Welcome to SNX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is a big one for Air Max fans due to the return of the 95 Neon. If you’re not an Air Max head, try to think of this release as the return of the Jordan 1 BRED. It’s a big deal! Outside of the Neon 95, this week brings a new NB silhouette, a blue-toned Women’s Air Jordan 1, the return of the Imperial Purple AJ-4 and a Patta Nike link-up. Which begs the question: Where is Adidas at? It’s been a quiet year for the three-stripes brand, so we hope things start to turn around by next week. For now, lets give this week’s gems their flowers!

New Balance Ellipse v1 Deep End with Medusa Green Price: $144.99 Here is the best way to describe the new Ellipse: it’s an ’80s-style runner designed with 2026 tech. The sneaker utilizes NB’s Fresh Foam X cushioning for enhanced comfort and bounce, a multilayered mesh upper for ultimate breathability, reflective details throughout for maximum visibility, and a shape and look straight off an ‘80s running track. We always welcome a new silhouette on the scene, so if you’re in the market for a new runner, it doesn’t get much newer than this! The Ellipse v1 is out now for a retail price of $144.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Neon Yellow Price: $190 Coolest Air Max 95 of all time? Maybe. With this week’s retro release of the sneaker, you get the best of both worlds: the OG colorway that dropped 31 years ago (this release is technically part of Nike’s 30th anniversary Air Max 95 celebration, albeit late) and the superior Big Bubble iteration of the design. The sneaker features a gradient gray ripple colorway with bright neon accents to add some vibrancy to the otherwise muted take on the sneaker. The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Neon Yellow is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High Psychic Blue and Pale Ivory Price: $185 If you’ve got big feet and you’re looking at the women’s exclusive Jordan 1 High Psychic Blue and Pale Ivory with envy, we have great news for you! While this isn’t available in a full-size run, we’re happy to report that the sizing goes up to a men’s 12.5, which is higher than most women’s exclusives. The Psychic Blue sports a leather upper with fuzzy suede details and a soft white and powder blue colorway. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High Psychic Blue and Pale Ivory is out now for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 4 Imperial Purple Price: $220 We’re sure Nike didn’t intend to associate this colorway of the Jordan 4 with the Los Angeles Lakers, but when you’ve got a premium basketball sneaker in purple and gold, it’s a little hard to not think of the team. Now granted, this dark Imperial Purple isn’t the proper shade of the LA team, but still, we can’t help but see it! Over a purple suede upper sits detailing in speckled University Gold with tonal black laces. The sneaker exudes an air of royalty and we’re digging it! The Nike Air Jordan 4 Imperial Purple is out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.