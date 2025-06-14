Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re back to a short and sweet list this week with just six notable sneaker drops. Admittedly, as we roll into the summer season, this isn’t what we want to see, but it’s hard to complain about the lack of drops when this week gives us a new JJJJound and Asics collab, a few resurrected y2k classics, and a premium, super luxurious Jordan 14. There are some legit contenders for sneaker of the year dropping this week, but let’s hope that as we roll into summer, we get longer drop lists so that we have a little bit of something for every kind of sneaker head. Until then, here are the best sneakers dropping this week, and where to find them.

JJJJound x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 II Price: $180

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen anything truly worthwhile from Asics this year, but finally the brand has linked up with JJJJound for a new two-colorway set of the Gel Kayano 14. The sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper with leather panels, reflective detailing, metallic silver overlays, an off-white midsole, and a TRUSSTIC support system for a comfortable and tech-focused step. The sneaker is avaiable in two colorways, white/navy and white/blue. This is easily one of the most stylish running sneakers that has dropped this year. The JJJJound x Asics Gel-Kayano II is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at JJJJound, select retailers, or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Inkwell Price: $199.99 After NB’s coveted Grey Day releases dealt out a heavy serving of grey, New Balance is finally dialing in some color on its 990v6 with this week’s Inkwell with Black colorway. The sneaker features a mesh upper with premium suede overlays, reflective accents, and an ENCAP midsole that has been brushed elegantly in navy blue and black tones. A great colorway with premium Made in USA construction? That alone is a great sell! the New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Inkwell is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

New Balance Abzorb 2000 Still Water Price: $169.99 We welcome any sneaker that helps add some visual variety into the current obsession everyone has with y2k-era fashion — the Absorb 2000 embodies that vibe, while still feeling fresh in comparison to the other more recognizable icons of that era, like the Nike SHOX. The Abzorb 2000 features a mesh upper with printed overlays, a sculpted midsole, segmented sole, and a full-length Abzorb sole unit with Abzorb cushioning. The Abzorb cushioning still lives on in modern NB releases, and we have the original Abzorb 2000 to thank for making that a thing. Here it is in its original glory! The New Balance ABZORB 2000 Still Water is out now for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Air Flightposite Sail and Black Price: $250 Sleek and just as futuristic as it was when it first dropped over 20 years ago, the Air Flightposite is one of our absolute favorite y2k era sneakers to get a second life in this decade. The Flightposite features a molded upper with metallic accents, a stretchy inner sleeve, and a classic zip-up shroud, which keeps the sneaker looking streamlined and extra fresh. This week it drops in a classic Sail and Black colorway. The Nike Air Flightposite Sail and Black is out now for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 14 Challenge Red Price: $215 If you’re looking for a sneaker that is so luxurious it’s downright regal, look no further than the Jordan 14 Challenge Red. The sneaker features a sport Challenge Red suede upper with black and yellow accents — the colorway looks like it was lifted straight from a vintage racing Ferrari, which is another way of saying it looks incredible. The Nike Air Jordan 14 Challenge Red is set to drop on June 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Red Stardust and Monarch Price: $120 Last week we were treated to some dope signature Dunks, and as cool and welcome as those always are, sometimes nothing beats a dope stock SB Dunk colorway, and this week’s Red Stardust and Monarch is just that. This colorful, summer-ready take on the SB Dunk features a suede upper with suede overlays in a mix of pink, orange, and olive with extra padding and an Air Zoom unit.