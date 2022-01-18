Wild Turkey is putting out some serious whiskeys right now. Their Russell’s Reserve 13 was one of the most lauded and sought-after bottles of 2021 (it made our top 20 bourbons of the year). But Jimmy and Eddie Russell (the father and son team behind Wild Turkey) released another 13-year-old expression last year that didn’t quite get the same coverage — though it is burning up the secondary market.
We’re talking about Wild Turkey Father And Son Aged 13 Years.
Haven’t heard about this one? You could be forgiven. Wild Turkey Father And Son was released on the traveler’s exclusive market in 2021. But due to covid pummeling the travel industry, pallets of the bourbon were later released on the European market. Those bottles eventually made their way to the secondary market in the U.S., and now the whiskey is making the rounds in the U.S. (for a very marked up price).
We’re going to look at what’s in the bottle in this review. This is about taste, not accessibility. Whether you want to pay a huge markup for this one is up to you.
Wild Turkey Father And Son Aged 13 Years
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $325 ($69 MSRP)
The Whiskey:
This whiskey is hewn from barrels that meet a specific flavor profile selected by father and son team Jimmy and Eddie Russell. The juice is classic Turkey with a mash bill of 75 percent corn, 13 percent rye, and 12 percent barley. Beyond that, the whiskey rests for 13 years before it’s vatted and then proofed way down (for a Turkey release anyway) with that famously soft Kentucky limestone water.
Tasting Notes:
The nose opens with lush notes of cherry tobacco, dried summer flowers, eggnog spice, rich vanilla oils, freshly fried apple fritters, and a touch of orange oils lurking in the background. The palate is … interesting. There’s a mix of light cedar next to a Hostess Cherry Pie vibe, a touch of fancy root beer with plenty of sassafras, dry vanilla husks, and a hint more orange. Brittle toffee covered in chalky dark chocolate arrives on the mid-palate and leads towards a finish that has a leathery tobacco spice next to a dried-out black tea feel that ultimately ends a little soft and watery on the short finish.
The Bottle:
This comes in the same one-liter bottle that Kentuck Spirit (Wild Turkey’s single barrel release) comes in. It’s heavy and feels like a bigger bottle in your hand when you pour it. The label is to the point but completely different than any other Turkey release, helping it stand out on your bar cart.
Bottom Line:
This is super easy to drink neat or on the rocks but might disappear a little in a cocktail thanks to that low ABV.
Ranking:
85/100 — This peters out a little on the finish, which is slightly disappointing for 13-year-old whiskey. There’s still enough going on through the opening half of the sip that helps it shine, but that’s just not enough to wow. It really feels like it should have a slightly higher ABV.
That’s all to say, I wouldn’t pay the steep markup for this one unless you’re putting it in a vault.