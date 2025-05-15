Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After two ultra-heavy drop weeks in a row, we’re glad to see things calm down just a bit this week with just six notable drops. There aren’t any huge brand collaborations or ultra-limited drops, so if you’re looking for a respite from the stress of hunting the hottest sneakers, you’ll be glad to know that there aren’t any must-haves or best sneaker of the year candidates this week.
That isn’t to say that this week is a forgettable one; there are a lot of really great releases that you might want to cop, including a loafer-inspired New Balance, the latest Field Jaxx colorway, and a retro re-release of the legendary Jordan 3 Seoul. Here are this week’s best sneaker releases and where to find them.
New Balance 1906L Raincloud
Price: $159.99
Straight up, a loafer that looks like a pair of New Balance isn’t going to be for everyone, but for those niche few that are looking for the comfort and sleek design that a loafer provides, but still looks like the rest of your sneaker collection, NB has got your back with the 1906L.
This sneaker features an open-hole mesh upper with synthetic overlays over an 860V2 style sole that sports ABZORB SBS pods in the heel. It’s one part high-performance sneaker, one part contemporary formal fashion. If you’re the type that can rock this look, it’s a dope one for sure.
The New Balance 1906L Raincloud is out now for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or your favorite aftermarket site.
AURALEE x New Balance 475 London Fog
Price: $129.99
For those looking for a New Balance release on the more conventional tip, you’ll be happy to know that the brand has teamed up once again with Tokyo-based streetwear brand AURALEE for a new take on the 475.
The AURALEE 475 sports a mesh upper with nubuck overlays, a woven tongue label, a PU and C_CAP midsole, and a waxed lug outsole. As the evocative name would suggest, this sneaker features a mix of foggy grays and beiges proving once again that no brand does gray better than NB.
The AURALEE x New Balance 475 London Fog is set to drop on May 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $129.99. Pick up a pair via New Balance.
Nike Zoom Field Jaxx Pale Ivory and Leche Blue
Price: $170
Nike is going hard on its new Travis Scott collaborative silhouette, the Zoom Field Jaxx. In this year alone, this sneaker has already received three colorways, but this week’s Pale Ivory and Leche Blue might just be the best.
This sneaker features a mixed full-grain leather and suede upper with textile accents and a super-cushioned midsole. The colorway combines notes of deep chocolate browns, baby blues, and sail, with that custom Cactus Jack branding stamped on the heel.
The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx Pale Ivory and Leche Blue is set to drop on May 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Women’s Air Max Muse Black and Metallic Silver
Price: $160
The Air Max Muse is the latest member of the coveted Air Max family, and while competing against some of the greatest silhouettes Nike has ever created is a tall order, we think with some time, the Air Max Muse will be just as legendary as 1 or 95. Maybe. No matter what the future holds, we can’t deny that this week’s Air Max Muse is pretty cool.
This women’s exclusive colorway features a stealthy all-black design that looks straight out of the Alien franchise. It’s sleek, futuristic, and equal parts flashy and subdued.
The Nike Women’s Air Max Muse Black and Metallic Silver is set to drop on May 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Jordan 12 White and University Blue
Price: $200
A classic from 2004 returns! The White and University Blue Jordan 12 features a leather upper in white accented by piping and an outsole in classic Nike University Blue. Rounding out the design are some metallic accents. It’s an exercise in the power of a simple three-color design.
The Nike Air Jordan 12 White and University Blue is set to drop on May 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Jordan 3 Seoul 2.0
Price: $200
The Jordan 3 “Seoul” was originally released in 2018 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Summer Olympic Games in South Korea. It quickly became one of the all-time greatest colorways ever to hit the silhouette (which is saying something) and has been a grail for many a sneakerhead since then. In 2020, we were given a retro women’s exclusive re-release, and now, finally, seven years after its initial release, we are getting an official re-up in a full-size run. Sort of.
The Seoul 2.0 takes the iconic colorways of the Seoul, but adds some aged design changes to give it a lived-in feel. The sole unit has been yellowed, the elephant print mudguard has been frayed, and the original black heel counter has been faded to gray. It’s going to make purists mad, but at the end of the day, it’s still a great looking design and that’s all that really matters.
The Nike Air Jordan 3 Seoul 2.0 is set to drop on May 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
