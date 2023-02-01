What’s Actually In Fireball Whisky And Why Is The Brand Being Sued?

Part 1 — What is “Fireball”? Let’s start at the beginning. Fireball is a brand that’s owned and operated by the Sazerac Company, which is a massive, privately owned spirits conglomerate based out of New Orleans. If you’re in the spirits world at all, you know of the Goldring family who runs the business to this day. They make everything from the country’s best-selling discount brands of booze (like Fireaball) to the most elite American whiskeys in the world (Pappy, Weller, Taylor, etc.). Fireball’s history, on the other hand, is an invention of 1980s Seagrams. The elixir blended cheap Canadian “whisky” with cinnamon syrup and sweeteners. Sazerac bought the rights to “Dr. McGillicuddy’s Fireball Whisky” in 1989 and changed the name to “Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.” Cut to the early 2010s and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky became insanely popular in gas station liquor stores, dorm rooms, and eventually every party bar across the country — to the point that it outsold Parton Tequila, Jagermesiter, and even Jameson Irish Whiskey. It was a perfect storm of easy access, low price, pop culture fandom, and social media dominance. This led to Fireball’s iconic status by the end of the last decade. https://www.instagram.com/p/CnVTBKSP7P4/ But what’s in it? According to Sazerac, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is made with a mix of Canadian Whisky — likely from their Collinwood, Ontario distillery where Canadian Mist is made — mixed with cinnamon syrup and sweeteners under the super vague heading of “flavors.” The whisky is sent down from Canada in tanks and mixed in Lousiville, Kentucky, where it’s later bottled and distributed to a bar or gas station near you. In essence, the addition of syrups and sweeteners doesn’t stop Fireball from being a “whisky,” no more than adding the same elements to Jim Beam or Jack Daniel’s stops their cinnamon products from being “bourbons.” We’re talking about “flavored” whiskeys/whiskies; all of which are technically “liqueurs” — any spirit with additives such as spices, fruits, sweeteners, and so forth with lower alcohol content. At the end of the day, the use of “flavored whisky” is interchangeable with “liqueur” if the booze is made with “whisky.” It’s the same with flavored rum. Malibu is labeled as “flavored rum” that’s also a “liqueur.” Fireball the brand makes more than one expression. They also make “Fireball Cinnamon.” Fireball Cinnamon is a cheaper alternative that Sazerac produced to be sold in wine and beer shops that don’t have liquor/spirit licenses. To do this, Sazerac supplements the Canadian whisky in the original with “malt beverage” (like many a hard seltzer) or a wine base with the addition of “whisky and other flavors” along with sweeteners. This is where the legal kerfuffle lies. (We’ll dive into that very soon, I swear.)

Basically, Sazerac Company saw a huge market that they couldn’t get their beloved Fireball Cinnamon Whisky into — stores with beer and wine licenses but not liquor licenses. So they juked the recipe and conquered that market too. According to Fireball’s website, that means Fireball expanded to 170,000 more stores across the U.S. Part 2 — Why Is Sazerac Being Sued Over Fireball? According to The New York Times, Sazerac Company is being sued because their labeling of “Fireball Cinnamon” is misleading people to think they’re drinking a “whisky” product when they are not. The lawsuit claims that Fireball Cinnamon is “false and misleading” and the bottles “appear similar” to the original Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. Let’s have a look! Look, if you’re grabbing a mini at a gas station, you can be forgiven for not seeing “whisky” missing from the label. But the legal claim is that it goes beyond that to what’s on the ingredients list — or what’s missing — on Fireball Cinnamon.