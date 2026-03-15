Welcome to SNX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week brings another major Jordan retro release, this time for fans of the double digits — the Jordan 13 Retro White and University Red. Easily, this is the quintessential AJ-13 colorway (and maybe even the best of the double digit Jordans), so if you like your Jordans to lean sleek and luxurious, this is your week. Outside of Jordan Brand, New Balance is making quite a splash with two dope releases, while Teyana Taylor and Kobe fill out the week with some vibrant Nike collaborations. So, enough of the preamble, let’s dive into the best sneakers out this week and where to find them.

CAYL x New Balance M10L

Price: $139.99 Made in collaboration with the South Korean outdoors brand, CAYL (which stands for Climb As You Love, if you aren’t familiar), the M10L is a revamped version of the Minimus Trail 10 silhouette with some modern updates and a touch of the CAYL brand identity baked into the design. The sneaker features a gridded mesh upper with a thin mesh overlay, a heavy tread split outsole, and a plastic mudguard for extra protection and durability. While this sneaker is going to look dope on the streets, it’s clearly made for off-road abuse. It’s a great release and a proof point that New Balance should lean deeper into trail-ready designs. The CAYL x New Balance M10L is out now for a retail price of $139.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. New Balance Made in USA 993 Passion Fruit Price: $199.99 This release isn’t a major collaboration, but it is out of New Balance’s Made in USA wing, and that alone makes it notable! It also helps that it looks great. The sneaker takes the 993 silhouette and outfits it with a mesh, suede, and synthetic build in a bright passion fruit colorway with deep purple overlays. We especially love the bright yellow insole and N logo branding, which mimic the yellow innards of an actual passion fruit. It’s a cool, albeit nerdy, little detail, but just the sort of thing we expect out of NB’s premium USA wing. The New Balance Made in USA 993 Passion Fruit is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Concrete Rose Price: $280 Inspired by rose thorns, the Concrete Rose sees Teyana Taylor totally transforming the shape and build of the Jordan 3. The sneaker features a leather upper, TPU vines sprouting from a concrete-inspired, textured midsole, a rose petal-printed insole, and a flower motif at the tongue. It’s a bold move to attempt to change the look of one of the most popular silhouettes of all time, but we’d expect nothing less from Teyana Taylor. The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Concrete Rose is out now for a retail price of $280. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro Pink Quartz Price: $190 If you were digging the grid-based design of New Balance’s CAYL collab but you’re a dedicated Nike-head, the Pink Quartz Kobe 3 just might be the perfect shoe for you. Featuring shades of pink and purple contrasted by a shimmering black tone, the Pink Quartz sports a lightweight mesh and leather upper, smooth traction for quick court play, a Zoom cushioning, and a metallic swoosh branding at the heels. The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro Pink Quartz is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.