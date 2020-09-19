Not to be the bearer of (more) bad news, but the carefree (yeah, right), sun-filled days of summer are almost behind us. Fall and its brisk mornings are coming down the track. That means evenings will now be paired with a light jacket or sweatshirt and (hopefully) a glass of whisk(e)y. While we’re all about dark beers during the autumnal months, there’s nothing quite like a mellow, warming dram of Scotch, bourbon, rye, or Irish whiskey on a cool evening. Especially if you’re still intrepid enough to get a little fire going and sip your drink while the crickets chirp. Since we want to get the most out of our fall drinking experience, we decided to ask some well-known bartenders to tell us their picks for the best whiskeys to warm you up on a chilly fall eve.