Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After two ultra-heavy drop weeks in a row, we’re glad to see things calm down just a bit this week with just six notable drops. There aren’t any huge brand collaborations or ultra-limited drops, so if you’re looking for a respite from the stress of hunting the hottest sneakers, you’ll be glad to know that there aren’t any must-haves or best sneaker of the year candidates this week.

That isn’t to say that this week is a forgettable one; there are a lot of really great releases that you might want to cop, including a loafer-inspired New Balance, the latest Field Jaxx colorway, and a retro re-release of the legendary Jordan 3 Seoul. Here are this week’s best sneaker releases and where to find them.

New Balance 1906L Raincloud

Price: $159.99

Straight up, a loafer that looks like a pair of New Balance isn’t going to be for everyone, but for those niche few that are looking for the comfort and sleek design that a loafer provides, but still looks like the rest of your sneaker collection, NB has got your back with the 1906L.

This sneaker features an open-hole mesh upper with synthetic overlays over an 860V2 style sole that sports ABZORB SBS pods in the heel. It’s one part high-performance sneaker, one part contemporary formal fashion. If you’re the type that can rock this look, it’s a dope one for sure.

The New Balance 1906L Raincloud is out now for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or your favorite aftermarket site.

AURALEE x New Balance 475 London Fog

Price: $129.99

For those looking for a New Balance release on the more conventional tip, you’ll be happy to know that the brand has teamed up once again with Tokyo-based streetwear brand AURALEE for a new take on the 475.