilla Latte

Made with almond & coconut milk (gluten-free & vegan. Contains nuts). Mocha Latte

Made with almond & coconut milk (Gluten-free & vegan. Contains nuts). Chimmelier Korean Fried Chicken What You Need To Know: Beloved LA-based fast casual chicken concept, Chimmelier, is coming to Coachella. The restaurant specializes in Korean Fried Chicken and Korean Street Food offering some deliciously indulgent fried treats to the festival grounds. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? K-Chicken Burger

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich K-Hot Tender

Hot Tender Seasoned Fries

Signature dry rub dusted fries ShinRamen

Korean instant Ramen Mozzarella Stick

Compton Vegan What You Need To Know: Compton Vegan’s inventive menu answers the question: what happens when comfort food and plant-based cooking collide? Where You Can Find It: V7 What’s On The Menu? Chik’n Sandwichs

Jackfruit BBQ Ribz

Vegan Wingz/Strips

Jackfruit Pulled Pork Fries Dave’s Hot Chicken What You Need To Know: Drake’s favorite Hot Chicken spot is hitting Coachella as Dave’s brings its Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders to the festival grounds. The menu is seriously addictive and the restaurant seems to be taking LA by storm as many locations have popped up around the southland in just the last year. Where You Can Find It: V7 What’s On The Menu? Chicken Tender

Served with a slice of bread, pickles, and Dave’s sauce. Chicken Slider

Includes Slaw, pickles, tender and Dave’s sauce. Add Cheese sauce $2. Fries

Crinkle cut. Cheese Fries

Crinkle cut w/ cheese sauce.

Delilah What You Need To Know: Hollywood’s Delilah bar is making its debut appearance at Coachella, bringing its modern-day supper club and vintage aesthetic to the desert of Indio. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP — Postmates What’s On The Menu? Spicy Sienna

Tequila, lime, fresno chili, agave, cointreau. shaken and served down on the rocks with a tajin rim. Nothing to See Here

Vodka, watermelon, strawberry, and Italicus. shaken and served down on the rocks El Chino Grande What You Need To Know: El Chino Grande offers a Taiwanese night market experience with its menu of Taiwan-inspired street food. Where You Can Find It: Craft Beer Barn What’s On The Menu? The Taiwan Dog

Cabbage slaw, all beef Cream Co hotdog, kimchi, togarashi mayo, furikake arare Chashao Roast Pork ‘n Rice

Roast pork belly, chashao tare, short grain rice, cabbage slaw, pickles, togarashi mayo Shoyu Hotdog ‘n Rice

CreamCo dry aged all beef hotdog, chashao tare, short grain rice, cabbage slaw, pickles (can be made gluten free on request) The Combo

Chashao roast pork, shoyu hotdog, chashao tare, short grain rice, cabbage slaw, pickles Chilled Sesame Tofu

Marinated tofu, sesame nori vinaigrette, short grain rice, cabbage slaw, pickles. (can be made gluten-free on request)(Vegetarian) (Vegan) Everbloom Coffee What You Need To Know: The local Indio staple, Everbloom Coffee, is bringing a small menu of local classics to the festival grounds. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market (Coffee Bar) What’s On The Menu? Latte Cold Brew Matcha Chai Add on syrups: vanilla // butterscotch All beverages will be served ICED only. All beverages made with oat milk only. Farmhouse Thai What You Need To Know: A Michelin-rated Thai restaurant that serves traditional and non-traditional dishes made through a bold and creative lens. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? Pad Thai

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with cage-free egg, bean sprouts, and chives in tamarind sauce, topped with shallots and peanuts. Topped with your choice of Crispy Tofu , Fried Chicken, Shrimp. Fresh Coconut Juice Forever Pie What You Need To Know: The Melrose-based pizza-by-the-slice restaurant specializes in vegan pizza and wings. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? Mclovin

Beyond beef, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese. lettuce 1000 island and pickles. Meat haters

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage. Pepperoni

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese. Wings

sweet and spicy with a side of ranch. Mozzarella sticks

With a side of marinara sauce.

GGIATA What You Need To Know: GGIATA is an East Coast-inspired neighborhood deli by way of Los Angeles. The menu includes Italian-style deli fare like fresh chicken cutlets and homemade arancini using high-quality local ingredients. Where You Can Find It: Craft Beer Barn What’s On The Menu? Spicy P

Spicy vodka chicken parm sandwich Future Farm Vegan Meatball Parm

Future Farm Vegan meatballs with a vegan pomodoro, melted almond ricotta and vegan pesto. Arancini

Fried risotto balls cooked in white wine and parmesan cheese, served with a side of spicy vodka dipping sauce.

Buffalo Wings

chicken wings tossed in our homemade honey buffalo sauce served with a side of homemade ranch.

Rainbow cookies

2 tri-color Italian cookies with raspberry jam dipped in chocolate. Hattie B’s What You Need To Know: Nashville-style hot chicken straight from Nashville! This family-owned and operated restaurant makes all things Nashville its specialty with hot chicken dishes, and scratch-made sides and desserts. Where You Can Find It: Terrace South What’s On The Menu? Hot Chicken Sandwich (Hot or Not)

With Comeback Sauce, Creamy Cole Slaw, and Crunchy Dill Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun. Crinkle-cut fries

Loaded with comeback sauce, green onions, and Hattie B’s Flock Chips. Hawkin’s House of Burgers What You Need To Know: Touted as the ‘best burger in Los Angeles,’ Hawkin’s is a LA staple out of Watts that emphasizes high-quality food at an affordable price. The restaurant has attracted its fair share of high-profile celebrities, including the late Nipsey Hussle. Where You Can Find It: Terrace Food South What’s On The Menu? Hamburger Turkey Burger Veggie Burger Whipper Burger

Double patty with pastrami and hot link Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

KOGI What You Need To Know: Roy Choi is bringing his famous Kogi flavors to Coachella with a simplified menu focused on the brand’s delicious Korean BBQ Fries. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? Kogi Spiced Fries

Beer-battered fries tossed in Kogi chili salt, with sriracha ketchup (vegan) Kimcheese Fries

Beer-battered fries tossed in Kogi chili salt, piled high with cheese, caramelized kimchi, smothered in salsa roja and crushed sesame seeds

Loaded Korean BBQ Fries

Beer-battered fries tossed in Kogi chili salt, piled high with cheese, our world-famous short rib and caramelized kimchi, smothered in salsa roja and crushed sesame seeds Kreation What You Need To Know: Energize your mind, body, and spirit with organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies and grab-and-go meals perfect for picking up before sets if you don’t have time to sit and eat. Where You Can Find It: Terrace Food South What’s On The Menu? GREEN 2

Refreshing, mildly sweet, balances, promotes healthy kidney & urinary system, detoxifies. Apples, Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Romaine, Spinach, Parsley, Lemon. HAPPY

Sweet & gingery, promotes digestion & boosts immune system. Pineapple, Pear, Ginger, Mint. 50 SHADES OF GREEN

Very green, very earthy, our most nutrient-dense juice that promotes weight-loss, healing, anti-aging, skin, hair & nail health and much more! Cucumber, Kale, Mixed Greens, Celery, Parsley, Romaine, Lettuce, Green BellPepper, Wheatgrass, Cilantro, Fennel, Basil, Mint, Spinach, Dill, Dandelion, Jalapeño,Chlorophyll, Spirulina.

MARJAN’S FAVORITE

Mildly sweet, tropical, and refreshing, promotes digestion, hair, skin & nail health, anti-aging properties. Pineapple, Cucumber, Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Parsley, Turmeric, Aloe Vera, Chia Seeds, Chlorophyll. ILLUMINATE

Fruity, tropical, with a hint of cinnamon, rich in Vitamin C, anti-inflammatory, promotes healthy eyesight and revives skin. Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric, Cinnamon. GREENTASTIC

Our Greentastic smoothie features avocado, probiotic yogurt, proteins and superfoods that will soothe your stomach and keep you full and energized for hours without weighing you down. Recommended as a meal replacement or post-workout muscle support. Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Romaine, Lettuce, Spinach, Parsley, Orange, Banana, Avocado, Probiotic Whole Milk Yogurt, Honey, Lemon, Green Wellness Powder. BERRYATRIC

This berry-delicious hydrating smoothie provides you with essential brain-boosting nutrients to have a positive & productive day. Recommended as a meal replacement or as post-workout protein & muscle support. Coconut Water, Banana, Raspberry, Strawberry, Almonds, Water, Acai Berry,

Chia Seeds, Honey, Berry Wellness Powder. FEEL BETTER

Spicy, tart, immune-boosting, energizing, anti-inflammatory, cold & flu remedy. Lemon, Water, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Himalayan Salt IMMUNE+

Spicy, tart, immune-boosting, energizing, anti-inflammatory, cold & flu remedy. Lemon, Water, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Himalayan Salt VITAMIN C

Sweet & tart immune booster, featuring camu camu (contains 100x more vitamin Cthan an orange!). Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon, Camu Camu, Himalayan Salt. EMERJUIC

Sweet & tart immune booster, featuring camu camu. Orange, Pineapple, Lemon, Strawberry, Tangerine, Red Pepper, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Camu Camu, Himalayan Salt.

ENERGY

Provides a natural energy boost without any jitters or crashes. Cold Pressed Espresso, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Powder, Cayenne, Ginseng. CHARCOAL INFUSED WATER

Detoxifying, hangover prevention. Alkaline Water + Activated Charcoal DEHYDRATED STRAWBERRY

Organic Strawberries, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Sunflower Oil DEHYDRATED MANGO

Simply Mango DEHYDRATED CHILI MANGO

Mango, Lime, Water, Sea Salt, Paprika, Chipotle, Cayenne. KETO FASTING BAR

Macadamia Pecans, Almonds, Flax Meal, Coconut Flour, Shredded Coconut, Almond Butter, Honey, Coconut Oil. ABUNDANCE BAR

Gluten-Free Granola, Maca, Flax Seeds, Cashews, Macadamia, Plant Protein, Coconut Flakes, Flax Seeds, Golden Raisins, Chia Seeds, Hulled Hemp Seeds, Coconut Oil,

Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Himalayan Salt KLIMAX BAR

Almonds, Peanuts, Rice Protein, Cacao Powder, Dark Chocolate, Sesame Seed, Raw Honey, and Himalayan Salt. CP JUICE + SHOT PREMIUM JUICE + SHOT PREMIUM SMOOTHIE + SHOT

Love Hour What You Need To Know: A Koreatown-based smash burger concept. Love Hour is only open for a five-hour window Wednesday through Saturday but as a frequent visitor of the burger spot, I can’t recommend this place enough. You think you’ve had your fill of smash burgers, and then you have Love Hour and the love affair begins again. Where You Can Find It: Rose Garden What’s On The Menu? BURGERS

Single, Double or Triple

Chicken Nuggets Fries Onion Rings

Garlic Parmesan/Salt&Vinegar/Buffalo Hangry Special

10 Nuggets, Fries, and Onion Rings. MANEATINGPLANT What You Need To Know: MANEATINGPLANT specializes in plant-based vegan food designed to fill you up and satisfy your hunger without sacrificing flavor. The menu offered at Coachella is simple but incredibly effective with two all-time classics. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? Garlic Noods

Fresh noodles, garlic confit, shallot jam, chili crisp, gailan, shiitake mushroom, pickled mustard greens, crispy shallot and garlic, cilantro, and scallions. Fried Shroom Bao

Lotus-steamed bao bun, beer-battered king oyster mushrooms, housemade cashew hoisin, pickled serrano, chili crisp, cilantro, scallions Sichuan Dumplings

Trumpet, brown, and oyster mushrooms, Sichuan sauce, sesame, cilantro. McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream What You Need To Know: McConnell’s is a big deal in the ice cream space, being hailed as the ‘best in the world’ by Time Magazine. It’s a little hard for us to land on a ‘best in the world’ when it comes to ice cream, but we can co-sign — McConnell’s hits the spot, and I can only imagine it would taste even better under the hot Indio sun. While every flavor won’t be in attendance, the brand is still bringing a bunch of favorites to the festival grounds. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? Single or Double Waffle Cones Rainbow Sprinkles Flavors

Churros Con Leche (vegetarian, nut-free)

Sweet Cream Caramel Brownie (vegetarian, nut-free)

Santa Barbara Strawberry (gluten-free, vegetarian, nut-free)

Dairy-Free Cookies & Cream (vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free, egg-free) Menotti’s What You Need To Know: LA’s Venice and Culver City-based coffee shop Menotti’s is coming to the Coachella grounds, bringing its inventive menu of coffee bar essentials. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Don Chella

Hot or Cold Brew, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Magic Cinnamon Dusting. The E&T (Espresso Tonic)

Double Shot Espresso, Fever Tree Tonic Water, Orange Zest and Peel. VSL (Vegan Spanish Latte)

Double Shot Espresso, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Minor Figures Oat Milk Latte, Cinnamon Dusting. Vanilla Latte

Hot or Iced, Double Shot Espresso, Minor Figures Oat Milk, HomeMade Tahitian Vanilla. Matcha Tonic

Iced Matcha, Fever Tree Tonic Water, Orange Zest and Peel Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte, Love as well. MILà by XCJ What You Need To Know: This dumpling and noodle spot was founded by second-generation Chinese Americans Caleb Wang and Jennifer Liao and was formally known as XCJ. The Coachella menu is a paired-down affair but the small selection of meals pack a lot of flavor. Where You Can Find It: Rose Garden What’s On The Menu? Pork Soup Dumplings Chicken Skewers Lamb Skewers Vegan Dan Dan Noodles Vegan Zha Jiang Mien Noodles Milk tea with boba Fruit tea with lychee jelly

Mirate x Mirame What You Need To Know: Mirate x Mirame is a dual food and beverage collaboration founded by Michelin-starred chef Joshua Gil and Matthew Egan and located in Los Angeles. The menu brings together two menus inspired by modern Mexican cuisine that utilizes local and seasonal influences in its recipes. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? MIRATE FLAUTAS

Lamb barbacoa, roasted eggplant, feta, saffron pickled fennel, lamb consommé (GF) SHRIMP COCTEL

(GF)broth, cucumber, tomato, citrus. CAULIFLOWER CEVICHE

Cauliflower, cashew salsa, habanero tepache. MEXICAN BIRRIA PIZZA

Chile braised beef shortrib, flour tortillas, melted quesillo, chorizo, green onion. YUCA SUCIAS

(GF) fries, cheesy chorizo yucca, shrimp, campechana. CRAB ESQUITES ARANCINI TACO YAKI STYLE

(GF) Arborio rice, blue crab, ground corn, queso Oaxaca, lime aioli, cotija, chile morita, bonito flakes. Monty’s Good Burger What You Need To Know: Super hip Hollywood burger shop Monty’s is coming to Coachella! Monty’s has all the burger shop classics: burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and fries, all completely plant-based and meat-free. It’s almost eerie just how convincing a Monty’s Good Burger looks. Where You Can Find It: Terrace Food North What’s On The Menu? Single Cheeseburger Combo

Double Cheeseburger Combo Chick3n Sandwich Combo Chick3n Tenders Combo Each combo comes with 50/50 fries & tots + dipping sauce + lemonade or water. My Lai What You Need To Know: My Lai combines Vietnamese flavors under a California fresh-food aesthetic. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Pork Banh Mi Sandwich Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich Tofu Banh Mi Sandwich Beef Banh Mi Sandwich Impossible Banh Mi Sandwich Pork Spring Rolls Chicken Spring Rolls Tofu Spring Rolls Veggie Spring Rolls Beef Spring Rolls Impossible Spring Rolls Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Pork) Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Chicken) Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Tofu) Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Beef) Mama Mai’s Chicken and Garlic Rice Bowls (Impossible) Tofu Bites Vietnamese Coffee Thai Tea Watermelon Pina Juice Coconut Water

New School Quality Grilled Cheese What You Need To Know: Eric Greenspan combines his New School American cheese with artisanal white bread for a crunchy and buttery elevated take on a classic dish. But it’s not just bread and cheese, fillings include tomato, mashed avocado, caramelized onion, and crispy bacon. If that doesn’t make your mouth water, your taste buds might be broken. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? Melted New School American Cheese on Grilled Artisanal White Bread Melted New School American Cheese with sliced tomato and Avocado on Grilled Artisanal White Bread Melted New School American Cheese with crispy bacon and caramelized onion on Grilled Artisanal White Bread Add house-fried Old Bay seasoned kettle chips or cheese sauce Kettle Chip Nachos

Avocado, caramelized onion, and New School American Cheese sauce Olivia What You Need To Know: Olivia is an LA-based vegetarian restaurant with an entirely plant-based menu focused on intense flavors from and inspired by the earth. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Fried “Chicken” Wrap

(Vegan) Cabbage, oyster mushroom “chicken”, pickled onions, herb crema, Aji Amarillo. Smoked Eggplant & Tomato Wrap

(Vegan) Cabbage, almonds, pickled onion herbs, cashew sauce, French Fries (Vegan), Fried Cheese Curds (Vegetarian).

PDT What You Need To Know: PDT hails from NYC’s East Village and is housed behind a phone booth located at Crif Dogs. Obviously, you won’t have to jump through the same hoops to enjoy PDT at Coachella, but unfortunately, that means you won’t be able to grab a hot dog on the way out. PDT is known for its innovative cocktails, and focus on hospitality. The biggest draw of PDT’s appearance at Coachella is that the speakeasy is located underground. Yes, you read that right, literally underground! Where You Can Find It: Secret Speakeasy Terrace South. To access look for a phone booth in the terrace. What’s On The Menu? Pineapple Parkside

Absolut Citron, Pineapple, Lemon, Orgeat, Mint, Soda

Sweet Tea Smash

Iced Tea, Smooth Ambler Bourbon, Lemon, Peach, Mint Pep Talk

Altos Reposado Tequila, Lime, Red Bell Pepper, Grapefruit Soda Garden Tonic

Plymouth Gin, Lemon Juice, Cucumber, Celery, Tonic Mezcal Mule

Del Maguey Mezcal Vida, Lime, Passion Fruit, Ginger, Cucumber Margarita Al Pastor

Altos Blanco Tequila, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Hot Sauce, Cilantro Post + Beam What You Need To Know: Post + Beam combines southern soul food and seasonal California cuisine. Where You Can Find It: Rose Garden What’s On The Menu? Hot Smoked Pastrami sandwiches

Smoked Cauliflower (VE)(GF)

Vegan Crab Cakes (VE)

Hand-Cut French fries (VE)(GF)

Prince Street Pizza What You Need To Know: Prince Street Pizza is a beloved New York City staple that is known for its Sicilian Square-style pizza and Classic New York slices. The Spicy Spring is a pizza of legend, and now west coast festival goers will finally get a taste of what makes NYC pizza so damn good. Where You Can Find It: Craft Beer Barn What’s On The Menu? Spicy Spring Prince Perfection 4 Slice Combo Ramen Hood What You Need To Know: Touted as the first 100% vegan ramen shop, Ramen Hood is all about recreating the savory flavors of savory ramen without the meat broth. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? OG Ramen Spicy Ramen Cold Smokey Ramen Togarashi Tots Ice pops Vegan Oreos Fried Dumplings

Ronan What You Need To Know: Ronan serves up wood-fired pizzas inspired by Southern California’s ingredients and laid-back culture. It’s LA’s answer to NYC’s Price Street. Now you can settle the debate over which coast has the best pizza once and for all. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Margherita Spicy Chomper Marinara Slab What You Need To Know: Burt Bakman studied the art of being a pitmaster in the heart of Texas before opening his restaurant SLAB in Los Angeles and now he’s bringing is marbled brisket to Coachella. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Texas Cheese Steak

Smoked Sliced Brisket, Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Peppers, Hoagie Roll. Allergy Notice: Gluten, Dairy, Allium

Loaded Fries

French Fries, Smoked Brisket, Cheese Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Picked Peppers $18 (Gluten Free). Allergy Notice: Dairy, Allium

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, Bun. Allergy Notice: Allium, Gluten

Something Good LA What You Need To Know: This LA-based food concept serves up America Fare with a pronounced Latin twist. Something Good LA is all about all-day brunch, which means you can pretty much add an egg to anything for an additional $3. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peaks VIP What’s On The Menu? Angus Beef Sliders & Tots

Angus Beef patties, Tillamook Cheddar, pickles, grilled onions, Thousand Island, Kings Hawaiian Rolls. Veggie Sliders & Tots

Beyond plant-based patties, pickles, grilled onions, thousand island, King’s Hawaiian rolls. Loaded Porkbelly Cheesy Tots

Crispy Porkbelly, Tillamook Cheddar, grilled onions, “Some Good Sauce.” Loaded Veggie Tots

Grilled Mushrooms, grilled onions, Spinach, Swiss Cheese, “Some Good Sauce.” Sonny’s By Attaboy What You Need To Know: Sonny’s By Attaboy offers a time machine hidden in a shipping container as this Miami Vice-themed bar transports you back to the ’80s. Expect bright colors and a never-ending soundtrack of New Wave classics. Where You Can Find It: Secret Speakeasy in Indio Central Market. To access look for the beachball. What’s On The Menu? Penichillin

Scotch, fresh lemon, ginger & honey, slushified. Blue Hawaiian

Rum, amontillado sherry, pineapple, coconut & blue. Espresso Martini

Vodka, Kahlua, cold brew & oat milk. Spicy Flamingo

Tequila, mezcal, fresh watermelon, lime, agave & spicy. Sumo Dog What You Need To Know: The name says it all. Expect hot dogs infused with flavors inspired by Japanese cuisine. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? SUMO DOG

Wasabi relish, pickled peppers, teriyaki sauce, spicy. mayo, furikake, minced onion, and nori. CHILI & CHEESE

Vegan or vegetarian. Miso beef chili, togarashi cheese sauce, mayo furikake, crispy onion. THE GODZILLA

Footlong hot dog, miso beef chili, togarashi cheese, wasabi relish, pickled peppers, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, furikake, jalapeno, nori. TATER TOTS

Plain or Furikake. SUMO TOTS

Can be vegan or vegetarian. Miso beef chili, togarashi cheese, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, furikake, pickled peppers, jalapeno, nori. Sunny Blue What You Need To Know: Sunny Blue is your one-stop shop for Japanese rice balls. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? Miso Beef

Caramelized onions with tender beef with homemade ginger miso sauce. Sunny Blue Curry

Tender chicken & jalapeno simmered in wafu curry. Miso Mushroom

King oyster mushrooms & enoki mushrooms sauteed with handcrafted miso sauce. Gluten-free. Vegan. Tuna Mayo

Albacore tuna with mayo sauce (gf) Shiso Ume

Japanese pickled plum paste with fresh shiso leaves GF V Barley Tea

Price: $5 Sushi By Scratch Restaurants What You Need To Know: One of the most exclusive and exciting food exhibitions to hit Coachella this year, Sushi By Scratch, presented by Chef Phillip Frankland Lee is a sushi speakeasy featuring a 16-course omakase and sake pairing plus total access to the sushi speakeasy, which is hidden behind an unmarked door hidden in plain sight. If you see a random door at Coachella and think to yourself ‘what’s what?’ It’s probably the sushi.

There are only 12 seats at Sushi By Scratch, but getting a seat will put you face-to-face with Chef’s cutting board, bringing you right into the delicious action. Where You Can Find It: Sushi Speakeasy (get your tickets here) What’s On The Menu? 16-course Omakase and sake pairing.

Sweetfin What You Need To Know: Sweetfin is one park poke, one part California staples with this inventive menu of poke bowls and burritos. Where You Can Find It: Indio Central Market What’s On The Menu? Spicy Tuna Bowl

Tuna, Edamame, Avocado, Cucumber, Crispy Onions w/ Creamy Togarashi Sauce (seasoned with scallions and sesame seeds) Yuzu Salmon Bowl

Salmon, Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Cilantro, Jicama w/Yuzu Kosho (seasoned with scallions and sesame seeds) Spicy Tuna Poke Burrito

Tuna, Creamy Togarashi, Bamboo Rice, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cilantro, Crispy Onions, Seaweed Salad, GF Tortilla (seasoned with scallions and sesame seeds)

Sub Tofu Taro Chips

seasoned with wasabi furikake *all items gluten-free**Spicy Tuna Bowl & Burrito can be made vegetarian by subbing tofu, yuzu salmon can be made vegan by subbing tofu Taco Party What You Need To Know: Mexican food fast food through an American lens. Think a highly elevated Taco Bell-style menu. Where You Can Find It: Craft Beer Barn What’s On The Menu? Nachos Extreme Big Burrito Extreme

Big Bean & Cheese Burrito Tortilla Chips & Nacho Cheese Crunchy Tacos



Tacos 1986 What You Should Know: Tacos 1986 brings Tijuana street food to Coachella with this menu of hand-held classics. Where You Can Find It: Terrace South Building What’s On The Menu? Tacos Quesadillas Mulitas Vampiros Burritos Agua Frescas Chips and Guac Taco Combo The Cabin (Houston Hospitality) What You Need To Know: The Cabin, brought to you by Houston Hospitality (Davey Waynes, No Vacancy, Black Rabbit Rose) is seeking to be your cozy cabin getaway, shielding you from the harsh sun of Indio. Relax in a mock mountain cabin while you sip on top-shelf craft cocktails themed after Coachella’s music lineup. Where You Can Find It: Craft Beer Barn What’s On The Menu? My 2nd Rodeo

Del Maguey Aperol Hi-Fi – Absolut Grapefruit Lo-Fi

Olmeca Passionfruit Super Bloom

Avion Blood Orange Pink + White

Malfy Gin

The Nice Guy What You Need To Know: Hollywood’s The Nice Guy brings its cozy vibe and decadent aesthetic to the festival grounds in its Coachella debut with a menu of Italian-inspired appetizers. Where You Can Find It: 12 Peak VIP Postmates What’s On The Menu? The Wise Guy

Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, Giardiniera, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette, Hoagie Roll Chicken Cesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan. Truffle Fries

French Fries, Grated Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Herbs Trill Burgers What You Need To Know: Trill Burgers is a smash burger concept (yes, another one) out of Houston beloved by some of hip hop’s biggest icons, including Travis Scott, Busta Rhymes, TI, Juvenile, and Fat Joe. With a food lineup full of LA and NYC representation, we’re glad to see a Houston spot get some love. Where You Can Find It: V7 What’s On The Menu? Trill Og Burger

Two smash patties topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, trill sauce Trill Og Burger Combo

Two smash patties topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, and trill sauce. Includes fries. Drinks Fries Vegan Trill OG Burger

Made with plant-based patties topped with caramelized onions, vegan cheese, pickles, trill sauce. Vegan Trill OG Burger Combo

Made with plant-based patties topped with caramelized onions, vegan cheese, pickles, trill sauce. Includes fries. Veggie Fam What You Need To Know: Hot chickn and crazy fries, vegan style! Where You Can Find It: DOLAB What’s On The Menu? Vegan Hot Chickn Sandwich with Fries

Vegan Hot Chickn Tenders with Fries

Vegan Loaded Cheezy Fries White Sparrow Coffee What You Need To Know: A specialty coffee shop with all of the classic coffee bar essentials as well as more elevated and imaginative recipes. Where You Can Find It: Rose Garden What’s On The Menu? Espresso Latte Cortado Americano Cappuccino Cold Brew Flat White Hot Cocoa Love On The Weekend

Rich vanilla, earthy honey and cinnamon with espresso and milk. Strawberry Yuzu

Sparkling yuzu lemonade with a seasonal organic strawberry syrup. Vanilla

Raw Madagascar vanilla beans, split, scrapped, chopped, and made using a double-filtered process. Not your basic vanilla latte. Yuzo Tonic

Double espresso, sparkling kimono yuzu lemonade, and a tonic syrup made of cane sugar, lemongrass, limes, cinchona. Mocha

A 70% dark cacao from Australia slightly sweetened with coconut blossom sugar creaming a rich and velvety experience. Matcha latte

Ceremonial grade matcha from Fukuoka Japan try with vanilla or lavender. Vegan Donuts

sea salt chocolate, chocolate sprinkle, churro, fruity pebbles. Skys Banana Pudding

classic cookie butter

Wolfie’s Hot Chicken What You Need To Know: Wolfie’s is an LA-based Nashville-style hot chicken spot created by celebrity chef Jason Eisner that serves a 100% plant-based menu. It looks like real chicken and cheese, but it’s all 100% plant based. Where You Can Find It: Sonora North What’s On The Menu? (VEGAN) FLAMIN’ HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

Wolfie’s housemade Flamin’ Hot crusted chicken with Awesome Sauce and dill pickle chips, served on a toasted sesame bun.

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

Wolfie’s crispy hot chicken with Nashville rub, dill pickles, creamy slaw and awesome sauce on a sesame seed bun. TENDERS & FRIES

3 house-brined crispy tenders with dill pickle chips and shoestring fries, served with ketchup and Wolfie’s housemade Ranch. Woodfire Wings What You Need To Know: Fire-cooked wings from Venice California-based chef Urbyn Yates. Where You Can Find It: Rose Garden What’s On The Menu? Wings. Word Of Mouth Truck What You Need To Know: Vegan comfort food. All your favorite indulgent classics with a plant-based twist are served out of a food truck. Where You Can Find It: Camping What’s On The Menu? Spicy Fried Chick’n Sandwich

Made with organic blue oyster mushroom. Word Burger Crushed Avocado Toast Mixed Green Salad Fries Truffle Fries Buffalo Fries Cookie

ALL ITEMS ARE 100% VEGAN