Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is all about wild collaborations. Whether we’re talking about the Alien Earth-esque ballerina sneaker from Nike and womenswear brand KNWLS, the psychedelic Grateful Dead Air Max 90s, or Yohji Yamamoto’s latest Adidas shake-up, one thing is for certain, this is hands down one of the most unique weeks in the 2025 sneaker year. We’ll take it! The autumn sneaker season is proving to be this year’s most interesting, and we love it. Something needs to save 2025 right? Here are this week’s best sneaker drops and where to find them.

KNWLS x Nike Women’s Air Max Muse Elemental Pink Price: $210 Nike has teamed up with the gritty South London based women’s wear brand KNWLS for a hyper feminine take on the Air Max Muse. One part ballerina slipper, one part sneaker, this new take on the Muse features corset lacing, a full-grain leather upper, and TPU accents. It’s easily one of the most futuristic pieces of footwear Nike has released all year, and for that alone, we love it. The KNWLS x Nike Women’s Air Max Muse Elemental Pink is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Zoom KD 4 Desert Orange Price: $135 13 years after its initial release, the Desert Orange Zoom KD 4 is back! The sneaker sports a mixed synthetic and textile upper with Hyperfuse construction, a mid foot strap, and a colorway that nods to Kevin Duran’t alma matter. The mix of brown tones and white will surely fit right in alongside your other fall wardrobe staples. The Nike Zoom KD 4 Desert Orange is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Grateful Dead x Oregon x Nike Air Max 90 Price: $145 Nike and Grateful Dead have a history of close collaboration and a great track record of designs, so anytime the two entities link up, we’re thrilled to see what they’ve cooked up. This latest collaboration sees the two link up with the University of Oregon, a school known for its deep roots in the ‘60s counter culture. The design, which is built on an Air Max 90, nods to the Grateful Dead’s 1990 show at the University’s Autzen Stadium. The Grateful Dead x Oregon x Nike Air Max 90 is available now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Jordan 3 Medium Olive Price: $215 We love when Air Jordan does the absolute bare minimum — every Jordan fan just wants a dope colorway on one of their favorite shoes, and this week, fans of the AJ-3 are getting that with this Medium Olive rendition. The sneaker sports a leather and nubuck upper in green olive tones with gentle Sequoia accents and olive-toned elephant print overlays. This sneaker is dripping with autumnal vibes and we’re here for it. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Medium Olive is set to drop on October 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.