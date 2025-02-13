A Weekend Guide To Seattle & Beyond: Where To Eat, Sleep & Play

There’s nothing quite like the moss-covered, rain-soaked Pacific Northwest, and Seattle captures the region’s unique spirit perfectly. Nestled between the Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains, the city offers a perfect blend of outdoor adventure, urban energy, and a thriving food scene. Once defined by timber, shipping, and fishing, Seattle has evolved into a global tech hub, home to industry giants like Amazon and Microsoft. Each neighborhood reflects the city’s diversity—whether it’s the bustling stalls of Pike Place Market, the vibrant nightlife of Capitol Hill, or the charming waterfront views in Ballard. Just 25 miles north, Everett brings its own distinct charm. Known for its deep roots in timber and commercial fishing, Everett has long been a vital cultural hub. Since the pandemic, the city has embraced major renovations to honor its history while paving the way for future growth. Its waterfront—the largest public marina on the West Coast—is undergoing a multi-year revitalization by the Port of Everett to unite the community and enhance livability. In the coming years, Everett will see a new two-acre green space park with an amphitheater, 200,000 square feet of retail, 2,000 square feet of office space, over 600 new housing units, and dozens of new restaurants. Whether visiting Seattle or Everett, there’s something special to experience year-round as these cities continue to grow and celebrate their heritage within the greater Pacific Northwest. PART I – Where To Eat & Drink Fisherman Jack’s Nestled on the largest public marina on the West Coast, Fisherman Jack’s is a must-visit and worth the drive if you’re staying in Seattle. Featuring “tide to table” seafood Asian-fusion options, NGMA-owned Fisherman Jack’s is one of Port of Everett’s newest food offerings in the city’s journey of redesign and innovation. Founder and renowned chef Jack Ng immigrated from a small village in China to America over 30 years ago, and together with his wife and chef Jin Ma, are bringing authentic Chinese dishes to Everett. The restaurant just celebrated its one-year anniversary in August, and it’s clear that one year in they’ve nailed down how to incorporate its locally-sourced ingredients and seafood straight from the sea to your plate. If you’re able to go when the sun is out, try to snag a table outside to dine on the waterfront and watch the sunset. Heat lamps are available! Some menu highlights include: Dungeness Crab Rangoon: King crab meat in a buttery and fried wonton. Not sure how anything could be better than this.

Seabass Roll: The presentation of these made these even more delicious. Wrapped up in crispy cones, this was a perfect appetizer to share.

Mongolian Beef: My favorite of the evening! The beef was perfectly tender and complemented the plate of white glass noodles, drizzled in a savory sweet and spicy sauce. The Muse Whiskey & Coffee Originally built in 1923, The Muse is a coffeehouse by day and Speakeasy-inspired Whiskey bar by night. What’s cool about this place is that it was the original Weyerhäuser timber office building, headed by “The Lumber King,” Frederick Weyerhäuser. His office placement in Everett influenced the nation’s timber industry – becoming the largest timber company in the world – and greatly impacted Everett’s history, helping it achieve its status of being the largest public marina on the West Coast and the second largest port in Washington state by export value.

While the building has been moved officially three times, NGMA – with the Port Of Everett’s blessing – renovated it to keep its original woodwork to become a community gathering space and showpiece of the town’s history. Upon entry, you’ll be welcomed by 100-year-old “wavy glass” window panes, gothic-styled wooden structures, and Great Gatsby-esque furnishings. Whether you decide to come here to start your day or end it, the overall vibe here is unmatched. I’m definitely not trying to sway when you come here, but it’s important to note that The Muse has the largest collection of whiskey in the state of Washington, perfect for an evening of sipping on the water. With a formal tour, you can enter its vault, which holds coveted, limited bottles of whiskey and scotch from around the world, including an unsealed, one of 50 LOUIS XIII: The Jeroboam 1997, 30-year vintage; a 1950s Macallan; a 1988 Macallan, 30-year vintage; a 1755 Black Tot rum; among dozens of others. Almost all ingredients are made in-house for its hand-crafted coffee and cocktails, while the coffee itself is sourced from a locally-owned company from Whidbey Island. Its menu is curated for each season and is set up to be “family-style” of plate sharing that complement its drinks selection. Some notable highlights: Charcuterie Board: Not all charcuterie boards are made equal! This one came with salty pickled dates and little slices of garlic bread that truly sent it over the edge of great to must-order.

Bone Marrow: Spreading buttery bone marrow as you sip custom whiskey flights and cocktails on the water is a match made in heaven.

The Dark Walnut: Espresso martinis have been getting a hefty rotation in popularity, but some are hit and miss. Made with darkened espresso beans and nutty flavors, I absolutely loved this and only needed one to feel the buzz. Part II – Where To Sleep In Everett: While in Everett, you absolutely need to stay on the water; it’s basically the whole point! Tucked on the banks of the Port Gardner Bay within the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place neighborhood, Hotel Indigo Seattle Everett Waterfront was the perfect “home away from home” to explore this beautiful small town with scenic views of the Olympic Mountains. The hotel features 142 guest rooms – 119 boasting water views – with modern furnishings and art from local artists and creators. Many hotels offer a pool to enjoy year-round, but not many can say they have an indoor, heated saltwater pool like Hotel Indigo. There’s also a fitness center, business rooms and meeting spaces, and free parking and Wi-Fi.

The best part about Hotel Indigo? It’s just steps away from Fisherman Jack’s, The Muse, and all of the waterfront activities and happenings. In the evening, I loved walking out of the hotel and walking up the Grand Avenue Park Bridge for incredible views of the harbor and sunset. Part III – Where To Play Seattle might be one of the most fun cities to explore with no true plan. Like any city, Seattle has some classic tourist attractions that are often at the top of the list for itineraries. We didn’t really do any of those with the exception of Pike Place Market because well, that one is truly a “must-see” experience. Arrive Hungry & Curious To Pike Place Market Probably one of Seattle’s most iconic places aside from The Space Needle, Pike Place Market is a scene you really won’t experience anywhere else. Picture an indoor-outdoor marketplace spanning nine historic acres in the center of downtown where a blend of Seattle’s true rustic fishermen and the city’s vibrant artisan locals come together to host a true curiosity market. Walking through the “soul of Seattle,” you’ll see fishmongers tossing fish filets through the air, cobblestone coordinators filled with handmade crafts, local produce, and vibrant cafes and quirky shops serving up any food that you could ever want. The best way to explore this place is to park and let yourself wander about. Come hungry and grab little samples or small servings from individual eateries, like Piroshky Bakery. It’s easy to find because you’ll see a long line adjacent to their front doors as people line up to see the original Starbucks. Feel free to snap a quick photo in front of the sign and carry on your day, as there isn’t anything special about the menu to justify ever waiting in a 45-minute line to grab your basic coffee. Pickles on sticks, ostrich eggs, copper rings, leather purses, hot clam chowder, and “the world’s best” mac n’ cheese are just some of the things you can find. On a clear day, the Market overlooks Elliott Bay, offering scenic views over the ferris wheel and ocean below. Hike To Bruun Idun Why not go on a little scavenger hunt while in Seattle? Bruun Idun is a whimsical troll sculpture located in West Seattle in Lincoln Park as part of the “Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King” public art project. Created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, Bruun Idun is the only female troll of the six-part series and exemplifies Dambo’s signature approach of crafting large-scale sculptures from recycled and reclaimed materials. She carries an environmental message, emphasizing sustainability and the connection between Nordic and Coast Salish cultures.

Getting to her is a beautiful “long” walk or “short” hike along the scenic trails of Lincoln Park. She’s a little hard to spot at first since she blends in with the trees around her, but once you’re there it’s totally worth it to see her while overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. You can make it a whole scavenger hunt adventure and see the rest of the troll sculptures by using the information and map here. Party At Climate Pledge Arena A trip to Seattle isn’t complete without seeing a show at Climate Pledge Arena. Originally built in 1962 for the Seattle World Fair and renovated in 2021, this 18,000-person state-of-the-art venue sits at the base of the Space Needle and hosts some of the biggest names in music. Its name comes from a partnership with Amazon to highlight climate action, aiming to be one of the world’s first net-zero carbon-certified venues. As part of its sustainability pledge, Climate Pledge Arena operates with renewable energy, including on-site solar panels, and offsets all carbon emissions. It uses rainwater for its ice rink and offers a plastic-free experience, encouraging the use of compostable materials and reducing waste. Seeing a show here does wonders for the mind, body, and soul. I got to experience Fred Again.. on his sold-out The Places We’ve Never Been tour which really put a cherry on top of checking Seattle off my list. While it is a corporate-owned venue with corporate-owned rules – like needing a clear bag or purse – Fred Again..’s raw and emotional house and UK garage tracks truly lit up within the walls of this venue for a grand party. It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is – you can surely find a show to attend when you’re visiting Seattle or Everett. Take A Ferry & Relax At Jetty Island