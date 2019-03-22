Chef Amber Kelley Shares Her Favorite Dining Experiences in Seattle

Uproxx

This week, we’re making our way to Seattle, Washington. The Emerald City is known for being the home of multiple coffee chains, like Tully’s, Seattle’s Best, and obviously Starbucks. And let’s not forget the impact of the Grunge scene on the rest of the world. But it’s not all kids in flannels drinking cups of joe, there’s also a thriving food scene that’s well-regarded by people across the country. To learn about the best the city has to offer diners, we turned to Amber Kelley, the host of Kitchen Invasion on Bluprint.

Fifteen-year-old Kelley made her mark as a culinary whiz when she won Food Network Star Kids. However, she demonstrated her love of food long before that. In second grade, she began a blog and YouTube show titled Cook with Amber. Her goal was to prove that “being healthy is cool,” and she did it by preparing delicious and easy family recipes. Her channel became wildly popular and she was able to inspire her audience to cook healthy meals for themselves and their families. In fact, First Lady Michelle Obama recognized her work with a dinner at the White House.

In addition, Kelley was featured as an “Inspirational Kid” on the Today Show and a “Culinary Wizard” on the 2015 Academy Awards Live from the Red Carpet on E!. Kelley was also featured on Disney Channel’s Emmy Award-winning “Make Your Mark” series, which showcases kids and teens around the country. A look at the food this Seattle resident is cooking up shows that she’s talented beyond her years.

Are you ready to see what Seattle has to offer through Kelley’s eyes? Follow us.

Pizza: Pagliacci Pizza

Seattle isn’t known for pizza, but it might be if Pagliacci Pizza ever goes nationwide! This pizzeria started in the University District but has locations throughout the greater Seattle area. The crust is the perfect hand-tossed thin crust, and while they have lots of different types of pizza with different sauces, their seasoned tomato sauce is my favorite. We get their original cheese, pepperoni, and my dad likes the Brooklyn Bridge — which is the ultimate meat and veggie combo.

When I’m trying to avoid dairy (to control my acne — ugh) they’ll make me one without cheese and it’s still delicious! Try it with their fresh and hearty Pagliaccio Salad — which I always eat multiple servings of — and you’ll be stuffed for days.

Asian: Din Tai Fung

There are lots of great Asian restaurants in the Seattle area, but my favorite is Din Tai Fung. It’s especially a great place for kids, because you can see the chefs making the small packages of dumplings while you wait…and they are SO good at what they do! When we were younger, my sister and I would just sit and watch them make dumpling after dumpling…I imagine my parents liked that we weren’t complaining about the wait, which is usually really long!

One of the best things there, and what they are known for, is their soup dumplings. They are tiny little dumplings with a meat filling (we like pork) and broth inside. You tear it open just a bit, drink the soup, then dip the dumpling in the ginger-soy sauce and eat. It is SO GOOD. I promise you’ll end up ordering another round!