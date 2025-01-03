Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week’s SNX is a big deal because it’s the first SNX of a new year! Unfortunately, that’s the only thing that makes this week notable. As is always the case, the beginning of the year is one of the slowest times for new sneaker releases, so half of what we’ll be covering today is a leftover from 2024 and just a handful of notable early-year drops.

And the most notable in our view is the return of the Nike Gato, and indoor soccer favorite with a minimalist design and an impossible-to-deny green colorway. We get psyched anytime Nike brings a silhouette out from its vault because it represents a new canvas for collaborators to play with. Will we be seeing a Travis Scott Gato by year’s end? Let’s hope.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the best new sneakers releasing this week. Here is to 2025! Hopefully it brings us a great year for sneakers.

Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 Mismatch

Price: $230

Released on Christmas Day, Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 Mismatch flew under our radar. It’s not our favorite Kobe release of 2024 (for that, check our list of the best sneakers of last year), but its definitely somebody’s as it combines two iconic Kobe colorways of the past, and puts them together for one mismatched pair.

This football cleat features a lightweight design for ultimate speed, a Vapor Edge 360 traction plate, and a flexible support system designed to have you playing at your best. Finding a functional, performance-oriented sneaker that looks this fashionable is rare.

The Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 Mismatch is out now for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair at Nike or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Book 1 Sedona (Text)

Price: $140

Devin Booker’s Book 1 is one of our favorite new signature basketball sneakers, so anytime a new colorway drops, we’re always interested to see what Nike and Book have cooked up. That’s partly because there isn’t a single Book 1 in the sneaker’s history that hasn’t looked really f*cking cool.