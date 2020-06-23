Who says you have to live in a world without new episodes of Seinfeld? Now, you can make your own stop motion adventures with Jerry, George, Kramer, Elaine, and… Newman with LEGO’s Seinfeld 30th Anniversary Set. You could also just watch Curb Your Enthusiasm or Seinfeld itself if you’re missing the show, but since we’re spending more of our summer indoors than ever before, and we can’t just keep making focaccia, it’s time to get to work and start building some sets! (If anyone needs a killer Costanza sound-a-like, call me!)

The Seinfeld collection was originally submitted by Brent Waller in 2019 on the LEGO Ideas platform and voted upon by devote LEGOheads who managed to corral 10,000 votes to turn it into a real thing. Now, according to Brick Fanatics (which is yes, a website for hardcore LEGOheads), an expert LEGO designer will adapt the fan design into an official set, which will likely be released sometime in 2021.

The proposed characters include Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes, and for whatever reason, Newman. The portly postal employee is an okay edition, but we would’ve dug a Frank and Estelle Costanza set, or even a Puddy or Peterman!

To see more LEGO Ideas collections and fan proposals, head to LEGO’s official site or check out the Seinfeld product idea page to see what a full cast set might like look. LEGO Ideas has resulted in a Friends collection that is already in stores, so you can finally start planning that crossover episode.