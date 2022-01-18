Wild Turkey is putting out some serious whiskeys right now. Their Russell’s Reserve 13 was one of the most lauded and sought-after bottles of 2021 (it made our top 20 bourbons of the year). But Jimmy and Eddie Russell (the father and son team behind Wild Turkey) released another 13-year-old expression last year that didn’t quite get the same coverage — though it is burning up the secondary market.

We’re talking about Wild Turkey Father And Son Aged 13 Years.

Haven’t heard about this one? You could be forgiven. Wild Turkey Father And Son was released on the traveler’s exclusive market in 2021. But due to covid pummeling the travel industry, pallets of the bourbon were later released on the European market. Those bottles eventually made their way to the secondary market in the U.S., and now the whiskey is making the rounds in the U.S. (for a very marked up price).

We’re going to look at what’s in the bottle in this review. This is about taste, not accessibility. Whether you want to pay a huge markup for this one is up to you.

