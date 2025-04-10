Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. If the warm weather and impending music festivals weren’t indication enough that we’re officially in spring, the colorways from this week’s releases will make it abundantly clear. Expect lighter tones and fresh takes on some core classics. If you’re not as hyped on bright colors, don’t worry, there are plenty of dark and stealthy options out there too if that’s your vibe. As is the trend this year, it looks like the brands are focusing on quantity over quality, and while this is a stark change from the release strategy of the early ‘20s, we’re not sure if we completely hate it. Sure, it makes each week a little less exciting, but we’re digging the more focused approach. It feels like every week has at least one sneaker that could easily be someone’s all-time favorite. Let’s dive into this week’s best.

Adidas Para Bad Bunny Ballerina Off-White/Core Black Price: $120 The taekwondo-inspired Adidas Ballerina is getting another Bad Bunny signature colorway. Bad Bunny dropped his first custom Ballerina last month in a vivid yellow colorway. We thought it was dope, but can understand some hesitance from sneakerheads who like their sneakers to be a little less loud and attention grabbing. If that describes your vibe consider this new two colorway set in Off-White and Core-Black. The sneaker features a canvas and suede upper, textile lining, and gold foil “Benito” branding. The Adidas Para Bad Bunny Ballerina Off-White/Core Black is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Avocado Price: $199.99 We’d like to call New Balance’s strategy of waiting four months into the year to start dropping a consistent cadence of noteworthy releases a strange one. However, this has been a weird year for sneaker releases in general, so we won’t hold it against the brand. This week New Balance is dropping two different 990v6 colorways, a pale green NB is calling “avocado,” and a fresh all-white pair. The builds are identical, featuring a mesh upper with suede and synthetic overlays, reflective accents, and premium MADE in USA construction. The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Avocado is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Women’s Air Jordan 3 Retro Sail and Cement Grey Price: $200 Jordan Brand’s Women’s line keeps getting the love! This week brings a retro take on the Sail and Cement Grey colorway with a modern touch. The colorway is the same as the classic ’88 design, but the elephant print overlays feature a glossy metallic sheen, which makes the overall design pop a bit more. We imagine this subtle change is going to make hardcore sneakerheads lose their minds, but we like to see Nike taking some risks with its retro line, so we’re here for it. The Women’s Air Jordan 3 Retro Sail and Cement Grey is set to drop on April 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air 180 NIX Black and Anthracite Price: $150 Nike has teamed up with the Berlin-based experimental electronic music label PAN for a special take on the 180 that celebrates the silhouette as an icon of late 00’s club culture. The sneaker was a favorite amongst party-goers and ravers of that era due to its comfort and durability. The NIX edition — which takes its name from a creative research and development studio started by PAN’s founder, features an all-black upper with distressed design details and a protective shroud. We love this stealthy take on the silhouette and think it perfectly captures that ever-trendy Berlin club vibe. The Nike 180 NIX Black and Anthracite is set to drop on April 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Zoom Spiridon Light Concord Price: $160 The Spiridon is one of Nike’s best-looking running silhouettes, so we’re glad the sneaker seems to be back in the release roster in full force. The latest take dresses this light and airy silhouette in a famous Jordan colorway, the Concord, lightens it a bit and adds metallic accents throughout for enhanced nighttime visibility. For the tech-obsessed out there: the Spiridon is equipped with a full-length Air Zoom cushion for bouncy comfortability and energy return. The Air Zoom Spiridon Light Concord is set to drop on April 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Kobe VIII Protro What the Kobe? Price: $180 Last year we were treated to an onslaught of Kobe drops out of Nike. This year the brand seems to have winded down production a bit, but we are getting quality over quantity and that’s a fair exchange!