It’s the summertime, you should be meeting new people who share your same taste in hard seltzers and a thirst for both warm-weather fun and exclusive happenings. Luckily, if you’re in New York City, or plan to be next week, Uproxx has got your back, because we’ve linked up with White Claw to throw a party at The Little Shop in New York City’s Seaport District.

With a local DJ on hand to spin the songs of the summer and expert customizers there to refresh your look, you’ll get the chance to mingle, laugh, and love a summer night out. Most importantly, you’ll get the chance to try a new line of REFRSHR flavors like limon, blood orange, blackberry, and strawberry lemonade and peach, lemon, strawberry, and mango tea.

The party is set to run from 7-10 pm. If you’re 21 and over and want to RSVP to the event, please visit the official event page and turn up on July 14th at 252 Front St. New York City, New York. But hurry, spots are limited and we don’t want you to miss out!

Please drink responsibly. Hard Seltzer with Flavors. All Registered Trademarks used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL 60661. Nutritional Information available at whiteclaw.com