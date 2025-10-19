Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The last couple of weeks have been a total surprise — after the incredibly mid-summer release schedule, we had already written off 2025 as one of the worst years for new releases this decade. And then somehow, fall hit, and we’ve been treated to dope release after dope release. So maybe there is time to save 2025 yet! Having said that, this week’s drop list is incredibly short. We’re down to just five noteworthy releases, but we aren’t ready to write off the potential of this season yet — we know there are some great releases to come and although this week doesn’t offer much in terms of variety, the short list is a strong one! So let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.

Maison Margiela x Salomon XT-MM6 Price: $480 The avant garden cool kid brand, Maison Margiela, has just teamed up with the ultimate niche brand in sneakers (right now), Salomon, delivering a shoe that everyone will probably be wearing at the next 2hollis concert. The XT-MM6 is Gorp-core meets goth with a mixed textile and synthetic upper with a textile lining. It’s breathable, flexible, and lightweight. The Maison Margiela x Salomon XT-MM6 is out now for a retail price of $480. Pick up a pair at Salomon or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Adidas Fear of God Athletics II Purple Price: $180 Whether we’re talking about the endless onslaught of Jordans or the current hype around 2000s’ era designs, sneaker culture and trends are dominated by nostalgia. When people eventually have nostalgia for the years right before this decade, they’ll flock to the Fear of God Athletics II, which in 2025 feels like a relic. With the fall of Yeezy, is there another sneaker that looks like this right now? The Athletics II exudes soft luxury, it’s minimal, muted, and elegantly detailed with a synthetic upper, light strike midsole, monofilament stripes, and a milky translucent outsole. The Adidas Fear of God Athletics II Purple is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Levi’s x Nigo x Nike Air Force 3 Denim Price: $150 A three-way collaboration between iconic Japanese designer Nigo, American staple, Levi’s, and Nike? Sign us up, we’re sold! For those who need to know the details, this sneaker is an Air Force 3 outfitted with a stone-washed denim finish with suede panels and printed insole graphics that nod to vintage Levi’s ads. The Levi’s x Nigo x Nike Air Force 3 Denim is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Baltoro Black and White Price: $155 With ‘00s nostalgia is ruling the sneaker world right now, the Baltoro is here to brings us some of that chunky ‘90s flair for those who aren’t feeling the current sneaker moment we’re in right now. Made in collaboration with Stüssy, this sneaker sports a full grain leather upper with premium accents, and a stealthy black color with a bright white swoosh. It feels like a breath of fresh air amongst all the synthetic and textile sneakers we’re being inundated with. The Nike Baltoro Black and White is set to drop on October 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $155. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.